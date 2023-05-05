What’s On In Zurich Beginning of May 2023
I hope you had a great long weekend. A great new photo press exhibition has just opened at the Landesmuseum and it’s just been confirmed that the BANKSY exhibition has been extended till 27th August! However, if you want to see Klimt’s Kuss immersive art exhibition you will have to be fast as it closes on Sunday 7th!
If the weather is good why not pop by one of these beautiful 12 parks in Zurich, or perhaps take a look at the Iris collection at Belvoir Park. Or maybe you fancy walking along the “Chriesiwäg” – the famous Cherry Blossom Trail in Frick. There are still plenty of places to view Spring blossom in Zurich too. The free Tulip Festival in Morges continues until 14th May and if it’s cloudy or wet, see our list of things to do on rainy days. Here are 31 activities for children and teenagers and 31 ideas for excursions from Zurich.
If you’ve just arrived in Zurich and wanting to know anything about Swiss health insurance (or if you are looking to switch insurance) take a look here.
Glacier Swiss Press awards photo by Fabrice Coffrini
SWISS PRESS PHOTO & WORLD PHOTO EXHIBITION AT LANDESMUSEUM 5th MAY – 21st JUNE: The Swiss Press Photo and World Photo Exhibitions have both just opened at the Swiss National Museum. See details of the exhibition here.
KNIE CIRCUS ZURICH SECHSELAEUTENPLATZ 6th MAY – 4th JUNE: The Knie Circus is back in Zurich in front of the Opera House from 6th May till 4th June. See ticket details here.
LAST CHANCE! KLIMT’S KUSS AT LICHTHALLE MAAG UNTIL 7th MAY: Enjoy this immersive art experience at the Licthhalle MAAG in Zurich until 7th May. Set to music it’s an amazing experience! Find out all about it here.
See a short video clip of Klimts Kuss here
CORONATION OF KING CHARLES III 6th MAY: If you want to view the historic moment of the coronation of King Charles III it is being televised on Swiss TV. Please note that it begins at 10am Swiss time. Find out more about the coronation here.
LEON POLK SMITH AT HAUS KONSTRUKTIV UNTIL 7th MAY: Leon Polk Smith’s exhibition “Going Beyond Space” is on at the Haus Konstruktiv. Read all about it here.
MOTHER’S DAY CONTEST 8th – 14th MAY: Mother’s Day is on 14th May and we are celebrating with a great Contest with lots of fabulous gifts to be won! We have everything from perfume to an overnight hotel stay! Stay tuned and more information following soon!
PURE BEAUTY SPA OXYGENEO 4 In 1 SUPER FACIAL: One great gift you may like to consider for Mother’s Day is an Oxygeneo 4 In1 Superfacial at Pure Beauty Spa. This MediSpa facial targets fine lines and wrinkles and gives visible results after just one treatment. To get the best results a course of 6 are recommended. Find our more about this amazing facial here.
SCHAFFHAUSEN JAZZ FESTIVAL 10th – 13th MAY: If you love jazz why not head up to Schaffhausen to enjoy their Jazz Festival from 10th – 13th May. See details here.
MICAS GARTEN FOOD FESTIVAL NOW OPEN: Micas Garten is now open for its 2023 season. There is a great range of continually rotating Street Food on offer – read all about Micas Garten here.
GREEN CITY RUN 14th MAY ZURICH: Why not register to take part in the Green City Run on 14th May for the 7km or 13km races. See details here.
ZURICH CYCLE WEEK 11th – 14th MAY: If you love biking check out Zurich Cycle Week taking place in various locations from 11th – 14th May. See details here.
ANNUAL MORGES TULIP FESTIVAL 2023 UNTIL 14th MAY: The beautiful Morges Tulip Festival is back in the Parc de l’independence this Spring and once again it is a FREE event. It runs until 14th May 2023. Please see details of this lovely tulip park here.
DAS ZELT COMEDY, MUSIC & WINE TASTING MEILEN 18th – 24th MAY: Das Zelt is back in Meilen near Zurich from 18th – 24th May with a wine tasting event, comedy acts and musical entertainment. See details (in German) here.
LARGEST DRONE SHOW IN THE EUROPE IN GENEVA 18th – 21st MAY: Don’t miss Europe’s largest drone show taking place in Geneva on 18th – 21st May. Read all about it here.
