Spring Skiing, Wellness and Gourmet Food in Ratschings, Südtirol

Holidays without a guilty conscience in Südtirol

by Richard Fryer

Planning a ski break for next season? One place you might not know about is a real gem of a ski destination called Ratschings in Südtirol. We recently went there for a Spring ski, Wellness and culinary break. Südtirol or South Tyrol (which is also known as Alto Adige!!), is a province in northeastern Italy. It is an area with of stunning natural beauty and it includes part of the Dolomites range. Although it is in Italy, they speak German here, and it is well known for its great hospitality and culinary traditions and for its wonderful skiing opportunities.

From Zurich to Ratschings

Our destination was Ratschings (also known as Racines) and it is about 330 km from Zurich by road. However, taking the slogan from an old UK television advert we decided to “let the train take the strain” and enjoyed some wonderful scenery after boarding the EC163 from Zurich HB to Graz at 8.40 am. The train travels down the north side of Lake Zurich, then across the south side of the Walensee, through Liechtenstein, St Anton and after 3 hours 30 mins we arrived at our first change at Innsbruck HB. With a little over 30 mins before our next connection, there was time to explore the station a little and grab a sandwich at one of numerous outlets before boarding the 12.49 to Brennen on the border of Austria and Italy, a journey of 40 mins. Here we changed on to the 13.56 to Vipiteno, arriving 18 mins later.

Arriving in Ratschings

The final leg of our journey was a 20 mins bus ride from outside the station to directly in front of the Hotel Gassenhof in Ratschings. With three changes this sounds like a complex journey, but it was actually very simple, with plenty of time for the various changes, and good sign posting at each location. And far more relaxing than driving – though if this your preference it is also eminently do-able. We travelled on a Thursday and since many others were also heading off for a long weekend, the train from Zurich was fairly busy, therefore we would definitely recommend reserving a seat for this element.

Hotel Gassenhof in Ratschings

The 4* Hotel Gassenhof has an overall rating of 9.4 Outstanding on Booking.com with the staff receiving a rating of 9.7! We would totally agree with this assessment. After check-in we were given a tour of the hotel, spa, indoor pool, gym, yoga room, outdoor infinity pool and hot tub plus the restaurant, bar and lounge. The overall feeling is of a modern luxury wellness hotel with traditional roots and extensive use of local wood and stone.

Our room was a generous size with a wet-room style bathroom and a balcony looking out over the mountains. Having settled into our room, we enjoyed a couple of hours chilling in the outdoor, heated infinity pool and hot tub and a quick trip to the gym.

Dinner at the Gassenhof

Dinner at the Gassenhof is a 6 course Süd Tirolian feast, with locally sourced ingredients formulated into a visual and culinary joy.

We combined the food with some fantastic local wine for a wonderful evening.

Kitting Out With Skis

The next day after a relaxed and fortifying breakfast, we took the transfer to Ratchings-Jaufen ski area. We got ourselves kitted up at Rent and Go Schölzhorn ski rental shop and headed to the slopes.

Ratschings- Jaufen Ski Resort

Ratchings-Jaufen is a compact ski resort with 28 km of perfectly groomed slopes served by 8 ultra modern and rapid lifts. Whilst the highest point on the slopes is a relatively modest 2,150m the resort enjoys a high degree of snow assurance from well before Christmas until Easter.

For the freestylers there is a fun park where they can practice their aerobatic jumps, there is also a toboggan run and a cross country skiing course.

We enjoyed 4 action packed hours of sunny, spring skiing, before heading down for a well-earned lunch at the Tenne Lodges opposite the base station.

Tenne Lodges and Chalets is a luxury 5 star hotel which we have stayed at before and you can read about it here. We were met by Head Chef Mike Brautigam who explained his approach to innovation in menu creation, utilizing the best local produce from regional partner farmers.

Needless to say the lunch was awesome.

Wellness and Chilling at Hotel Gassenhof

Returning to the Hotel Gassenhof, stretched our legs with a brisk walk around the hotel neighbourhood, returning to the hotel for some more chill time in the infinity pool.

Sprechenstein Farm to Table Restaurant Freienfeld

Our second night dinner had been booked at the highly rated Sprechenstein “Farm to table” Restaurant, 15 minutes away, on a hillside overlooking the town of Vipiteno. Our hosts Soufien and Sandra Kasmi manage their farm to table concept with great passionate. Their own farm providing the kitchen with much of the meat, milk and cheese, including Wagyu beef.

Ingredients not home grown are sourced from other farms in the vicinity. Their passion shows through in every mouthful, and they delivered a truly memorable dinner.

Rosskopf Ski Area

The next day after another hearty breakfast, we transferred to the Rosskopf ski area (974m to 1986m). The base station is on the edge of the town of Vipiteno. With 20 km of pistes Rosskopt is smaller than Ratchings-Jaufen, however the pistes are just as well groomed, snow assured and the infrastructure just as state of art. Rosskopt also boasts the longest floodlit and snow-covered toboggan run in Italy.

Sternhütte Mountain Restaurant Rosskopf

After 3 hours of full on skiing we turned in the Sternhütte at 1946 m for some liquid refreshment and some time chilling in the sun and taking in the impressive views.

Then you might be surprised to hear that despite the sunny spring skiing conditions, it was still possible to ski right down to the base station at 974 m. The last element of the run was just a thin strip of snow which must take some effort to keep open.

Vipiteno and Kleine Flamme Restaurant

Lunch was taken at the Kleine Flamme Restaurant in the centre of Vipiteno, with top chef Burkhard Bacher and his wife Annelies, who provide some exquisite creations to delight the palate.

Following lunch, we took a short walk through the picturesque town.

We walked past rows of colorful traditional shopfronts to the market place, in the lee of the impressive “Twelve Tower” which dates back to 1470. Here we were met by a town guide who took us on a tour of both the Church of the Holy Spirit (Chiesa de Santo Spirito)…

… and the old town hall (Rathaus).

We then returned for a spot of relaxation in the beautiful pool at the Hotel Gassenhof before our final culinary feast and our return journey to Zurich the next day.

Address: Untere Gasse, 13, 39040 Racines BZ, Italy Tel: +39 0472 656209

