Iseltwald And The Crash Landing On You Phenomenon

Iseltwald on Lake Brienz is one of the most picturesque villages in Switzerland and you may remember we have written about it here. However, if you have been following the popular Korean drama “Crash Landing on You” on Netflix you will know that it is one of the spots which is featured in the series (you can see some of the other Swiss locations which star in the series here).

However, all has not been well at this beautiful lakeside location, as the village has become overrun with visitors flocking to its charming little streets. There has been a surge of visitors from South Korea eager to view the breathtaking scenery featured in the series. With the sudden influx of tourists, the locals have discovered large tour buses filled with eager fans blocking the village roads, making it difficult for residents to go about their daily lives. So the village mayor, Peter Rubi, and the community have taken matters into their own hands to preserve the tranquility and well-being of their home.

So from now, on coaches heading to Iseltwald will face strict rules to ensure a smooth and enjoyable experience for everyone involved. As soon as the buses exit the motorway, a dedicated security service will be there to guide them. Only those coaches that have made prior reservations and paid a fee will be allowed to proceed to the village square. This way, the number of visitors can be controlled, guaranteeing a more harmonious coexistence between locals and tourists.

In addition, the famous jetty on the lake (which is where one of the key romantic scenes takes place in the series) is a “must see” location for fans. A turnstile has now been put in place and it in Iseltwald as it now costs CHF 5 to go on the jetty take your selfie! The village argues that the money collected will help towards the village’s upkeep, although fans have been complaining that the fee is quite steep.

However, PostBus, the local public transport operator in Iseltwald, has expanding its timetable and from 1st June an express line as well as a double-decker bus will be added to their service to provide enhanced transportation options for those eager to explore the village and its surroundings.

The Mayor of the village, Peter Rubi, acknowledges the challenges in predicting the number of visitors expected this summer. Nevertheless, he is determined to strike a balance that benefits both the local community and regular tourists who are not necessarily on a Netflix-inspired pilgrimage. The goal is to ensure that every visitor, regardless of their reason for coming, can enjoy the village’s authentic charm and experience the true essence of Iseltwald.

So, if you’re planning a trip to this idyllic Swiss village, be prepared to embrace the new rules and regulations put in place. Take a leisurely stroll through the picturesque streets, immerse yourself in the stunning scenery, and respect the tranquility of this hidden gem. Iseltwald eagerly awaits your arrival, ready to captivate your heart and create unforgettable memories.

Things to do in Iseltwald

There is plenty to do in Iseltwald as well as visiting the jetty and you can see our suggestions here.

Kayaking On Lake Brienz

In addition, one of the best things to do to appreciate the sheer beauty of this location is to go Kayaking on Lake Brienz. Read all about Kayaking on Lake Brienz here.

Curious About Crash Landing On You ?

You can find out more about the Crash Landing on You Netflix series here.

Have fun when you next visit Iseltwald – but try and visit at off peak times to avoid overcrowding.

