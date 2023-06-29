Allianz OpenAir Cinema in Zurich – Film Programme 2023

Allianz OpenAir Cinema in Zurich –
Film Programme
20th July – 20th August 2023
Allianz Open Air Cinema In Zurich !
Summer wouldn’t be summer in Zurich without Open Air Cinema! This year the Allianz Open Air Cinema at Zurichorn opens on Monday 20th July with the film Barbie and continues every day (except for 1st August ) until 20th August 2023 when it ends with Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. Tickets went on sale at 12 noon on Friday 30th June. They do go quickly so do book as soon as you can. However, even if you find that some films are already sold out, do remember that a small number of tickets are always kept back for sale on the night. As well as great films and a fabulous view of the lake, there are also loads of great places to eat and drink on site.
Allianz open air movies 2023
Thursday 20th July – Barbie
Friday 21st July – Jsotta Senza Night About My Father
Saturday 22nd July – Die Nachbarn von Oben
Sunday 23rd July – Joy Ride
Monday 24th July – Mon Crime
Tuesday 25th July – No Hard Feelings
Wednesday 26th July – Der Bestatter
Thursday 27th July – Asteroid City
Friday 28th July – Ticket to Paradise
Saturday 29th July – The Menu
Sunday 30th July – The Banshees of Inisherin
Monday 31st July – What’s Love Got to Do With It?
Wednesday 2nd August – The Greatest Day – The Take That Musical
Thursday 3rd August – Zattoo Movie Night – Air
Friday 4th August – Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre…
Saturday 5th August – Astérix et Obélix: L’Empire du…
Sunday 6th August – La Nuit du 12
Monday 7th August – Jeanne du Barry
Tuesday 8th August – Fallen Leaves
Wednesday 9th August – Elemental
Thursday 10th August – Swissmilk Surprise Night
Friday 11th August – Annabelle Movie Night – Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris
Saturday 12th August – Pink Floyd – The Wall
Sunday 13th August – Spitex Night – La Chambre des Merveilles
Monday 14th August – Triangle of Sadness
Tuesday 15th August – Anatomie d’une Chute
Wednesday 16th August – The Flash
Thursday 17th August – A Man Called Otto
Friday 18th August – OutNow Movie Night- Gran Turismo
Saturday 19th August – Radio 24 Film-Evening – Mission: Impossible
Sunday 20th August – Barilla AL BRONZO Movie Night- Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny
