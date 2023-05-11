Guide to Top Open Air Summer Festivals in Switzerland 2023

Check out our guide to top Summer Music and Openair Festivals & Concerts below! So why not enjoy a Summer of Music with all the Open Air Festivals across Switzerland?

Where To Buy Tickets for Openair Festivals in Switzerland

Do always try to buy tickets from the Official website or alternatively via a ticket vendor like Ticketcorner or Starticket. At all costs avoid paying inflated prices from services like ViaGoGo, which have been banned in many place for their sharp practices! Unfortunately they often come up in the number one spot when you Google festivals!

Open Air Festivals & Concerts in Switzerland 2023

Check out our list of concerts taking place listed this Summer in Switzerland:

Openair St.Gallen 29th June – 2nd July 2023

Check out the programme and book your tickets here.

Montreux Jazz Festival 30th June – 15th July 2023

Visit the Montreux Jazz Festival website by clicking here.

Openair Frauenfeld 6th – 8th July 2023

Check out the line up and book your tickets on the Openair Frauenfeld website by clicking here.

Gurtenfestival Bern 12th – 16th July 2023

The Gurtenfestival takes place in Bern.

Check out the line up and book your tickets for the Gurtenfestival by clicking here.

Moon & Stars 13th – 23th July 2023

The Moon & Stars concert takes place in the beautiful town of Locarno in Ticino.

Check the website for the Moon & Stars by clicking here.

Paléo Festival Nyon 18th – 23rd July 2023

The Paléo Festival takes place in Nyon.

Check out the website for the Paléo by clicking here.

Stadt Sommer Zürich 28th-29th July & 3rd – 5th August 2023

All Stadt Sommer city concerts are FREE!

For more information visit the Stadt Sommer website here.

Einsiedler Musikfest 11th-12th August 2023

Check out the programme for the Einsiedler Musikfest and book your tickets here.

Brienzersee Rock Festival 4th – 6th August 2023

Taking place near Lake Brienz not far from Bern this popular rock festival boasts a stunning location.

Check the website for the Brienzersee Rock festival by clicking here.

Winterthurer Musikfestwochen 9th – 10th August 2023

Check out the programme and book your tickets here.

Heitere Openair Zofingen 11th – 13th August 2023

Check the website for the for the Heitere Openair Zofingen here.

Openair Gampel 17th – 20th August 2023

Check the line up and book your tickets for the Openair Gampel here.

Rundfunk Festival at Landesmuseum (Dates To Be Announced Soon)

This is not really a Music Festival – but it is definitely worth going along too and it is FREE!

Read a previous article all about the Rundfunk Festival here.

Visit the Rundfunk website and see the programme here.

Zürich Openair 22nd-26th August 2023

Check out the website for the line up for Zürich Openair here.



All photos by Geoff Pegler

We hope you liked this Guide to Open Air festivals and concerts in Switzerland this year.

Whatever you do, have fun!

