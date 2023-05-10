Kreislauf 345 Shopping Event Zurich

20th & 21st May 2023

Every year in area of Zurich around Kreis 3, 4 and 5 there is a special shopping and design event called Kreislauf 345. This year it takes place on Saturday 20th and Sunday 21st May. Over 80 shops and ateliers will be open on both Saturday for their normal opening hours and on Sunday from 11am till 5pm too.

Lots of diverse stores, ateliers open their doors to the public for this unique opportunity to showcase their goods, for you speak directly to the designers and to celebrate the creativity and design of this very multicultural neighbourhood. And after some fun shopping and exploring, why not pop into one of the local restaurants or cafés in the areas for something to eat and drink?

Kreislauf 3 4 5