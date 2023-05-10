Home Businesses & Services Kreislauf 345 Shopping Event in Zurich 2023
Kreislauf 345 Shopping Event in Zurich 2023

by newinzurich
0 comment

Kreislauf 345 Shopping Event Zurich

20th & 21st May 2023

Kreislauf 3 4 5 Shopping event Zurich

Every year in area of  Zurich around Kreis 3, 4 and 5 there is a special shopping and design event called Kreislauf 345. This year it takes place on Saturday 20th and Sunday 21st May. Over 80 shops and ateliers will be open on both Saturday for their normal opening hours and on Sunday from 11am till 5pm too.

Kreislauf 3 4 5 Shopping event Zurich

Lots of diverse stores, ateliers open their doors to the public for this unique opportunity to showcase their goods, for you speak directly to the designers and to celebrate the creativity and design of this very multicultural neighbourhood. And after some fun shopping and exploring, why not pop into one of the local restaurants or cafés in the areas for something to eat and drink?

Kreislauf 345 Shopping Event in Zurich 2023

Kreislauf 3 4 5

When: Saturday 20th and Sunday 21s May 2023
Times: Saturday usual shop opening times and Sunday 11am – 5pm
Where: In Kreis 3, 4 and 5 in Zurich

Visit the Kreislauf 345 website here

Have fun and happy shopping!

With photos courtesy of Kreislauf 345

