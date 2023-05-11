Guide to Best Cafés in Zurich

Great Cafés in Zurich – Updated for 2023

Where to find the best coffee in Zurich

There are many things that constitute a good café and Zurich has a great selection of different styles of coffee houses to suit a myriad of tastes.

As well as good coffee, an interesting and comfortable venue is important and of course, good service. The guide below (which is vaguely alphabetical) offers a variety of different styles and ambiances and will hopefully give you the opportunity to enjoy your trip round Zurich punctuated with ample good coffee stops. We haven’t finished though – as we are always discovering more favourites to add to the list. Hopefully this guide will keep you busy – but watch out for new additions! If you’re in a rush we also have a mini guide of just 8 Cool Cafés here which are also great to visit!

With special thanks to Robert Mills (see details at bottom of page), a true coffee aficionado, for compiling this list with us.

Acid

Bang on Langstrasse Acid is still one of Zurich’s newer coffee locations. Just like it’s big brother, the Sportsbar, Acid is a good choice for anyone looking for their next caffeine fix. Unlike the Sportsbar, Acid gets its beans from one of the newer local roasters from Zurich, Miro.

Address: Langstrasse, 8004 Zurich

Tel: 044 291 05 17

Visit Acid Website here.

Auer & Co. @impact hub

Auer & Co., based next to the Photobastei, near the Limmatplatz, is without a doubt one of the go to places in Zurich when it comes to good coffee. Often with two or three beans to choose from, they differentiate themselves by often also having beans from foreign coffee roasters. Being part of the Impact Hub Auer & Co. attracts a fairly young & entrepreneurial crowd. This means seeing people in front of their laptops accompanied by the skilfully brewed coffee, prepared by different methods including aeropress, is certainly not uncommon. So that the young entrepreneurial crowd don’t need to leave the building at lunch, soups, pannini, cake and other snacks are also on offer.

Address: Sihlquai 131, 8005 Zurich

Tel: 076 307 77 89

Visit Auer Website here.

Babu’s Bakery & Coffeehouse

Great selection of food as well as a nice location for an après-shopping coffee located close to Bahnhofstrasse in the quiet part of Löwenstrasse. Eclectic choice of seating and popular with mothers and young children in the afternoons. The coffee is good and the cakes can be dangerous!

Address: Löwenstrasse 1, 8001 Zürich

Tel: 044 212 87 45

Visit Babu’s Website here.

Bank

The building once housed a Post Office, was most recently a branch of Credit Suisse and is now a café and restaurant. Bank at Helvetiaplatz is co-located alongside John Baker, so after you’ve had your coffee you can treat yourself to some wonderful organic bread. Lovely interior and great food too. If you go on Tuesday and Friday mornings you’ll catch the Helvetiaplatz market too.

Address: Molkenstrasse 15, (Helvetiaplatz), 8004 Zurich

Tel: 044 211 80 04

Visit Bank Website here.

Boreal

For anyone who doesn’t like the colour green or not wanting to support Starbucks, Boreal is pretty close to your Swiss equivalent. Starting in Geneva, they have now opened two locations in Greater Zurich. One very central, the other in Oerlikon. Pretty decent coffee in a red-starbucksy feel including muffins, brownies, pies etc.

Address: Talacker 41, 8001 Zürich

Address: Thurgauerstrasse 34, 8050 Zürich

Visit Boreal Website here.

Bros Beans & Beats

One of the latest additions to Zurich’s coffee and bar scene, Bros Beans & Beats is probably one of my favourites. Even if the name might be a bit cumbersome, the coffee, interior and atmosphere most certainly aren’t. It’s a nice size, not too big, not too small, with a number of tables, a few seats at the bar and a comfortable sofa corner. Apart from the quality of coffee being up to scratch, they also have nice cakes and a very tempting selection of breakfast/brunch options.

Address: Gartenhofstrasse 24, 8004 Zurich

Tel: 044 543 65 80

Visit Bros Beans Beats Website.

Café Des Amis

Café des Amis is located a little off the beaten track but has a great relaxed atmosphere with a beautiful little garden and lots of seating on tables and benches. It’s a wonderful place to sit when the sun is shining. Inside there are fresh flowers on the tables and lots more seating. Good coffee and a great place to meet with friends.

Address: Nordstrasse 88, 8037 Zürich

Tel: 043 536 93 81

Visit Café des Amis Website here.

Café Felix

Effusive interior décor, an enticing chocolate display as you enter and a central location in the heart of Bellevue, Felix is convenient place to meet for coffee. Warm and welcoming, sit by the window for a view of the river or upstairs on the balcony for people watching.

Address: Bellevueplatz 5, 8001 Zürich

Tel: 044 251 80 60

Visit Café Felix Website here.

Café Henrici

Centrally located in the heart of the Niederdorf it’s a great place for a lovely coffee and a spot of people watching. Sit outside to get the best views. Inside it can get quite packed especially at the weekends and there are plenty of snacks to tempt you.

Address: Niederdorfstrasse 1, 8001 Zurich

Tel: 044 251 54 54

Visit Café Henrici Website here.

Café Noir

At least as well known for supplying beans to both other cafes/restaurants in the area and the end consumer, Café Noir also has its own coffee shop serving coffee with their own roasted beans (of course). With their indoor and outdoor seating being limited make sure to time your visit right, or come here to make an investment and buy a machine, the needed accessories, a book to teach you and of course some Café Noir coffee beans.

Address: Neugasse 33, 8005 Zurich

Visit Café Noir Website here.

Café Lang

With a central location immediately on Limmatplatz and comparatively a lot of outdoor seating, both up fron and behind, Café Lang has proven to be a success amongst Zurichers. Especially on sunny spring, summer and autumn mornings it already draws a little crowd of people who get their caffeine fix before going to work. Many sit outside, enjoying their chosen coffee beverage, some with their newspaper, others with their cigaretts and of course plenty occupied with their phones.

Address: Am Limmatplatz 7, 8005 Zurich

Tel: 043 321 36 11

Visit Café Lang Website here.

1842 Café & Conditorei (Previously known as Café Schober)

Arguably one of the prettiest cafés in Zurich and famous for its extravagant décor, cosy red velvet and gilt interior of the Salon Rouge and its tempting patisseries and cakes, it also serves up a great coffee and an indulgent hot chocolate too. In Summer (or in Winter if you’re brave) you can sit out at the terrace in front or in the little garden area to the side.

Address: Napfsgasse 2, 8001 Zurich

Tel: 044 251 51 50

Visit Café Conditorie 1842 Website here.

Café Bar Cabaret Voltaire

Currently closed. Re-opning April 2022. Home to the birth of the Dada movement which celebrated its anniversary in 2016, this café is a quirky mix of art and atmosphere offering coffee and contemplation. If you fancy something stronger you might like to try out one of their absinthes or gins.

Address: Spiegelgasse 1, 8001 Zurich

Tel: 043 268 57 20

Visit Café Bar Cabaret Voltaire Website here.

Coffee

With the name saying it all, Coffee is another one of Zurich’s fun little venues. Pretty small in size, but big on coffee. Important for those still not extinct species who enjoy the combination of coffee & cigarettes, it also has some outdoor seating.

Address: Gruengasse 4, 8004 Zurich

Visit Coffee Website here.

Grande

Another one of my regular spots, Grande offers coffee at a consistently high standard. Normally they have two different beans to choose from, one a lighter and one darker roast. Both roasts come from their selected local roasters Stoll and Henauer. With a great location on Limmatquai, close to the Limmat and HB, Grande usually attracts a pleasant, rather hip crowd. There seems to be very high demand for both the delicious cocktails as well as the outdoor seating as soon as the sun comes out.

Address: Limmatquai 118, 8001 Zurich

Tel: 044 262 15 16

Visit Grande Website here.

Confisserie Honold

Our favourite drink at Confisserie is Hot Chocolate ( it really is their speciality – and a perfect consistency without being too sweet) but they also do a mean coffee too. They have a total of 6 branches all over Zurich but my favourites are the one Herrliberg and the original in Rennweg 53, just off Bahnhofstrasse. And whilst you’re there don’t forget to try a praliné or truffle – my recommendation is “Lotte’s Best”!

