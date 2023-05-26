Zurich’s Street Food Festival Summer 2023

Festival of Cultures Zurich Summer 2023

It’s finally time for the Zurich Street Food Festival Summer 2023! This summer’s Street Food Festival runs from 9th – 25th June and will be taking at Turbinenplatz in Zurich. It’s located just a few metres from Hardbrücke train station and will be in situ for 16 days. This year’s festival edition theme is the culture related to food – #festivalofcultures. More than 50 countries are represented in this summer’s exhibitors, proudly presenting their homeland’s top specialities. Some are traditional and others are classics which have been reinterpreted with a modern twist.

Cultural Events and Entertainment at Zurich Street Food Festival 2023

In keeping with the motto “Festival of Cultures”, there will be musicians, authors, craftsmen, and cultural events providing special highlights from the various cultures represented. As well as the great variety of international food on offer, (and plenty of vegan options), there is also a program of free and ticketed events and concerts where you can do everything from learning how to wrap a sari to enjoying a live musical performance. See here for details of the program.

Zurich Street Food Festival Now Open at Lunchtime

Since the festival is located in a central location, the Street Food Festival is also open for lunch. So why not pop by, feast, enjoy and celebrate at the festival at Turbinenplatz near Hardbrücke? Please note this year’s festival is 100% cashless and that there are lots of both vegetarian and vegan options on offer.

Street Food Festival of Cultures

When: 9th – 25th June 2023

Where: Turbinenplatz, 8005 Zurich

Website: Visit the Streetfood Festival website here.

Opening hours:

Mon – Wed: 11:30 a.m. – 10:00 p.m

Thu – Sat: 11:30 – 23 / 24:00

Sun: 11:30 a.m. – 10:00 p.m

Opening hours food stands:

Mon – Fri: 11:30 – 14:15 / 17:00 – 22:00 (closed from 14:00 – 17:00)

Sat: 11:30 a.m. – 10:00 p.m

Sun: 11:30 a.m. – 8:30 p.m

How to get there:

The Street Food Festival 2023 is easily accessible by public transport as it is very close to Hardbrücke railway station and there are tram and bus stops close by.

Via Tram: 4 / 8 / 13 / 17 to Schiffbau, Technopark or Escher-Wyss-Platz

Via Bus: 33 / 83 / 72 to Schiffbau

In addition there are plenty of trains going directly to Hardbrücke station.

