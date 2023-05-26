What’s On In & Around Zurich End of May Early June 2023

This weekend is another long weekend with a Public Holiday for Pfingsten or Whit and with a bit of luck it should be a sunny one! If you’ve been following our Instagram stories and Facebook page you will have seen that the famous stinky plant, the Titan Arum, has been in bloom at the Botanical Gardens in Zurich and people have been flocking from near and far to catch a glimpse.

Hopefully with the prospect of sunshine it will be a great opportunity to go to one of Zurich’s Badis, or maybe go for a hike or simply enjoy one of Zurich’s outdoor restaurants with a terrace or one of the restaurants with a view of the water. Don’t forget Zurich’s parks look great at the moment and the Iris collection at Belvoir Park is definitely worth a trip!

Of course there is plenty to do when its cloudy or wet in Zurich too and there is lots to see in all the museums. The photo press exhibition is on at the Landesmuseum and don’t forget you can now see the BANKSY exhibition till 27th August. For some Swiss travel ideas, check out these 10 inspirational places in Switzerland you might like to explore and here are 31 activities for children and teenagers and 31 ideas for excursions from Zurich. If you’re looking for a bike trip take a look at these cycle routes near Zurich and if you’re in the market for a new bike do go along to Sport Shop Time Out in Uster as they have lots of special bike offers until 17th June.

BLOOMING OF THE TITAN ARUM ON DISPLAY UNTIL 30th MAY: If you’re fast you may be able to catch the last vestiges of the Titan Arum in bloom at the Botanical Gardens in Zurich in bloom – but it starts fading after 48 hours! They say it will remain on display, all being well ,until Tuesday 30th May. You can read all about it here.

PUBLIC HOLIDAYS ZURICH: Monday 29th May is Whit Monday and a Public Holiday in Zurich. See more details on public holidays here.

SHOPS WHICH ARE OPEN ON PUBLIC HOLIDAYS: If you need some shopping on a public holiday in Zurich you can always go to a petrol station, one of the railways stations like Stadelhofen or Zurich HB or to Zurich Airport. Check out the Shops in Zurich here.

BÜRKLIPLATZ FLEA MARKET EVERY SATURDAY: Every Saturday there is a great flea market at Bürkliplatz? Have you been to it? Find out more about it here.

BODENSEEFESTIVAL ENDS 27th MAY: In case you’re over near the Bodensee, Lake Constance, there is the Bodenseefestival taking place in lots of the surrounding towns. The last day is Saturday 27th May. See the program (in German) here.

HOL-& BRING MARKT ZURICH HB 26th – 27th MAY: From 26th – 27th there is a bring and buy market taking place at Zurich Main Station. So instead of buying new, maybe you can find something which has been lightly pre-used instead?

AFRO PFINGSTEN WINTERTHUR 24th – 29th MAY: The Afropfingsten Festival is back in Winterthur with music, dance, art and amazing African cuisine. There are workshops and talks and lots of events in addition to the music. Why not pop by and take a look? It’s just 20 mins by train from HB to Winterthur! Read all about this fun festival here.

CANTINE APERTE WINE FESTIVAL TICINO 27th & 28th MAY: In Ticino the Cantine Aperte open wine cellar festival is taking place on 27th & 28th May. See details here.

WHIT WEEKEND WINE TASTING IN VAUD 27th & 28th MAY: This weekend the “Caves Ouvertes” Wine festival is taking place on Saturday 27th and Sunday 28th May across 300 cellars in the Vaud region of Switzerland. Find out all about it here.

SWISS DESIGN MARKET ON NOW AT MODISSA TILL 31ST JULY: Check out the great Swiss Design Market taking place in the former Modissa Shop in Bahnhofstrasse Zurich. Open Monday till Saturday 10am – 7pm.

TIME OUT USTER BIKE WEEKS PROMOTION 19th MAY – 17th JUNE: Sport Shop Time Out in Uster have a very special “Bike Weeks” promotion taking place right now – so do pop over and take a look. (They are closed Sundays & Mondays) Time Out are at Pfäffikerstrasse 30, 8610 Uster. Visit their website here.

BÜRKLIPLATZ FLEA MARKET EVERY SATURDAY MAY – OCT: Don’t forget to pay a visit to Zurich ‘s Bürkliplatz Flea Market. It’s open 7am till 5pm every Saturday from May till October. Another flea market you may want to visit is Kanzlei Flea Market which is also open every Saturday.

ROTARY CLUB MAKE A WISH CHARITY EVENT BELVOIR ROWING CLUB 3rd JUNE: Belvoir Rowing Club are holding a Charity Summer Party in aid of Make A Wish Foundation on Saturday, June 3, 2023 17:00 – 23:55 , Belvoir Rowing Club – Mythenquai 85, 8002 Zürich . Find out all about it here.

