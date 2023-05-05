Rest, Relax and Rejuvenate at Terme di Saturnia Tuscany

A Spa Retreat at the Terme di Saturnia in Tuscany

In need of a relaxing break for body and soul? How about a trip to the relaxing Terme di Saturnia Natural Destination in Tuscany, Italy? The Terme di Saturnia is a luxurious thermal spa resort located in Southern Tuscany and just around an hour and 45 minutes by car from Rome. It’s easy to get to from Zurich and once you arrive you’re in transported into a different world!

From Zurich to Rome to Terme di Saturnia

How to Get to Terme Di Saturnia

We flew from Zurich to Rome (though if you have more time, you could of course take the train to Rome) and we spent one night at a lovely hotel right in the centre of town. Hotel d’Inghiliterra is a 5 star luxury boutique hotel located close to the many of the sights in a great shopping and dining district. After a couple of days walking round all the sights in Rome I was definitely in need of some rest and relaxation and the Terme di Saturnia was exactly the right place!

Idyllic Tuscan Landscape

As the hotel shuttle takes you through the lush countryside and up the long driveway to the reception, you really have to pinch yourself. The hotel and spa are surrounded by rolling hills, olive groves, and vineyards and the hotel’s own golf course.

Even though it was only mid March the sun was shining and it was warm and welcoming.

A Warm and Friendly Welcome at the Terme di Saturnia

Once we arrived we were welcomed like old friends and treated to Prosecco, snacks and soft drinks as we checked in and were then shown up to our very comfortable room.

White Robes and Relaxation

In our room we each had a white bath robes and slippers waiting and these we found, along with our bathing attire, were the most important pieces of clothing! The hotel is very friendly relaxed and most people walk round in their bathing robes during the day, just changing out for meals.

There are a range of room types available, each with its own unique charm and style. And because the rooms at the Terme di Saturnia are close to the spa it’s easy to just walk a few paces to the pool. In fact the spa is the perfect place for rest, relaxation and rejuvenation – and with the sun shining brightly in mid March I just couldn’t help smiling!

Thermal Spring Water at the Terme di Saturnia

The Thermal Spring dates back to Roman times and the ancient thermal pool is fed by a natural hot spring. It is this water, warm like a bath at 37.5 degrees and rich in sulphur and other minerals and endowed with extraordinary hydrating properties, which is the star attraction.

The water is said to have healing properties, and according to legend, wounded Roman soldiers returning from battle used to flock here to bathe in the waters to help heal their war wounds.

You can soak in the main pool or any of the smaller whirl pools, fountains and other water features as you take in stunning views of the Tuscan countryside. The natural spring waters in the main spa pool run at a constant temperature of 37.5 degrees and some of the smaller pools have different temperatures. Together they offer a whole host of therapeutic benefits for the body and soul.

Terme di Saturnia Spa Treatments

In addition to the thermal pools, Terme di Saturnia offers a variety of treatments and various Spa Packages, including massages, facials, and body wraps. The hotel offers a special “Well-Gyn” program for its female guests about the menopause various slimming and detox packages, and a program for all called the “Rebalance Method” with spa treatments and a naturopathy “Iridology” consultation with Dr. Laura Quinti.

Naturopath Laura Quinti

Iridology is the art of reading your eyes to see what is going on with your health. According to the website “Mapping of the iris is a diagnostic technique of alternative medicine to assess the physical condition of an individual. It tackles conditions of dysbiosis, candida, dietary intolerances and discomforts, stress, chronic tiredness, states of anxiety and emotional disorders, and it provides tailor-made solutions to recover a complete psychophysical equilibrium.”

After an in depth session with Laura I was amazed at what she discovered about my health as well as things she told me about which she had no way of knowing. After the initial analysis and advice on what foods I should and should not eat to help rebalance myself, she lay me down and did some relaxation techniques with music. After our session I felt completely rejuvenated!

Another really great treatment was “modelling cast”, which was part of the Rebalance Method. It combines massage, lymphatic drainage and works on your stomach and legs to drain and relax them. Again afterwards you feel as if you’re floating on air! One treatment which I had never tried before was cryotherapy. The first time you do it you go for a maximum of 2 minutes into a cold chamber and the temperatures reach a serious minus number!!! We did it for 2 minutes and had great fun dancing (and singing badly!!!) which made the time fly by. Cryotherapy is said to have great positive health effects for everyone and many sports people swear by it!

Views from the guided morning walk

In addition there are a number of yoga and meditation classes as well as a guided morning walk at 8am. I only did this on the last morning and I enjoyed it so much I wished I had done it earlier in my stay. Walking on a guided hike through the gorgeous Tuscan countryisde surrounding the hotel as the frost was still in the fields was absolutely magical.

Cascate del Mulino

Of course if you prefer you can simply relax in one of the spa’s lounges or outdoor areas. Or maybe go for a 15 minute walk to the nearby natural waters of the Cascate del Mulino which are fed by the natural source at the Terme di Saturnia?

The Food at Terme di Saturnia

I can’t finish this article without telling you about the food and wine. It was one of the absolute highlights of the trip and this vegetarian aubergine dish (pictured above) which uses just four ingredients was absolutely fantastic. Furthermore, Tuscany is a wonderful destination for wine lovers and the resort has a fabulous selection of wine suitable for every occasion.

Breakfast, lunch and dinner were all amazing and the ingredients were all local, fresh and simply delicious. It was food heaven!

There are a number of restaurants including the Trattoria La Stellata (pictured below) on the golf course ….

… and each time we dined the food was sublime. If you’re looking for healthy options the hotel can also provide these and I must say that everything we tasted was just so good.

The Golf Course at Terme di Saturnia

The spa and the wonderful dining are just two aspects of the Terme di Saturnia. However, the hotel’s on-site GEO certified par-72, 18 hole Golf course is a real magnet for golf players. The golf course is designed to be challenging for all levels up to professionals and even the greens are treated to the natural Saturnia spring waters! Staying at the Terme you’re able to wake up and the golf course is right on your door stop. It’s probably best to bring your own equipment if you can – and after a great game you can soak those tired muscles in the warm, healing waters of the spa.

Sightseeing around the Terme Di Saturnia

Cascate del Mulino

The countryside around the Terme di Saturnia is simply glorious and in addition to visiting the “Le Cascate del Mulino” and waterfalls a few minutes away (pictured above), one day trip we made was to the historic town of Pitigliano. It’s definitely worth a trip and I will be telling you more about it in a future blogpost soon.

Perfect Relaxation at the Terme di Saturnia

So if you’re looking for a relaxing holiday destination where you can enjoy amazing food, a unique and fabulous spa with healing waters, and can unwind in the beauty of the Tuscan countryside, I can highly recommend the Terme di Saturnia. The stunning natural surroundings, the luxurious amenities, and range of activities and treatments make it an unforgettable destination for couples, families, and solo travellers alike. I loved it so much I definitely want to go back! To find out more visit the Terme di Saturnia website here.

The Terme di Saturnia is a “natural destination”, a member of the Leading Hotels of the World and of the Star Hotel Collezione.

Address: SP della Follonata, 58014 Saturnia GR, Italy

Tel: +39 0564 600600

Take a look at this short reel to view the Terme di Saturnia:

