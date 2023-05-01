Visit the Beautiful Narcissi at Les Pléiades Near Montreux

Les Pléiades is a picturesque alpine resort located just a few kilometers away from Montreux in the French speaking part of Switzerland. The region is known for its breathtaking mountain views and stunning natural beauty. Every year, during the spring season, the hills surrounding Les Pléiades are covered in a sea of yellow as the Narcissi bloom. If you’re planning a trip to Les Pléiades to witness this spectacular natural phenomenon, here’s what you need to know.

The Lakeside Spring flowers in Montreux

When to Visit

The Narcissi typically bloom in late April or early May, and the season lasts for around two to three weeks. The exact timing of the blooming season can vary depending on weather conditions, so it’s always a good idea to check with local tourism websites or the Les Pleiades tourist office before planning your trip. However, if you visit the region during the blooming season, you’re sure to be rewarded with a stunning display of yellow flowers that stretch as far as the eye can see.

Where to See the Narcissi

“Chemin des Narcisses”

The Narcissi bloom in several areas around Les Pléiades, but one of the best places to see them is the “Chemin des Narcisses” (Path of the Narcissi). This scenic hiking trail is approximately 5 kilometres long and takes you through some of the most beautiful areas of Les Pléiades. Along the way, you’ll pass through fields of Narcissi, as well as stunning forests and meadows.

Rochers de Naye

Another popular spot to see the Narcissi is the Rochers de Naye, a mountain peak that offers breathtaking views of the surrounding area. From the top of the peak, you can see the entire Les Pléiades region, as well as Lake Geneva and the surrounding mountains. The Rochers de Naye can be reached by taking the cogwheel train from Montreux, and the journey takes around an hour.

Getting to Les Pléiades by Public Transport

Getting to Les Pléiades by public transport is easy, and there are several options available depending on where you’re coming from. If you’re traveling from Montreux, the easiest way to get to Les Pléiades is by taking the cogwheel train from the Montreux train station to Les Avants. The journey takes approximately 15 minutes, and the train runs every hour. From Les Avants, you can take a bus to Les Pleiades, which takes around 10 minutes.

If you’re coming from Geneva, you can take the train to Montreux and then follow the same route to Les Pléiades. The journey from Geneva to Montreux takes around an hour, and there are regular trains throughout the day.

If you’re driving to Les Pléiades, there is a large parking area at the bottom of the mountain. From there, you can take the funicular up to the top of the mountain, which takes around 10 minutes.

Visiting the Les Pléiades during the Narcissi blooming season really is an unforgettable experience so if you have the opportunity, do make the trip. The breathtaking views and stunning natural beauty of the region are amazing. With easy access via public transport from Montreux the trip is do-able in one day – but far more enjoyable with an overnight stay. Don’t forget to pack your hiking shoes, camera, and a sense of adventure, and catch them whilst you can!