REGISTRATION OPENS ON 22nd MAY FOR PINK RIBBON WALK FOR BREAST CANCER: Don’t forget to register for the Pink Ribbon Walk for Breast Cancer on 3rd September, as places are limited to just 5,000 tickets. See details of the Pink Ribbon Walk here.
RAGNAR KHARTANSSON’S THE VISITORS AT MIGROS MUSEUM TILL 28th MAY: Why not check out the exhibition at the Migros Museum für Gegenwartskunst by Ragnar Khartansson called “The Visitors”. Find out more here.
MYSTERY OF BANKSY EXHBITION IN ZURICH 27th AUGUST : The “Mystery of Banksy” exhibition is on in Zurich and is now extended till 27th August. Read all about Banksy in Zurich here.
SWISS CLASSIC WORLD “OLD TIMERS” 2nd – 4th JUNE: If you like classic cars don’t miss the Swiss Classic World event in Lucerne. on 2nd – 4th June. See details here.
MESSAGE IN A BOTTLE AT MAAG HALLE FROM 6th – 18th JUNE: If you fancy seeing this great dance show which features lots of Sting’s greatest hits you can view it at the MAAG Halle Zurich from 6th – 18th June. See ticket details and info (in German) here.
12 REASONS TO VISIT THE FIFA FOOTBALL MUSEUM: The FIFA museum is a great place to visit with all its interactive displays and games and is a perfect wet weather activity. Read all about 12 reasons to visit the FIFA Museum here.
BALLET OF NATURE UNTIL 30TH JUNE: Martin Ramsauer’s photography exhibition with fascinating landscapes, taken in Switzerland, Morocco and India as well as ballet pictures created in his studio in Zurich-Oerlikon with well-known dancers. The images are for sale as signed and limited Fine Art Prints. FREE admission. Address: Group practice “functiomed”, Langgrütstrasse 112, 8047 Zurich. See details of the exhibition here.
EMILIO BALLI’S AROUND THE WORLD EXHIBITION TICINO UNTIL 31st OCT 24: What looks like a very interesting exhibition is taking place from 22nd April 2023until 31st October 2024 at the Museo Valmaggia, Cevio in Ticino. So next time you’re in Ticino why not pay a visit? See details of this exhibition here.
LOST IN THE JUNGLE AT THE MESSE ZURICH UNTIL 18th JUNE: A fun, child-friendly family experience which is open daily (except for Monday) at the Messe in Zurich Oerlikon. See details here.
THE EPICURE FINE DINING FESTIVAL AT THE DOLDER GRAND 27th JUNE – 2nd JULY: Find out all about the fabulous EPICURE international gourmet festival at the Dolder Grand this summer. Read all about it here.
THE NEW CLIMATE FRIENDLY E-BOATS IN ZURICH: Have you see the new climate friendly electric boats on the Limmat and Lake Zurich? ( Photo copyright ZSG). Read all about them here.
6 CIRCULAR HIKES NOT FAR FROM ZURICH: It might be a little early for some of these hikes – but take a look and book mark for future reference. Each of these hiking suggestions just around 60 minutes from Zurich. Take a look at a selection of 6 circular hikes here.
THE CHRIESIWÄG BLOSSOM TRAIL: Why not go for a walk along the Chriesiwäg, The Cherry Blossom Trail Frick. Read all about it here.
TOP FLOWER GARDENS IN SWITZERLAND: There are lots of great flower gardens to visit in Switzerland. Take a look here.
BEST PLACES FOR SPRING BLOSSOM IN ZURICH: Spring is a wonderful time for blossom spotting in Zurich. Find out all the best places to see the Spring blossom in the city here.
SEGLER MOOR GARDENS: Why not plan a trip to Seleger Moor Gardens in Rifferswil not far from Zurich? They are particularly well known for their rhododendrons. Read all about Seleger Moor Gardens here.
THE FLOWER ISLAND INSEL MAINAU – OPEN 365 DAYS A YEAR: If you love flowers another place not to miss is the Flower Island of Mainau. It’s literally an island full of flowers and it is open 365 days a year. Spring is a spectacular time to visit – see our pictures from a previous Spring here.
