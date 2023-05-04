The Chedi Andermatt Celebrates 10 Years of Luxury Hospitality

It’s hard to believe that The Chedi Andermatt, is already celebrating its 10th anniversary. A project to create a luxury hotel in Andermatt, which was initially met with incredulity, has now become an architectural icon in the Swiss Alps, thanks to the vision of investor Samih Sawiris and the renowned top architect Jean-Michel Gathy.

I visited the luxury hotel in March and was able to enjoy the fabulous sunny weather as well as beautiful snowy views all around. Located at 1,447 meters above sea level, The Chedi Andermatt offers a blend of Asian flair and casual elegance. Its beautiful open design rooms are spacious yet cosy, making you feel instantly at home. With 119 rooms and suites, five excellent restaurants and bars, and a 2,400 square metre spa, this multi award winning hotel is also a place of relaxation and enjoyment without the formality of some more traditional 5-star hotels.

Taste the difference: culinary superlatives

One of the highlights for me at The Chedi Andermatt is the food! Head chef Carsten Kypke takes you on a gastronomic journey with a fusion of Asian and Alpine dishes in The Restaurant. One unique feature I love is the 5 metre high glass cheese tower, showcasing over 40 regional and national delicacies, a one-of-a-kind experience in the world.

The Chedi also boasts two Japanese gourmet restaurants, one of which is the highest Japanese restaurant in Switzerland at 2,300 metres above sea level.

Both Japanese restaurants have been awarded Michelin stars and GaultMillau points, making them a real highlight for food connoisseurs.

Sense the difference: the award-winning The Spa and Health Club

Another highlight is the Chedi’s award-winning spa, The Spa and Health Club, spread over 2,400 square meters and inspired by Asian traditions. From sauna and steam baths to the stunngin indoor pool and the heated outdoor pool with panoramic views, the spa offers a fabulous sensory experience. Fun fact : did you know that the Chedi’s pool is the longest indoor pool in Switzerland at 35 metres? Futhermore, The Spa uses wonderful products from the exclusive cosmetic lines Omorovicza and Tata Harper.

Live the difference: Signature Experiences

If you’re celebrating something special the Chedi Andermatt also offers a number of unique “once in a lifetime” experiences. From herbal hikes to alpine cheese tastings, classic car panorama rides over the breathtaking Tremola, or the “James Bond package” as a homage to Andermatt’s film backdrop, there really is something for everyone.

Other notable things include The Cigar Library which boasts the world’s largest selection of cigars in the hotel industry (with cigars starting at just CHF 5), and over 900 different cigars from around 15 countries, including numerous rarities and special editions.

Create the difference: live «The Chedi» philosophy

Jean-Yves Blatt, has been successfully managing The Chedi Andermatt for eight years and to celebrate the hotel’s 10th anniversary there will be a range of different celebrations throughout the year leading up to the hotel’s official birthday on 6th December! Visit the hotel website at www.thechediandermatt.com to find out more and maybe treat yourself to an unforgettable experience?

The Chedi Andermatt

Address: Gotthardstrasse 4, 6490 Andermatt Tel: +41 41 888 74 88

Coming up soon an exclusive interview with Philipp Hendelkes! Stay tuned for more.

With photos by Christina and courtesy of The Chedi Andermatt

*** Articles You May Like ***

******************************