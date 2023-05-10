Interview with Philipp Hendelkes – The Chedi Celebrates 10 Years

On 6th December 2023 the Chedi Andermatt is celebrating its 10th anniversary. We met up with Philip Hendelkes the Public Relations and Marketing Manager at the Chedi to find out more about this important milestone and to find out what the hotel will be doing to celebrate.

The Chedi Andermatt is celebrating an exciting milestone with its 10th birthday this year, what does this milestone represent for the hotel?

Our 10th anniversary means a lot to us. During this past decade, The Chedi Andermatt has established itself both nationally and internationally and is one of the best luxury hotels in the entire Alpine region of Switzerland. Any initial scepticism about the project disappeared in a flash! Today The Chedi Andermatt is celebrated internationally, with a hotel concept that is second to none. Anyone who knows the exclusive 5-star deluxe hotel knows The Chedi Andermatt is different. The Chedi Andermatt is much more than a luxury hotel, it is a destination in its own right.

And what does the Chedi’s Anniversary mean for the guests?

First and foremost, we want our guests to have the perfect time whenever they stay. We want to offer them first-class service at all times and create unforgettable experiences. So in fact our guests should not really notice the hotel’s 10th anniversary. It is always the primary aim of the entire team that The Chedi Andermatt is always on top form. This also applies when it comes to establishing new trends or perhaps taking a step that is unusual for a luxury hotel, such as the introduction of crypto-currencies as a means of payment, or our authentic Japanese restaurants. We want our guests to feel comfortable and to be able to immerse themselves in our Chedi world with all their senses, regardless of any anniversary we are celebrating.

What is The Chedi Andermatt doing to celebrate its 10th birthday?

The Chedi Andermat’s recipe for success lies in differentiation. You can see this in the unique spa, in the exceptional cuisine, in the unique experiences we offer with all our heart and soul. The Chedi stand for “A Decade of Making the Difference” and our new mottos for the 10th anniversary are “Live the Difference”, “Taste the Difference”, “Sense the Difference” and “Create the Difference”.

What are the highlights of your program of events?

In the course of the year, we will be creating special packages for our guests – ones that have been particularly popular in recent years. These can then be booked for a certain period of time – examples include “A Decade of Love” (formerly Romance in Style) or “A Decade of Timeless Travel”.

How do you think The Chedi has evolved over the past 10 years and what would you say are its major achievements?

I am convinced that with The Chedi Andermatt and our informal 5-star deluxe atmosphere, we have shaped and continue to shape the understanding of luxury hotel business in Switzerland. We have managed to create experiences that are probably only available at The Chedi Andermatt. These special Signature Experiences appeal to all the senses and range from impressive Herbal Hikes and even Alpine cheeses to racy vintage car panoramic drives over the breathtaking Tremola. With innovations such as the acceptance of crypto-currencies as a means of payment or our presence in the Metaverse, we are also taking on a trendsetting role within the Swiss hotel industry.

On the food front what special things will you be doing for the anniversary?

Now that we have the twin chefs Dominik Sato and Fabio Toffolon as new Executive Chefs at The Japanese Restaurant and The Japanese by The Chedi Andermatt, we have found our “perfect match” to coincide with our 10th anniversary. Anyone who wants to be inspired by their culinary skills can now do so.

Talking of food, tell us what is your favourite dish on the menu and why?

I’m already looking forward to the new culinary creations from Sato and Toffolon. In The Restaurant with the four Atelier kitchens, I can highly recommend our Asian signature dish, the “Black Pepper Beef”. It is fantastic. But also “Yam Nuea”, our Thai salad is excellent. For an afternoon snack or lunch, the dim sum are my favourite. A tip for all cheese lovers: Be sure to visit our five-metre-high Cheese Tower made of glass, which has over 40 regional and national delicacies to tempt you.

On the Spa front what special things will you be doing for the anniversary? What is the most popular treatment at the Chedi ?

In our 2,400 m2 The Spa and Health Club, guests experience a totally luxury time out. Not only is it architecturally pleasing especially the hydrotherapy area with sauna and steam baths, but it has the longest indoor pool in Switzerland at 35 metres. In addition there is a heated outdoor pool with panoramic views and the luxurious spa suites are spread over three floors. There is plenty of space for personal relaxation. Top-quality products from the Omorovicza and Tata Harper skincare lines and Far East-inspired treatments, ensure unforgettable spa moments. No special treatments are planned for the 10th anniversary. Our most popular treatment is “Mountain of Love”, a deeply relaxing ritual, followed by our Balinese massage, inspired by traditional massage methods in Bali.

The Chedi has a great repertoire of both cocktails and mocktails. What is your favourite cocktail?

Our bar is definitely worth a visit. All the cocktails are excellent – a feast for both the palate and the eyes. In addition to classic drinks, the bar menu also includes creative signature cocktails and mocktails. I personally like the “Anderjito” mocktail and the “6th Sense” cocktail. But I don’t want to give too much away, as you really need to try them yourself.

You recently held a Chedi birthday celebration at LUX Restaurant in Zurich and you brought a Hästens bed to the event. Tell us more about this …

We wanted to create a surprise effect at the event that you would not expect and offer an unusual experience. So – in line with our new communication strategy – we brought something from every area of The Chedi to Zurich. Elmir Medunjanin, Manager of Bar & Lounges, created cocktails and mocktails live on site and represented “Taste the Difference”, Hästens with its bed stood for “Sense the Difference” and we, as part of the team from The Chedi Andermatt, are “Create the Difference”. The event itself as an experience was dedicated to the “Live the Difference” motto.

What’s your favourite corner in The Chedi and why?

The lobby. It represents The Chedi Andermatt like no other room – high ceilings in the style of Asian temples, the view of our indoor pool, the fireplace, the spaciousness and the many seating areas. This is where all the hotel areas flow into one another. The lobby is a place to gather, whether for meetings, afternoon tea or on arrival. For dinner, I really like the Wine Cellar.

What makes Andermatt special for you? In Summer? In Winter?

Regardless of the season, it’s the imposing mountains and the surrounding passes and valleys which make Andermatt special. You can’s help but be impressed by the power of nature – nature is omnipresent here. The air is fresh and pure, the sky at night is often so clear that you can see countless stars. Perfect for taking a deep breath. In winter, the largest ski area in Central Switzerland (Andermatt+Sedrun+Disentis) is on the hotel’s doorstep, and in summer, hiking trails and mountain lakes beckon.

What differences do you think we can expect to see in the Chedi over the next 10 years?

I don’t want to give too much away. I’m sure we’ll create many more “Chedi moments” over the next ten years and provide one or two surprises along the way.

Do you have any “Fun Facts” about The Chedi you can share?

– At 35 metres, we have the longest indoor pool in Switzerland.

– This is exactly the same length as our chandelier exclusively designed by Swaroski

– We have over 200 fireplaces in a total of 119 rooms.

– The sommelier team currently works with 1950 different bottles of wine and sake.

– Our Cigar Library houses the world’s largest collection of cigars in the hotel industry (and the cheapest costs CHF 5).

Is there anything we have missed out which you would like to add?

No, except that the spirit of The Chedi is almost impossible to put into words. You just need experience it!

