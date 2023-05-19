What’s On In & Around Zurich Late May 2023

When will the sun come back? It’s the question on everyone’s mind! Although there is plenty to do when its cloudy or wet in Zurich – it really is time for some sunshine soon! There’s plenty on this weekend though as the Kreislauf 3 4 5 shopping and design event is taking place, Zürich Tanzt continues until 21st May and Knie Circus is on at Sechselaeutenplatz till 4th June.

If you get the chance, do visit the Iris collection at Belvoir Park. The photo press exhibition has recently opened at the Landesmuseum and don’t forget you can now see the BANKSY exhibition till 27th August. Want some travel inspo? We’ve chosen 10 inspirational places in Switzerland you might like to explore – take a look here to find out more. And a little further afield you may be interested in wellness and gourmet food – find out more about a break in Südtirol here.

Here are 31 activities for children and teenagers and 31 ideas for excursions from Zurich. If you’ve just arrived in Zurich and want to know anything about Swiss health insurance (or if you are looking to switch insurance) take a look here. If you’re looking for businesses in and around Zurich take a look at our Zurich Business Directory here.

PUBLIC HOLIDAYS ZURICH: Thursday 18th May was a Public Holiday for Ascension and the next holiday is Whit Monday on 29th May. See more details on public holidays here.

SHOPS WHICH ARE OPEN ON PUBLIC HOLIDAYS: If you need some shopping on a public holiday in Zurich you can always go to a petrol station, one of the railways stations like Stadelhofen or Zurich HB or to Zurich Airport. Check out the Shops in Zurich here.

DAS ZELT COMEDY, MUSIC & WINE TASTING MEILEN 18th – 24th MAY: Das Zelt is back in Meilen near Zurich from 18th – 24th May with a wine tasting event, comedy acts and musical entertainment. See details (in German) here.

LARGEST DRONE SHOW IN THE EUROPE IN GENEVA 18th – 21st MAY: Don’t miss Europe’s largest drone show taking place in Geneva on 18th – 21st May. Read all about it here.

SWISS DESIGN MARKET ON NOW AT MODISSA TILL 31ST JULY: Check out the great Swiss Design Market taking place in the former Modissa Shop in Bahnhofstrasse Zurich. Open Monday till Saturday 10am – 7pm.

ZÜRICH TANZT UNTIL 21st MAY: Zürich Tanzt takes places with 50 shows and events in various locations in and around Zurich from 12th – 21st May. So why not get dancing? Find out more here.

KREISLAUF 345 SHOPPING & DESIGN EVENT ZURICH 20th & 21st MAY: It’s time for the annual Kreislauf 345 Shopping and design event in Zurich – so why not pop by and check it out? It’s open on Sunday too! Read all about it here.

SPRINGTIME CELEBRATION AT TONHALLE ZURICH 20TH MAY: There’s a great concert taking place at 7.30pm on Saturday 20th May.See details here.

BÜRKLIPLATZ FLEA MARKET EVERY SATURDAY MAY – OCT: Don’t forget to pay a visit to Zurich ‘s Bürkliplatz Flea Market. It’s open 7am till 5pm every Saturday from May till October. Another flea market you may want to visit is Kanzlei Flea Market which is also open every Saturday.

REGISTRATION OPENS ON 22nd MAY FOR PINK RIBBON WALK FOR BREAST CANCER: Don’t forget to register for the Pink Ribbon Walk for Breast Cancer on 3rd September, as places are limited to just 5,000 tickets. See details of the Pink Ribbon Walk here.

ROTARY CLUB MAKE A WISH CHARITY EVENT BELVOIR ROWING CLUB 3rd JUNE: Belvoir Rowing Club are holding a Charity Summer Party in aid of Make A Wish Foundation on Saturday, June 3, 2023 17:00 – 23:55 , Belvoir Rowing Club – Mythenquai 85, 8002 Zürich . Find out all about it here.

SEE YOU! VIEWS FROM THE LAKE EXHIBITION MEILEN 12th MAY – 2nd JULY: Artist Barbara Heé presents her new works from Lützelsee, and views of Lake Zurich (17th – 20th century) are on display from the Ortsmuseum Meilen’s own collection along with a work by Gottardo Segantini (on loan from the Blocher Collection). For further information on the exhibition see here. Opening times: Wednesday 4 p.m. – 7 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 2 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Swiss Press awards photo by Andreas Busslinger

SWISS PRESS PHOTO & WORLD PHOTO EXHIBITION AT LANDESMUSEUM UNTIL 21st JUNE: The Swiss Press Photo and World Photo Exhibitions have both just opened at the Swiss National Museum. See details of the exhibition here.