Address: Rennweg 53, 8001 Zurich

Tel: 044 211 52 58

Visit the Confisserie Honold Website here

Hotel Rivington & Sons

Immediately by Zurich’s Hardbrucke, on the ground floor of Zurich’s highest building, the Prime Tower, is where Hotel Rivington & Sons can be found. And with that also a very good cup of coffee in a very interesting surrounding. A classic bar with mirrored walls, a touch of retro and talented baristas as well as bartenders, is definitely a great place to start the day with coffee or end it with some nicely mixed cocktails. Apart from taking in the bar’s interior, it would be a mistake to not visit the toilets while there, at least for the first time…

Address: Hardstrasse 201, 8005 Zurich

Tel: 044 366 90 82

Visit Hotel Rivingtons & Sons Website here.

Juicery 21

Juicery 21 is a friendly juicery where you can also get a more than decent cappuccino. They also do a good range of bagels and breakfast dishes including porridge and one of the current “in” foods acai – so a great place to start the day.

Address: Sihlstrasse 93, 8001 Zurich

Tel: 044 221 93 95

Visit Juicery 21 Website here.

Kafi Freud

A little off the beaten track, or at least off my beaten track, Kafi Freud has opened shop. Conveniently located near the ETH and also in a neighbourhood without many other coffee shops, Kafi Freud offers a very relaxed environment, also very suitable for any coffice workers. Apart from some very decent coffee, there’s also a good selection of food, including salads, soups, quiche and home baked cakes.

Address: Schaffhauserstrasse 118, 8057 Zürich

Visit Kafi Freud Website here

Kraftwerk Café

Visually probably the most impressive coffee venue in Zurich, even if coffee is not all that’s on offer. Kraftwerk, which strangely enough for Switzerland, opened a bit later than expected, is another ImpactHub co-working and event space. In the former power station, the Kraftwerk Café spoils its guests and coffice workers with one of Zurich’s finest coffees. The coffee quality is just like at Auer & Co, the other ImpactHub Café, which tends to be run by the same baristas.

Address: Selnaustrasse 25, 8001 Zurich

Visit the Kraftwerk Website here

Kornsilo

Located in the former grain silo of Mühle Tiefenbrunnen, Kornsilo is a popular place to grab a great coffee. Surrounded by the amazing brickwork and high ceilings of the imposing mill building it’s a place you will want to go back to again and again.

Address: Seefeldstrasse 231, 8008 Zurich

Tel: 044 221 93 95

Visit Kornsilo Website here.

La Stanza

Not in Milan or Rome, but just off Paradeplatz, La Stanza offers an authentic Italian experience, with a great Italian style coffee, an optional brioche on the side along with “La Republica” for those who can read Italian.

Address: Bleicherweg 10, 8001 Zurich

Tel: 041 43 817 62 82

Visit La Stanza Website here.

Le Raymond

Yet again quite similar to Bovelli and Grande, as Le Raymond also belongs to the same group. Here, with another prime location near Paradeplatz and the canal, I would describe the setting as more classic chic. Great to sit out on the terrace on a sunny day.

Address: Bleicherweg 8, 8001 Zurich

Tel: 044 221 02 05

Visit Le Raymond Website here.

Lochergut

Bringing a bit of glitz and glamour to this area of Zurich, Grand Café Lochergut certainly made a statement with it’s arrival about a year ago. Right by the Lochergut tram stop it offers a spacious outdoor seating area to watch the world go by whilst drinking coffee, enjoying a meal or quick bite, if lucky whilst soaking up some rays of sun.

Address: Badenerstrasse 230, 8004 Zurich

Tel: 044 212 13 14

Visit Lochergut Website here.

Mame

In between the Viadukt and Langstrasse, in close proximity to Josefswiese, Mame opened shop late 2016. Strictly speaking it’s not really a coffee shop, but more a shop which sells coffee, in almost all it’s shapes and forms, including coffee beans, coffee accessories and of course last but not least, expertly brewed coffee.

In addition small bites are also on offer, including cookies, cakes and possibly the best croissants Zurich has on offer, crafted by Seri who’s expanding from his mission of creating the world’s best baguette. Despite what’s on offer, coffee will be the clear focus. No surprise here, with a coffee joint brought to life by Swiss barista champion (2015 & 2016) couple Emi and Matthieu.

Address: Josefstrasse 160, 8005 Zurich

Visit the Mame Website here.