CHATEAU DE VULLIERENS NEAR MORGES NOW OPEN: If you love beautiful gardens we can highly recommend a trip to the beautiful gardens of Chateau de Vullierens near Morges. It’s 2023 season runs until 29th October 2023: See all the details here.
BRITISH SWISS CHAMBER OF COMMERCE EVENTS: Check out the upcoming events at the British Swiss Chamber of Commerce. Take a look here.
URBAN SURF IS NOW OPEN FOR SUMMER SEASON: Urban Surf in Zurich has reopened so if you fancy surfing in Zurich this is the place to go: Geroldstrasse 11c, 8005 Zürich. Read all about it here.
FRAU GEROLDS GARTEN SUMMER SEASON NOW OPEN: Frau Gerold’s Garten has also re-opened for their Summer season with lots of food and drinks and a very chilled atmosphere. Address: Geroldstrasse 23, 8005 Zürich
“BLINDE FLECKEN” EXHIBITION (FREE) ON ZURICH & COLONIALISM NOW UNTIL 15th JULY: There’s a new exhibition “Blind Spots: Zurich and Colonialism” on at Stadthaus Zurich. It aims to create greater awareness of Zurich’s colonial ties from the past until today. It’s FREE to view and is open Monday – Friday from 8am – 6pm and on Saturdays from 9am till noon. See details (in German) here. Address: Stadthausquai 17, 8001 Zürich
VIDEO GAME DESIGN EXHIBITION AT MUSEUM FÜR GESTALTUNG UNTIL 23rd JULY: There’s an interesting exhibition all about video game design taking place at the Museum Für Gestaltung at Toni Areal. Find out more here.
TRUEPICTURE NIKON EXHIBITION AT NIKON PLAZA EGG March – 31st AUG: There is a great FREE photo exhibition running at NIKON Plaza in Egg from 1st March till 31st August (open Monday – Friday). Read all about it here.
ZURICH OPERA HOUSE PERFORMANCES: Check out the latest performances at Zurich Opera House here.
TONHALLE ZURICH: See what’s on at the Tonhalle Zurich. See their latest program here.
INTERNATIONAL COMEDY CLUB IN ZURICH: The International Comedy Club Zurich has lots of new Stand Up events coming soon. Take a look here.
TOP ENGLISH LANGUAGE MUSICALS & SHOWS IN SWITZERLAND IN 2023: Check out the great musicals in English which are being performed in Zurich and other places in Switzerland in 2023. Take a look here.
THINGS TO DO ON A RAINY DAY IN ZURICH: There’s plenty to do on a rainy or cloudy day in and around Zurich. Take a look here.
TRAVEL INSPIRATION
THE NEWLY RENOVATED AMBASSADOR HOTEL ZURICH: The newly renovated Hotel Ambassador near the Opera opened its doors at the end of February. Take a look at the beautiful reincarnation of this beautiful boutique hotel here.
A RELAXING LUXURY SPA BREAK IN TERME DI SATURNIA TUSCANY: Just under 2 hours from Rome there is the stunning Terme di Saturnia Spa and Golf resort. The hotel is built around and amazing natural spa which has been used since Roman times and offers a great range of treatments as well as the most delicious Italian food. If you’re looking for a relaxing break for body and mind – this is the place to go!!! It was so relaxing I loved it! Find out all about the Terme di Saturnia here. You can also see a short reel of the Spa here
THE LONGEST ZIP LINE IN THE WORLD AT RAS AL KHAIMAH: If you do visit Ras Al Khaimah one of the top things to do is to go on the World’s Longest Zip Line – the Jais Flight. Read all about the Jais Flight here.
TOP THINGS TO SEE AND DO IN VEVEY: Planning a trip to Vevey in Switzerland ? Check out all the things to see and do here.
TOP THINGS TO SEE AND DO IN NEUCHATEL: Neuchatel is a unique destination with lots of fun things to see and do for all the family. Read all about what you can do in Neuchatel here.
THE CHEDI ANDERMATT CELEBRATES 10 YEARS!!! The Chedi Andermatt is celebrating its 10 year anniversary this year with lots of special events and offers. More information to follow. Why not find out more about this wonderful luxury hotel here.
A TRIP TO STEIN AM RHEIN: A great place for a family outing is the picturesque town of Stein Am Rhein. Read all about it here.
