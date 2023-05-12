Visit Geneva To View The Largest Drone Show in Europe

Visit Geneva To View The Largest Drone Show in Europe 18th – 21st May 2023

Mark you diaries for Ascension weekend 18th – 21st May 2023 as the city of Geneva will be hosting the largest drone who in Europe.

Ascension Weekend Celebration

The spectacular drone show is planned to take place every evening from 18th – 21st May, the weekend of the Ascension holidays. It will take pace high above Lake Geneva in the centreof the city.

A Fun Weekend of Events in Geneva

1,350 drones will be used during the show to creating amazing images in the sky and there will be lots of other activities organized at the same time. As well as the drone show, there will be roller skate discos, parties, music, sports and lots more. In fact the Mont-Blanc bridge in the middle of the city will be closed to traffic so that a roller-skating party can take place. For Stand Up Paddleboarders there will be a race planned on the water and lots more family friendly activities.

Other Sights To View in Geneva

Whilst you’re in Geneva don’t forget to visit some of the many sights too. Take a look here to get some ideas and inspiration on activities for all the family.

Drones Instead of Fireworks To Celebrate Ascension Holiday in Geneva

Mauro Poggia, the President of Geneva, explained that said that drone show was being deployed to avoid holding a firework display. Increasingly, people are turning against the use of fireworks on the grounds of environmental reasons as well as the noise and the effect on pets and animals.

You can read all about the Drone Show on 18th – 21st May in Geneva here.

Plan Your Weekend in Geneva Now

It will be a great weekend to visit Geneva so why not plan your weekend away before all the accommodation gets booked up?

If you’re looking for a hotel, how about a stay at the Hotel Bristol which is conveniently located right in the centre? We’ve stayed there and can highly recommend it for its friendliness, food and excellent location a short distance from the railway station and just 2 minutes walk from the lake. Find out all about Hotel Bristol here.

Hotel Bristol

Address: Rue du Mont-Blanc 10, 1201 Genève Tel: 022 716 57 00

Another fun idea you would need to book in advance, would be a trip to the vineyards near Geneva with an electric Tuk Tuk – it’s a great excursion – read all about it here.

