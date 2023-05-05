Enter the NewInZurich Mother’s Day Contest 2023!

*** Enter the NewInZurich Mother’s Day Contest ***

We are delighted to announce that this year we are running a NewInZurich Mother’s Day Contest in partnership with seven fabulous companies. We have great prizes to be won and you will be able to discover them very soon!

We’d like to thank our loyal readers for their support over the years and to offer you a little bit of fun for Mother’s Day. Behind each of the 7 doors below there is a wonderful prize to be won! We have great prizes ranging from luxury perfume to a Mother’s Day overnight stay in a top luxury hotel in Switzerland! Why not enter our contest and have a go? After all you have to be in it to win it! 😊

Each Prize Can Be Won For 3 Days

From 8th – 14th May there are 7 doors and behind each door is a fabulous gift! Each door will open at midnight and will remain open for 3 full days. This means you can enter for each prize (once) on any of the three days. So when Door 1 goes live on 8th May, you can enter the contest on 8th, 9th or even 10th May and so forth. After midnight on 3rd day the door will remain open, but you can no longer enter the contest!

You Can Enter As Many Doors As You Wish – But Only One Entry Per Door

Please note that you can enter all the contests but you can only enter each contest once! Please leave both your first name and last name when entering. The winner will be selected by a random number selection app and the winner will be contacted within 5 days of the draw taking place.

All you need to do is check the Mother’s Day Contest daily and you can enter directly below!

Wishing you lots of luck luck!

You can see the 9 Door here :

Eligibility: Please note that to be eligible you must be over 18 and living in Switzerland. Each door remains open for 3 days and you can enter each contest for each prize once JUST ONCE during this time. The prize is not transferable. No cash alternative.

*** Mother’s Day Contest 2023***