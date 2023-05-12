What’s On In & Around Zurich Mid May 2023

The weather has been very wet and mixed for a while now so let’s hope some sun is on the way soon! If it isn’t there are plenty of great tips for things to do on rainy days here and luckily there are lots of fun events and things to see and do. This Sunday is Mother’s Day and we have a wonderful Mother’s Day Contest to enter. Every day since Monday a different prize has been available to be won for 3 consecutive days – so do try your luck as we have jewellery, perfume, hotel stays and more on offer!

The Knie Circus has opened on Sechselaeutenplatz and the Bildungsmesse continues at Zurich Main Station until Saturday 13th May. If you’re a biker do check out Zurich Cycle Week until 13th May. The ICS International Festival takes place in Zumikon on Sunday 14th from 11am till 4pm and is open to all with lots of fun and games and some amazing international food! The Green City Run is taking place in Zurich on the same day and Zürich Tanzt is on now until 21st May.

The free Tulip Festival in Morges has its last day on 14th May and another place to visit are the Narcissi fields at Les Pléiades near Montreux. If you get the chance, do see the Iris collection at Belvoir Park or maybe you fancy walking along the “Chriesiwäg” – the famous Cherry Blossom Trail in Frick – you can check to see how the blossom is online. The photo press exhibition has recently opened at the Landesmuseum and the BANKSY exhibition has been extended till 27th August!

Here are 31 activities for children and teenagers and 31 ideas for excursions from Zurich. If you’ve just arrived in Zurich and want to know anything about Swiss health insurance (or if you are looking to switch insurance) take a look here.

MOTHER’S DAY CONTEST 8th – 14th MAY: Mother’s Day is on 14th May and we are celebrating with a great Contest with lots of fabulous gifts to be won! We have everything from perfume, to jewellery to an overnight hotel stay in 2 hotels! The contest opened on Monday 8th May and each prize is available for 3 consecutive days. Although some prizes can no longer be entered, we have some amazing prizes this weekend! Please enter the contest here.

SCHAFFHAUSEN JAZZ FESTIVAL 10th – 13th MAY: If you love jazz why not head up to Schaffhausen to enjoy their Jazz Festival from 10th – 13th May. See details here.

BILDUNGSMESSE 11th – 13th MAY ZURICH HB: The Bildungsmesse employment fair is taking place at Zurich HB until 13th May with lots of prospective employers ready to talk about their job opportunities.

“QUARTIER” FESTIVAL AT ZURICH AIRPORT 13th – 14th MAY: Join all the fun of the festival at the Quartier Fest at the Circle at Zurich Airport. Food trucks, tours of the park, DJs and lots more. See details (in German) here. To find out more about “The Circle” see here.

THE AWC BOOK & BAKE SALE IS TAKING PLACE ON 13th & 14th MAY: The AWC Book & Bake Sale is taking place at the AWCZ in Höschgasse 38, Zurich from 9am – 5pm. Hundreds of books in English and German from just CHF 2! All welcome.

THE ICS INTERNATIONAL FESTIVAL ZUMIKON 14th MAY: The ICS International Festival is taking place from 11am till 4pm at the Inter-Community School at Strubenacher 3, 8126 Zumikon. Lots of fun games and most of all amazing international food! Entrance FREE and all welcome. Don’t miss.

SEE YOU! VIEWS FROM THE LAKE EXHIBITION MEILEN 12th MAY – 2nd JULY: Artist Barbara Heé presents her new works from Lützelsee, and views of Lake Zurich (17th – 20th century) are on display from the Ortsmuseum Meilen’s own collection along with a work by Gottardo Segantini (on loan from the Blocher Collection). For further information on the exhibition see here. Opening times: Wednesday 4 p.m. – 7 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 2 p.m. – 5 p.m.

ZÜRICH TANZT 12th – 21st MAY: Zürich Tanzt takes places with 50 shows and events in various locations in and around Zurich from 12th – 21st May. So why not get dancing? Find out more here.

ANNUAL MORGES TULIP FESTIVAL 2023 ENDS 14th MAY: The beautiful Morges Tulip Festival in the Parc de l’independence is a FREE event. It runs until 14th May 2023. Please see details of this lovely tulip park here.

VISIT THE NARCISSI AT LES PLÉIADES NEAR MONTREUX: Why not visit the stunning narcissi at Les Pléiades near Montreux. Read all about how to get to see them here.

GREEN CITY RUN 14th MAY ZURICH: The Green City Run is taking place in Zurich on 14th May for the 7km or 13km races. See details here.

ZURICH CYCLE WEEK 11th – 14th MAY: If you love biking check out Zurich Cycle Week taking place in various locations from 11th – 14th May. See details here.

DAS ZELT COMEDY, MUSIC & WINE TASTING MEILEN 18th – 24th MAY: Das Zelt is back in Meilen near Zurich from 18th – 24th May with a wine tasting event, comedy acts and musical entertainment. See details (in German) here.

