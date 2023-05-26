Music, Dance and More at Afropfingsten Festival Winterthur

Afropfingsten 24th – 29th May 2023 in Winterthur

Winterthur is a charming city easily accessible from Zurich and if you have never visited it before, you can find out all about it here. Winterthur is just 20 minutes from Zurich main station by train and is well known for its rich cultural tapestry and vibrant community events. One of the city’s highlights is the renowned Afropfingsten festival, a popular event that embraces the rhythms, traditions, and artistic expressions of the African community. Afropfingsten is a wonderful, colourful event with lots of music and lots of fun – so why not enjoy a great outing to Winterthur this Whit Weekend?

A Journey into African Rhythms

Afropfingsten, means “African Pentecost” in Swiss German, this annual festival that takes place every Pentecost weekend in Winterthur. The event acts as a bridge, connecting the communities and promoting cultural exchange by showcasing the a diverse diversity of music, dance and art.

Musical Extravaganza at Afropfingsten

At Afropfingsten, you will find music and dance everywhere. There will be an eclectic mix of music across the various stages and lots of different musical genres. From soulful melodies of West African highlife and Afrobeats, to the hypnotic rhythms of Afro-Cuban salsa and reggae you will definitely find plenty of choice. The festival is open to audiences of all ages and you will find both local and international artists collaborating and creating amazing music.

Dance and Movement at Afropfingsten

The energy of Afropfingsten is quite contagious and there are all sorts of opportunities to dance and to view dancing at the festival. There are also professional dancers running workshops and encouraging festival-goers to get involved and take part!

Art at Afropfingsten

Afropfingsten goes beyond music and dance. It also embraces the multifaceted nature of African culture by showcasing art exhibitions, theatre performances, poetry, as well as film screenings too.

African Cuisine at Afropfingsten

No cultural celebration is complete without the flavours and mouthwatering aromas of African cuisine. At Afropfingsten, food stands line the festival grounds, offering a diverse array of African specialities. From aromatic West African jollof rice to spicy Ethiopian injera, you really can enjoy the scents, tastes, and textures of African cuisine. So do make sure to try it when you visit!

Community and Workshops at Afropfingsten

Afropfingsten also offers a number of workshops, panel discussions, and interactive activities, nurturing a spirit of understanding, acceptance, and appreciation of African culture. All in all, Afropfingsten is more than just a festival – it’s an amazing event, full of fun ,colour, music and dance. It takes place over six days from 24th – .29th May. So why not visit it over Whit weekend? See all the key details below.

Afropfingsten Festival 2023

When: 24th – 29th May 2023

Where: Various locations all over Winterthur

Website: Visit the Afropfingsten website here

Program: See the Program of events here

