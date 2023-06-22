Home Switzerland Action and Adventure: Summer Fun in Champéry Switzerland
Action and Adventure: Summer Fun in Champéry Switzerland

by newinzurich
Have you ever been on a trip to Champéry?  It’s probably one of the lesser known and most unspoilt regions of Switzerland and an ideal location for families to spend their holidays. Not only is the landscape extremely scenic, but there are lots of fun activities which really make this location an ideal outdoor leisure destination. However,  it’s also a perfect destination for couples, solo travellers and outdoor enthusiasts of all kinds. Yvonne went to discover this region around the Dents du Midi for herself and her itinerary includes lots of suggestions on things to see and do which you might want to incorporate into your own trip.

House - Summer Fun in Champéry Switzerland

Champéry can be easily reached by public transport and Yvonne set off  by train from Zurich  to Aigle where she transferred to the TPC railways (Transports Publics du Chablais SA) and enjoyed a supremely scenic journey.

House - Summer Fun in Champéry Switzerland

Champéry

Mountain scenery Champéry Switzerland

Champéry is located in the Portes du Solieil – in the Val d’iIliez in the lower Valais region. The village is located at 1050 m at the foot of the Dents du Midi mountains and Dents Blanches. It is one of Switzerland’ oldest tourist destinations – with genuinely friendly locals offering a warm wlecome. Not only that but there is so much to see and do and a huge variety of action packed activities.

Mountain scenery Champéry Switzerland

After checking into the Hotel Beau Séjour, it was time for a delicious lunch at the Restaurant Le Gueuhlli which offered everything from vegetarian to fish to meat options. Just what was needed before a long hike!

Restaurant Le Gueullhi Champery Switzerland

Galerie Défago Hiking Trail

Galerie Défago Hiking Trail

The hiking trail which had been chosen was the historic Galerie Défago hiking trail – one of the region’s most iconic hiking routes. It’s a secured path which has been carved into the rock of the Les Rives cliff opposite Champéry. You can see  what it looks like in this photo:

Galerie Défago Hiking Trail

It offers stunning panoramic views of the Illiez Valley and there are a choice of 3 hikes to choose from. The longest, the Ballade Longue, normally takes about 3 hours and is 7.8km long. If you prefer something shorter, the medium hike takes 2 hours 15 and has a lower elevation and the 2 hour hike, is flatter still.

Galerie Défago Hiking Trail Champéry Switzerland

You can clearly see the word “Gallery” in red-and-white capital letters emblazoned on the fossiliferous limestone. The cliff is divided over nearly its entire length by a natural cornice. From the fenced trail that follows this ledge, you can enjoy panoramic views of the quaint village of Champéry, and the rustic alpine restaurants called ‘cantines’ along the way.

Galerie Défago Hiking Trail Champéry Switzerland

Organic Adventure Park

After the hike it was time for a stop at The Organic Adventure Park. This park is located directly next to the hiking path and can be visited separately or integrated into the hike. Yann, the owner, is a very frineldy and welcoming host. He said that although they are a commercial business, his priority was always to offer a personal welcome to all his customers.

Organic Adventure Park Champery Switzerland

You can find out more about the Organic Adventure Park here. 

All the harness & helmet equipment is kept rigorously clean and disinfected and all the beverages and snacks are organic. The park can get very busy at peak times, so it’s best to book your slot online in advance if possible.

Hotel mon séjour Champery Switzerland

After the hike and the adventure park it was time to go back to the Hotel Beau Séjour and enjoy a relaxing time in the spa, before a delicious Swiss dinner with lots of local specialities.

Sheep's Cheese Producer house in Chmpery

Le Velociste – Ebike Swiss Rentals in Champéry 

ebiking in champery switzerland

Next morning it was time to pick up the bikes from Le Velociste, a bike rental company with 20 years of experience which have some really high end e- bikes.

