THE EPICURE 2023 International Gourmet Festival at The Dolder Grand

Great news for food lovers! The Dolder Grand will be hosting THE EPICURE, an international gourmet festival, from 27th June to 2nd July 2023. This exclusive event is organized by Culinary Director and Chef Fine Dining Heiko Nieder, who is known for creating exceptional culinary experiences that combine flavours from all over the world.

Heiko Nieder Joined By Top Chefs For 8th Edition of THE EPICURE

For this prestigious event, Heiko Nieder has invited selected top chefs from all over the world to join him for the eighth edition of THE EPICURE.

At a recent event at the Dolder Grand we learned the names of the 12 chefs from all over the world who will be attending the event.

To get an idea of what THE EPICURE festival is like, take a look at this article all about last year’s EPICURE event.

Heiko Nieder

Heiko Nieder is an award-winning chef who has been recognized by the Michelin Guide with two stars and 18 GaultMillau points. He is known for his innovative approach to cooking and his ability to create unforgettable culinary experiences. Over the course of five evenings, Heiko will pair with a different chef to create a fabulous 8-course menu featuring the most innovative and exquisite cuisine. On Friday and Saturday there will be expert-led Masterclasses, offering surprising insights into top-quality products. On the Sunday, the grand finale takes place with each of the guest chefs live at various food stations, taking culinary innovation to a new dimension.

You can see some insights into last year’s Grand Finale here.

The Chefs Attending THE EPICURE 2023

Over the course of tasting some delicious delicacies prepared by Heiko Nieder and his team at the Dolder Grand, the great line up of chefs who will be attending THE EPICURE 2023 was announced. They are as follows:

Jonnie Boer from De Librije in the Netherlands ( 3 Michelin Stars, 19.5 Gault Millau points) Evening Tuesday)

Simona Rogan from L’Enclume in the UK ( 3 Michelin Stars) Eve Wednesday

Guillaume Galliot from Caprice Four Seasons in Hong Kong ( 3 Michelin Stars) Eve Thursday + the final, Sunday

Sung Anh from Mosu Seoul in South Korea (3 Michelin Stars) Eve Fri + the final, Sunday

Jorge Vallejo from Quintonil in Mexico (9th place in 50th Best Restaurants in the world) Eve Sat + the final, Sunday

Patrick Mahler from Focus Atelier, Park Hotel Vitznau, Switzerland (2 Michelin Stars, 18 Gault Millau points) The final, Sunday

Franck Giovannini from L’Hotel de Ville, Switzerland (3 Michelin Stars, 18 Gault Millau points) The Final, Sunday)

Jeremy Chan from IKOYI in London (2 Michelin Stars) The final, Sunday)

René Franck from Coda Desert Dining, Germany (2 Michelin Stars, 16 Gault Millau points) The final, Sunday)

Sidney Schutte from Spectrum, the Netherlands ( 2 Michelin Stars, 18.5 Gault Millau points) The final, Sunday

Tohru Nakamura from Toru in der Schreiberei, Germany (19 Gault Millau points) The Final, Sunday

Alvaro Salazar from Voro, Mallorca ( 2 Michelin Stars) The final, Sunday

The Dolder Grand

The Dolder Grand is a 5 star luxury hotel located in Zurich. As well as its amazing dining it has a fabulous spa as well as stunning views over the city. You can read all about the hotel here.

THE EPICURE 2023

When: 27th June – 2nd July 2023

Tel: 044 456 60 00

Where: The Dolder Grand, Kurhausstrasse 65, 8032 Zürich

Visit the Dolder Grand website here

All photos taken on Nikon Z30 camera