SEE YOU! VIEWS FROM THE LAKE EXHIBITION MEILEN 12th MAY – 2nd JULY: Artist Barbara Heé presents her new works from Lützelsee, and views of Lake Zurich (17th – 20th century) are on display from the Ortsmuseum Meilen’s own collection along with a work by Gottardo Segantini (on loan from the Blocher Collection). For further information on the exhibition see here. Opening times: Wednesday 4 p.m. – 7 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 2 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Artist Barbara Heé

SWISS PRESS PHOTO & WORLD PHOTO EXHIBITION AT LANDESMUSEUM UNTIL 21st JUNE: The Swiss Press Photo and World Photo Exhibitions have both just opened at the Swiss National Museum. See details of the exhibition here.

MICAS GARTEN FOOD FESTIVAL NOW OPEN: Micas Garten is now open for its 2023 season. There is a great range of continually rotating Street Food on offer – read all about Micas Garten here.

LANGE NACHT DER KIRCHEN ZURICH 2nd JUNE: There’s a special open evening for the churches of Zurich when they have a series of events taking place into the evening. Read all about it (in German) here or use Chrome to see in English.

KNIE CIRCUS ZURICH SECHSELAEUTENPLATZ NOW UNTIL 4th JUNE: The Knie Circus is back in Zurich in front of the Opera House from 6th May till 4th June. See ticket details here.

OPEN AIR FESTIVALS SWITZERLAND SUMMER 2023: Now is the time to start planning which Open Air Festivals you want to visit this summer! Take a look at our guide to the open air festivals here.

THINGS TO DO ON A RAINY DAY IN ZURICH: There’s plenty to do on a rainy or cloudy day in and around Zurich. Take a look here.

RAGNAR KHARTANSSON’S THE VISITORS AT MIGROS MUSEUM TILL 28th MAY: Why not check out the exhibition at the Migros Museum für Gegenwartskunst by Ragnar Khartansson called “The Visitors”. Find out more here.

MYSTERY OF BANKSY EXHBITION IN ZURICH 27th AUGUST : The “Mystery of Banksy” exhibition is on in Zurich and is now extended till 27th August. Read all about Banksy in Zurich here.

EMILIO BALLI’S AROUND THE WORLD EXHIBITION TICINO UNTIL 31st OCT 24: What looks like a very interesting exhibition is taking place from 22nd April 2023until 31st October 2024 at the Museo Valmaggia, Cevio in Ticino. So next time you’re in Ticino why not pay a visit? See details of this exhibition here.

BRITISH SWISS CHAMBER OF COMMERCE EVENTS: Check out the upcoming events at the British Swiss Chamber of Commerce. Take a look here. FRAU GEROLDS GARTEN SUMMER SEASON NOW OPEN: Frau Gerold’s Garten has also re-opened for their Summer season with lots of food and drinks and a very chilled atmosphere. Address: Geroldstrasse 23, 8005 Zürich ZURICH OPERA HOUSE PERFORMANCES: Check out the latest performances at Zurich Opera House here. TONHALLE ZURICH: See what’s on at the Tonhalle Zurich. See their latest program here. INTERNATIONAL COMEDY CLUB IN ZURICH: The International Comedy Club Zurich has lots of new Stand Up events coming soon. Take a look here. TOP ENGLISH LANGUAGE MUSICALS & SHOWS IN SWITZERLAND IN 2023: Check out the great musicals in English which are being performed in Zurich and other places in Switzerland in 2023. Take a look here.

6 CIRCULAR HIKES NOT FAR FROM ZURICH: It might be a little early for some of these hikes – but take a look and book mark for future reference. Each of these hiking suggestions just around 60 minutes from Zurich. Take a look at a selection of 6 circular hikes here.

GUIDE TO E-BIKING IN & AROUND ZURICH: Check out these great e-biking tips from Heather. Read all about them here.

CYCLE ROUTES NEAR TO ZURICH: Check out these great cycle routes not far from Zurich. Take a look here.

TRAVEL INSPIRATION

E-BIKING AND MOUNTAIN CARTING IN VILLARS: How about some fun e-biking and mountain carting in Villars, in the French Speaking part of Switzerland.Read all about it here.

TAKE A TRIP ON THE GELMERBAHN FROM 4th JUNE: Why not take an adrenalin ride on the Gelmerbahn? Read all about it here.

TOP FLOWER GARDENS IN SWITZERLAND: There are lots of great flower gardens to visit in Switzerland. Take a look here.

VISIT CHAPLINS WORLD NEAR VEVEY: Why not make an excursion to see Chaplin’s World ? It’s a great exhibition all about Charlie Chaplin and well worth a visit. Read all about it here.

PUBLIC GRILL OR FEUERSTELLE IN SWITZERLAND: if you’re out walking or hiking and want to find a Feuerstelle or Grillplatz then take a look at our guide here.