IDEAS FOR TOP THINGS TO DO IN MORGES: Morges is a very beautiful place to visit – so if you’re planning a trip to the Tulip Festival (above) why not spend a little more time exploring the town too? Read all about the top things to do in Morges here.
HOW ABOUT A TRIP TO BEAUTIFUL SOLOTHURN? The number 11 is very significant in regards to Solothurn – take a look here to find out why.
VISIT ST GALLEN AND ROMANSHORN: How about a tip to St Gallen and Romanshorn? Read all about this fascinating places not too far from Zurich here.
A JOURNEY ON THE BELLE EPOQUE TRAIN FROM MONTREUX: Go back in time for a ride on this fabulous Belle Époque train. Read all about it here.
FOOD & LIFESTYLE
CHECK OUT OUR GUIDE TO GREAT INDIAN RESTAURANTS IN ZURICH: Take a look here.
PHILIPP HEID FROM PRISMA NOW IN HOTEL RESTAURANT MAIER: This week’s latest restaurant tip is a little further afield but it’s a great place to visit if you’re planning a trip to Lake Constance. Chef Philipp Heid who used to be at the Prisma Restaurant at Park Hotel Vitznau is now head chef at at Hotel-Restaurant Maier in Friedrichshafen near Lake Constance. We really enjoyed his cuisine and it is definitely worth a trip! Read all about his new venture here.
RESTAURANT FALKEN KÜSNACHT: For something closer to home, how about visiting the lovely Restaurant Falken in Dorfstrasse 22, 8700 Küsnacht? Tel: 044 910 66 88 Open Monday – Friday – read all about it here.
JELMOLI JUBILLEE GIN: This year Jelmoli is celebrating its 190th Anniversary and to celebrate the anniversary they have produced a very special anniversary gin. You can get it at Jelmoli.
CHECK OUT OUR GUIDE TO VEGAN & VEGETARIAN RESTAURANTS: Check out our guide for a great selection of great vegan and vegetarian restaurants and also restaurants which offer lots of vegetarian and vegan food. Take a look at the Guide here.
CHECK OUT OUR GUIDE TO SUSHI RETAURANTS HERE: Read all about some of Zurich’s best Sushi restaurants here.
8 COOL CAFÉS IN ZURICH BY SHAN SHAN LEYS: Check out some of these cool cafés in Zurich.
LOOKING FOR HEALTH INSURANCE FOR YOUR FAMILY? Finding the right health insurance in Switzerland can be complicated! However, take a look at what you need to know about before you commit to the health insurance here.
HOTELS IN SWITZERLAND: Looking for a great hotel in Switzerland ? Take a look at some great hotels by searching through our list of hotels here.
EXPATS
NEW IN ZURICH? NEW IN SWITZERLAND? : See our top tips for newcomers here.
MORE TIPS FOR NEWCOMERS: Some more tips to help you feel at home here.
EXPAT SWISS TAX ADVICE: Martin Beiner explains what you need to do regarding Tax in Switzerland, especially around this time of year. Read all his tips and advice here.
THINGS TO KNOW ABOUT HAVING A PET IN SWITZERLAND: Did you know that there are special rules on keeping pets in Switzerland? Read all about having a Pet in Switzerland here.
FIND OUT ALL ABOUT PUBLIC TRANSPORT IN ZURICH HERE: Tips on the different public transport options and types of tickets available in Zurich. Read the details here.
SHARED LAUNDRY FACILITIES: Find yourself sharing laundry facilities in your new apartment? Find out all about this Swiss phenomenon here.
WHERE TO SELL ONLINE IN SWITZERLAND: Find out where you can sell stuff online in Switzerland here.
SPEEDING FINES IN SWITZERLAND: Things you need to know about Speeding in Switzerland. Read the article here.
EXCHANGING YOUR DRIVING LICENCE: As soon as you arrive in Switzerland and receive your Ausweis, you should make arrangement to exchange your driving licence. See all the steps you need to undertake here.
LEAVING SWITZERLAND? If you’re leaving Switzerland anytime soon, check out our handy list of things you need to do before you go. See details here.
RECOMMENDED HAIRDRESSERS: See our list of recommended hairdressers in Zurich here.
TRANSITIONING TO SWITZERLAND WITH CHILDREN: Top tips when transitioning to Switzerland with children. Read the article here.