Milchbar

Located in a beautiful courtyard with a fountain this is a great place to recover from the hustle and bustle of Bahnhofstrasse and linger over a great coffee. Outdoor seating in front of the fountain as well as in the coffee shop itself. Great coffee and great location.

Address: Kappelergasse 6, 8001 Zurich

Tel: 044 211 90 12

Visit Milchbar Website here.

Monocle Zurich

Situated in the hip part of Zurich, Monocle is the coolest cafe to come out of Kreis 8. The coffee is of high quality and the adjoining boutique has many items to interest and delight. The cafe has only been open several months but it is already making a name for itself as a great place to meet, eat and drink. There is nothing finer than sipping a cup of coffee and reading an English newspaper on a Saturday morning at Monocle.

Address: Dufourstrasse 90, 8008 Zürich

Tel: 044 368 70 01

Visit Monocle’s Website here.

Check out our article on Monocle here.

Radix

Despite this list being a clear sign of Zurich’s growing coffee scene, and with it also the quality of coffee on offer, one could argue that compared to other cities there is a lack of creative concepts. Radix is definitely a place I like to visit as it is a place which is a bit different to most. First and foremost it’s actually a water and fun sport shop, but it one corner it has a counter with coffee and some quick bites on offer. Here so close to Europaallee many customers to go for take-away but there is some very nice seating at the storefront as well as outside.

Address: Lagerstrasse 12, 8004 Zurich

Tel: 044 271 36 33

Visit Radix Website here.

roots

Roots is probably more known for its healthy vegan dishes, but the coffee they serve with beans from a roaster in Sankt Gallen should not be ignored. For people who need to some extra sweetness in their life such as me, here one can add coco blossom sugar, which I assume should probably be more heathy than traditional sugar. So far there are two locations for Roots coffee, very central near HB and the other between Paradeplatz and Enge inside the increasingly popular Balboa gym.

Address: Lintheschergasse 15, 8001 Zürich

Also – roots @ balboa

Address: Am Schanzengraben 19, 8002 Zürich

Visit roots Website here.

Vagabundo

For a place serving good coffee, not opening until 10am isn’t terribly convenient for 9 – 5 people, but sleeping later to sync with Vagabundo’s opening hours may well be worth it. A bit of a hipster hangout with nice décor including a model sailing boat helps to keep the solo (coffee) drinkers entertained while sipping their beverage of choice.

Address: Badenerstrasse 156, 8004 Zurich

Tel: 043 544 40 97

Visit Vagabundo Website here.

ViCafe – Rösterei & Espresso Bars

Wonderful coffee with a clear focus on take away, although they do have limited seating in their branch at Strehlgasse 26. Now with a growing number of locations spread throughout Zurich, life has become simpler for people on the go to get their caffeine fix. The queue at Bellevue often wends its way along the pavement but nobody is complaining when the coffee is that good.

With around 13 Café Bars now the best way to find one near you is to visit the website below.

Visit ViCafé website here.

169 West

Although pretty good coffee can be found in the Kreis 3 area, since the closing of Benzin & Koffein, there was definitely a vacant space where a consistent high standard was the real and dominant focus. This vacancy seems to be filled now by 169 West. Not only does it offer great coffee, but also wine, a good selection of snacks and of course brunch on the weekends too!

Address: Weststrasse 169, 8003 Zurich

Tel: 044 461 00 33

Visit 169 West Website here

Xylo Café & Bar

Looking for a small, comfortable and lovely decorated café/bar in Kreis 5 with decent coffee? Look no further, Xylo, a recent addition to Zurich’s list of cafes, is exactly that! In addition, they also have a nice selection of wine, including some great bottles from South Africa.

Address: Neugasse 58, 8005 Zurich

Tel: 044 680 11 66

Visit Xylo Café Website here

Z am Park

In this part of town, where the coffee shop density is getting a bit lower, Z am Park stands out. Good reliable coffee, with beans supplied by the local coffee roaster Noir. Very popular on weekends for brunch, especially when the sun is out.

Address: Zurlindenstrasse 275, 8003 Zurich

Tel: 043 931 73 74

Visit Z am Park Website here.

Article written by Robert Mills in conjunction with NewInZurich. Robert is a passionate coffee drinker.

If you have any coffee places you would like to recommend which we haven’t yet covered, please tell us about them in the “Comments” section at the bottom of the page. We’d love to hear from you!