MICAS GARTEN FOOD FESTIVAL NOW OPEN: Micas Garten is now open for its 2023 season. There is a great range of continually rotating Street Food on offer – read all about Micas Garten here.

KNIE CIRCUS ZURICH SECHSELAEUTENPLATZ NOW UNTIL 4th JUNE: The Knie Circus is back in Zurich in front of the Opera House from 6th May till 4th June. See ticket details here.

OPEN AIR FESTIVALS SWITZERLAND SUMMER 2023: Now is the time to start planning which Open Air Festivals you want to visit this summer! Take a look at our guide to the open air festivals here.

*CONTEST*: PURE BEAUTY SPA OXYGENEO 4 In 1 SUPER FACIAL: Our friends at Pure Beauty Spa are running a Mother’s Day Offer to win an Oxygeneo 4 In1 Superfacial. You can enter the contest on their Instagram Page until Sunday 21st May (and do feel free to follow them as they offer great advice!).

Their Oxygeneo MediSpa facial targets fine lines and wrinkles and gives visible results after just one treatment. To get the best results a course of 6 are recommended. 20% off your 1st Treatment at Pure Beauty Spa (Wednesday – Friday & excluding special offers) by mentioning NewInZurich. Find our more about this amazing facial here.

THINGS TO DO ON A RAINY DAY IN ZURICH: There’s plenty to do on a rainy or cloudy day in and around Zurich. Take a look here.

FREE EXHIBITION – SIMPLY ZURICH: The Simply Zurich all about the city continues at the Landesmuseum Zurich and you can read all about it here.

RAGNAR KHARTANSSON’S THE VISITORS AT MIGROS MUSEUM TILL 28th MAY: Why not check out the exhibition at the Migros Museum für Gegenwartskunst by Ragnar Khartansson called “The Visitors”. Find out more here.

MYSTERY OF BANKSY EXHBITION IN ZURICH 27th AUGUST : The “Mystery of Banksy” exhibition is on in Zurich and is now extended till 27th August. Read all about Banksy in Zurich here.

EMILIO BALLI’S AROUND THE WORLD EXHIBITION TICINO UNTIL 31st OCT 24: What looks like a very interesting exhibition is taking place from 22nd April 2023until 31st October 2024 at the Museo Valmaggia, Cevio in Ticino. So next time you’re in Ticino why not pay a visit? See details of this exhibition here.

BRITISH SWISS CHAMBER OF COMMERCE EVENTS: Check out the upcoming events at the British Swiss Chamber of Commerce. Take a look here. FRAU GEROLDS GARTEN SUMMER SEASON NOW OPEN: Frau Gerold’s Garten has also re-opened for their Summer season with lots of food and drinks and a very chilled atmosphere. Address: Geroldstrasse 23, 8005 Zürich ZURICH OPERA HOUSE PERFORMANCES: Check out the latest performances at Zurich Opera House here. TONHALLE ZURICH: See what’s on at the Tonhalle Zurich. See their latest program here. INTERNATIONAL COMEDY CLUB IN ZURICH: The International Comedy Club Zurich has lots of new Stand Up events coming soon. Take a look here. TOP ENGLISH LANGUAGE MUSICALS & SHOWS IN SWITZERLAND IN 2023: Check out the great musicals in English which are being performed in Zurich and other places in Switzerland in 2023. Take a look here.

6 CIRCULAR HIKES NOT FAR FROM ZURICH: It might be a little early for some of these hikes – but take a look and book mark for future reference. Each of these hiking suggestions just around 60 minutes from Zurich. Take a look at a selection of 6 circular hikes here.

GUIDE TO E-BIKING IN & AROUND ZURICH: Check out these great e-biking tips from Heather. Read all about them here.

E-BIKING AND MOUNTAIN CARTING IN VILLARS: How about some fun e-biking and mountain carting in Villars, in the French Speaking part of Switzerland.Read all about it here.

TAKE A TRIP ON THE GELMERBAHN: Why not take an adrenalin ride on the Gelmerbahn? Read all about it here.

TOP FLOWER GARDENS IN SWITZERLAND: There are lots of great flower gardens to visit in Switzerland. Take a look here.

VISIT CHATEAU CHILLON IN MONTEUX: Why not make an excursion to see the beautiful Chateau Chillon in Montreux? Read all about it here.