What’s On In Zurich Beginning of May 2023

I hope you had a great long weekend. A great new photo press exhibition has just opened at the Landesmuseum and it’s just been confirmed that the BANKSY exhibition has been extended till 27th August! However, if you want to see Klimt’s Kuss immersive art exhibition you will have to be fast as it closes on Sunday 7th!

If the weather is good why not pop by one of these beautiful 12 parks in Zurich, or perhaps take a look at the Iris collection at Belvoir Park. Or maybe you fancy walking along the “Chriesiwäg” – the famous Cherry Blossom Trail in Frick. There are still plenty of places to view Spring blossom in Zurich too. The free Tulip Festival in Morges continues until 14th May and if it’s cloudy or wet, see our list of things to do on rainy days. Here are 31 activities for children and teenagers and 31 ideas for excursions from Zurich.

If you’ve just arrived in Zurich and wanting to know anything about Swiss health insurance (or if you are looking to switch insurance) take a look here.

Glacier Swiss Press awards photo by Fabrice Coffrini

SWISS PRESS PHOTO & WORLD PHOTO EXHIBITION AT LANDESMUSEUM 5th MAY – 21st JUNE: The Swiss Press Photo and World Photo Exhibitions have both just opened at the Swiss National Museum. See details of the exhibition here.

KNIE CIRCUS ZURICH SECHSELAEUTENPLATZ 6th MAY – 4th JUNE: The Knie Circus is back in Zurich in front of the Opera House from 6th May till 4th June. See ticket details here.

LAST CHANCE! KLIMT’S KUSS AT LICHTHALLE MAAG UNTIL 7th MAY: Enjoy this immersive art experience at the Licthhalle MAAG in Zurich until 7th May. Set to music it’s an amazing experience! Find out all about it here.

See a short video clip of Klimts Kuss here

CORONATION OF KING CHARLES III 6th MAY: If you want to view the historic moment of the coronation of King Charles III it is being televised on Swiss TV. Please note that it begins at 10am Swiss time. Find out more about the coronation here.

LEON POLK SMITH AT HAUS KONSTRUKTIV UNTIL 7th MAY: Leon Polk Smith’s exhibition “Going Beyond Space” is on at the Haus Konstruktiv. Read all about it here.

MOTHER’S DAY CONTEST 8th – 14th MAY: Mother’s Day is on 14th May and we are celebrating with a great Contest with lots of fabulous gifts to be won! We have everything from perfume to an overnight hotel stay! Stay tuned and more information following soon!

PURE BEAUTY SPA OXYGENEO 4 In 1 SUPER FACIAL: One great gift you may like to consider for Mother’s Day is an Oxygeneo 4 In1 Superfacial at Pure Beauty Spa. This MediSpa facial targets fine lines and wrinkles and gives visible results after just one treatment. To get the best results a course of 6 are recommended. Find our more about this amazing facial here.

SCHAFFHAUSEN JAZZ FESTIVAL 10th – 13th MAY: If you love jazz why not head up to Schaffhausen to enjoy their Jazz Festival from 10th – 13th May. See details here.

MICAS GARTEN FOOD FESTIVAL NOW OPEN: Micas Garten is now open for its 2023 season. There is a great range of continually rotating Street Food on offer – read all about Micas Garten here.

“QUARTIER” FESTIVAL AT ZURICH AIRPORT 13th – 14th MAY: Join all the fun of the festival at the Quartier Fest at the Circle at Zurich Airport. Food trucks, tours of the park, DJs and lots more. Join all the fun of the festival at the Quartier Fest at the Circle at Zurich Airport. Food trucks, tours of the park, DJs and lots more. See details (in German) here.

GREEN CITY RUN 14th MAY ZURICH: Why not register to take part in the Green City Run on 14th May for the 7km or 13km races. See details here.

ZURICH CYCLE WEEK 11th – 14th MAY: If you love biking check out Zurich Cycle Week taking place in various locations from 11th – 14th May. See details here.

ANNUAL MORGES TULIP FESTIVAL 2023 UNTIL 14th MAY: The beautiful Morges Tulip Festival is back in the Parc de l’independence this Spring and once again it is a FREE event. It runs until 14th May 2023. Please see details of this lovely tulip park here.

DAS ZELT COMEDY, MUSIC & WINE TASTING MEILEN 18th – 24th MAY: Das Zelt is back in Meilen near Zurich from 18th – 24th May with a wine tasting event, comedy acts and musical entertainment. See details (in German) here.

LARGEST DRONE SHOW IN THE EUROPE IN GENEVA 18th – 21st MAY: Don’t miss Europe’s largest drone show taking place in Geneva on 18th – 21st May. Read all about it here.

REGISTRATION OPENS ON 22nd MAY FOR PINK RIBBON WALK FOR BREAST CANCER: Don’t forget to register for the Pink Ribbon Walk for Breast Cancer on 3rd September, as places are limited to just 5,000 tickets. See details of the Pink Ribbon Walk here.

RAGNAR KHARTANSSON’S THE VISITORS AT MIGROS MUSEUM TILL 28th MAY: Why not check out the exhibition at the Migros Museum für Gegenwartskunst by Ragnar Khartansson called “The Visitors”. Find out more here.

THE NEW CLIMATE FRIENDLY E-BOATS IN ZURICH: Have you see the new climate friendly electric boats on the Limmat and Lake Zurich? ( Photo copyright ZSG). Read all about them here.

6 CIRCULAR HIKES NOT FAR FROM ZURICH: It might be a little early for some of these hikes – but take a look and book mark for future reference. Each of these hiking suggestions just around 60 minutes from Zurich. Take a look at a selection of 6 circular hikes here.

THE CHRIESIWÄG BLOSSOM TRAIL: Why not go for a walk along the Chriesiwäg, The Cherry Blossom Trail Frick. Read all about it here.

TOP FLOWER GARDENS IN SWITZERLAND: There are lots of great flower gardens to visit in Switzerland. Take a look here.