World Press Photo 2023 & Swiss Press Photo 23

Landesmuseum Zurich

From 5th May 2023 the Landesmuseum, the National Museum Zurich, is hosting two exhibitions, ‘World Press Photo 2023’ and ‘Swiss Press Photo 23’. The exhibitions showcase respectively, some of the world’s and some of Switzerland’s most exceptional photo journalism. The exhibitions offer you a unique opportunity to step back from the headlines of a turbulent 2022 and reflect on them from a different view point.

Glacier Swiss Press Awards winner – Fabrice Coffrini

Photo journalism is an integral part of daily news coverage, and the two exhibitions feature some of the best press photos from the year 2022, covering a wide range of events from around the world. All the main global topics are featured such as the war in Ukraine, women’s protests in Iran, the impact of climate change in Morocco, and the melting of glaciers in the Alps. Additionally, the exhibitions showcase national and local events, including the Federal Council elections and even the national scout camp in Goms.

The ‘Swiss Press Photo 23’ exhibition, focuses on Swiss photo journalism with around 130 pictures which are categorized into news, daily life, Swiss stories, people, sports, and the world.

Swiss Press Awards photo by Andreas Busslinger

On the other hand, the ‘World Press Photo 2023’ exhibition features the work of photographers from every continent. The contest to choose the featured photographs aimed to avoid a Western perspective. Each category was broken down into six regional categories, each with its own jury. The pre-selection is subsequently evaluated by a global panel to choose 24 regional winners and four overall winners. The exhibition features around 120 photographs from the winning projects.

The exhibition at the Landesmuseum is well worth visiting and showcases some of Switzerland’s best photo journalism, giving you a unique opportunity to reflect upon the news and events that shaped the past year.

The exhibitions both begin on 5th May 5, 2023 and are of great interest to anyone interested in photography, photo journalism and current affairs.

National Museum Zurich

Swiss Press Photo 23 from 5.5.2023 – 25.6.2023

Swiss Press Photo 23 from 5.5.2023 – 25.6.2023

World Press Photo 2023 from 5.5.2023 – 4.6.2023 Address: Swiss National Museum, Landesmuseum, Museumstrasse, 8021 Zürich Tel: +41 44 218 65 11 Find out more by visiting the Landesmuseum website here. Photos courtesy of Swiss Press Awards. Header photo by Fabrice Coffrini