LARGEST DRONE SHOW IN THE EUROPE IN GENEVA 18th – 21st MAY: Don’t miss Europe’s largest drone show taking place in Geneva on 18th – 21st May. Read all about it here.

Swiss Press awards photo by Andreas Busslinger

SWISS PRESS PHOTO & WORLD PHOTO EXHIBITION AT LANDESMUSEUM UNTIL 21st JUNE: The Swiss Press Photo and World Photo Exhibitions have both just opened at the Swiss National Museum. See details of the exhibition here.

MICAS GARTEN FOOD FESTIVAL NOW OPEN: Micas Garten is now open for its 2023 season. There is a great range of continually rotating Street Food on offer – read all about Micas Garten here.

KNIE CIRCUS ZURICH SECHSELAEUTENPLATZ NOW UNTIL 4th JUNE: The Knie Circus is back in Zurich in front of the Opera House from 6th May till 4th June. See ticket details here.

OPEN AIR FESTIVALS SWITZERLAND SUMMER 2023: Now is the time to start planning which Open Air Festivals you want to visit this summer! Take a look at our guide to the open air festivals here.

PURE BEAUTY SPA OXYGENEO 4 In 1 SUPER FACIAL: One great gift you may like to consider for Mother’s Day is an Oxygeneo 4 In1 Superfacial at Pure Beauty Spa. This MediSpa facial targets fine lines and wrinkles and gives visible results after just one treatment. To get the best results a course of 6 are recommended. 20% off your 1st Treatment at Pure Beauty Spa (Wednesday – Friday & excluding special offers) by mentioning NewInZurich. Find our more about this amazing facial here.

REGISTRATION OPENS ON 22nd MAY FOR PINK RIBBON WALK FOR BREAST CANCER: Don’t forget to register for the Pink Ribbon Walk for Breast Cancer on 3rd September, as places are limited to just 5,000 tickets. See details of the Pink Ribbon Walk here.

THINGS TO DO ON A RAINY DAY IN ZURICH: There’s plenty to do on a rainy or cloudy day in and around Zurich. Take a look here.

RAGNAR KHARTANSSON’S THE VISITORS AT MIGROS MUSEUM TILL 28th MAY: Why not check out the exhibition at the Migros Museum für Gegenwartskunst by Ragnar Khartansson called “The Visitors”. Find out more here.

MYSTERY OF BANKSY EXHBITION IN ZURICH 27th AUGUST : The “Mystery of Banksy” exhibition is on in Zurich and is now extended till 27th August. Read all about Banksy in Zurich here.

EMILIO BALLI’S AROUND THE WORLD EXHIBITION TICINO UNTIL 31st OCT 24: What looks like a very interesting exhibition is taking place from 22nd April 2023until 31st October 2024 at the Museo Valmaggia, Cevio in Ticino. So next time you’re in Ticino why not pay a visit? See details of this exhibition here.

BRITISH SWISS CHAMBER OF COMMERCE EVENTS: Check out the upcoming events at the British Swiss Chamber of Commerce. Take a look here. FRAU GEROLDS GARTEN SUMMER SEASON NOW OPEN: Frau Gerold’s Garten has also re-opened for their Summer season with lots of food and drinks and a very chilled atmosphere. Address: Geroldstrasse 23, 8005 Zürich ZURICH OPERA HOUSE PERFORMANCES: Check out the latest performances at Zurich Opera House here. TONHALLE ZURICH: See what’s on at the Tonhalle Zurich. See their latest program here. INTERNATIONAL COMEDY CLUB IN ZURICH: The International Comedy Club Zurich has lots of new Stand Up events coming soon. Take a look here. TOP ENGLISH LANGUAGE MUSICALS & SHOWS IN SWITZERLAND IN 2023: Check out the great musicals in English which are being performed in Zurich and other places in Switzerland in 2023. Take a look here.

URBAN SURF IS NOW OPEN FOR SUMMER SEASON: Urban Surf in Zurich has reopened so if you fancy surfing in Zurich this is the place to go: Geroldstrasse 11c, 8005 Zürich. Read all about it here.

6 CIRCULAR HIKES NOT FAR FROM ZURICH: It might be a little early for some of these hikes – but take a look and book mark for future reference. Each of these hiking suggestions just around 60 minutes from Zurich. Take a look at a selection of 6 circular hikes here.

GUIDE TO E-BIKING IN & AROUND ZURICH: Check out these great e-biking tips from Heather. Read all about them here.

E-BIKING AND MOUNTAIN CARTING IN VILLARS: How about some fun e-biking and mountain carting in Villars, in the French Speaking part of Switzerland.Read all about it here.

TOP FLOWER GARDENS IN SWITZERLAND: There are lots of great flower gardens to visit in Switzerland. Take a look here.