Le Velociste bike rental champery

The bikes were also super clean and well looked after. Pierre and David from the E-Bike store were excellent.

ebiking in champery switzerland

Pierre was our guide for the e-bike trip and was extremely knowledgeable and could not be more helpful and accommodating.

ebiking in champery switzerland

Even though the weather was not cooperating, everyone had an excellent experience and had great fun.

ebiking in champery switzerland

The Bike Tour to Croix de Culet

To start the bike tour we took the bikes in the gondola Telepherique Croix de Culet 1050 – 2000m to the top where we began biking along the seven peaks of the the Dents du Midi, a three-kilometre-long mountain range in the Chablais Alps.

ebiking in champery switzerland - Jaunes waterfalls

It is a very scenic tour with beautiful landscapes all around.

ebiking in champery switzerland - Jaunes waterfalls

We stopped briefly to admire the Jaunes Waterfalls before lunch at the Gite Alpage La Chaux, where we were seranaded by accordion players.

Restaurant Gite Alpage La Chaux Champery

The delicious lunch included many local seasonal specialities like raclette and asparagus and a very indulgent desert of meringues and cream.

Raclette Dairy Producer

cows in champery switzerland

On our way down we visited Patrice whose dairy is located at 1800m. He produces Raclette cheese and in one he can make  25 wheels of cheese from 1200 litres of milk per year.

cheesemaker champery switzerland

cheesemaker champery switzerland

Each of the wheels of cheese weighs 5kg.

Sheep cheese farmers house Champery Switzerland

Sheep’s Cheese Producer

Next we went on to visit a local sheep’s cheese producer called Jean-Luc. He has 100 sheep and produces 5-6 sheep cheese wheels every day in summer.

Sheep's Cheese Producer house in Chmpery

In the past 100 years the house where he lives has been hit and destroyed by an avalanche four times. He has now rebuilt it so that it is more like a bunker and it is now “integrated” into the mountains for protection. Every night he has to bring his sheep in to protect them from wolves.

sheep campery switzerland

Both the cheese farmers were so friendly and it was great to get an insight into how they make their cheese.

After  all the exertions of the day it was great to relax in the evening with dinner at La Restaurnat Rue du Village 71, in Champéry with delicious food which had been lovingly made and beautifully presented.

Troistorrents 

The following morning the weather was sunny and we arrived in Troistorrents around 9:30am and walked through the small town to Vieux Moulins de la Tine (Chemin des Vieux Moulins de la Tine, 1872) before taking the TCP train from Champéry to Troistorrents at 770m to visit a mill, which is open to the public.

The Mill - Vieux Mouline de la Tine  Troistorrents Switzerland

The Mill – Vieux Mouline de la Tine 

The mill has been in operation since the 14th century and uses the power of the River Viéze to operate its machinery. A damper diverts the river’s current into a metal channel called a sluice, which drives the wooden wheels of the mill. These wheels, in turn, activate various mechanisms such as mills, presses, and saws.

Vimoti Museum

The mill is part of the “Vimoti” Museum, which is open to the public. Visitors can explore the mills, the baleen press, the forge, as well as the miller’s cottage and its surroundings. The facilities are operational twice a year during the “La Journée des Moulins” (Mill Day) event or by special request.

Vimoti Museum and mill Troistorrents Switzerland

The mill features a horizontal water wheel, which is much less common than the vertical wheels which you usually see. Horizontal wheels are simpler, smaller, and more cost-effective. They don’t require a gear mechanism, making them easier to build, maintain, and repair. The water wheel rotates when there is enough water flowing fast in the mill race. The rotation of the wheel powers a moving grindstone above a fixed one, initially operated by human or animal power. The  mill and its machinery represent an important historical site showing how water power was harassed in rural mountain regions.

You can find out more about the mill and the Vimoti Museum here

Multi Pass Ticket

Champery Switzerland

After visiting the mill  it was time to return to the hotel in Champery to take back the multi pass. The multi pass ticket gives you free transport as well as 60 free activities and 60 discounted activities in the area. The Multi pass is included for free with your hotel stay in hotels in Champéry. You can find out all about the Multi Pass here. 

TCP Train champery switzerland

Before saying good bye to the beautiful village of Champéry it was time to have one last lunch at the restaurant at the top of the Champéry lift before heading back to the train to Zurich. What an action packed adventure in such a beautifully scenic region of Switzerland.

swiss cow in Champery Switzerland

More Information on Champéry and the Regions Dents du Midi

To find out more about the beautiful area of Champéry and the Regions Dents du Midi visit the tourism website here.

You can see the Summer 2023 brochure here with lots of tips and more activities .

Text and all photos by Yvonne Buggy

