Home Art Art Basel International Art Exhibition Switzerland
ArtArts and EntertainmentExhibitions and EventsSwitzerlandThings To DoWhat's On

Art Basel International Art Exhibition Switzerland

Art Basel 15th - 18th June 2023

by newinzurich
0 comment

Art Basel International Art Exhibition Switzerland

Art Basel International Art Exhibition Switzerland

Art Basel is an international art exhibition that was founded in 1970 by three Swiss gallerists: Trudl Bruckner, Balz Hilt and Ernst Beyler. The event was created as a platform for galleries, artists, and collectors to come together and foster dialogue and to collaborate across the art world.

Art Basel Now Has Editions in Miami Beach and Hong Kong

Since its inception, Art Basel has grown into an unrivaled global art event, expanding beyond Switzerland to include editions in Miami Beach and Hong Kong.

Impressions of Art Basel 2018

Art Basel: An Art Fixture Every June

Art Basel is held every June in Basel, Switzerland. The exhibition sprawls across and beyond the halls of the Messe Basel, transforming the city into a vibrant and art centre. It showcases a vast range of artworks, including paintings, sculptures, installations, photography and more. The event appeals to both art aficionados and casual visitors alike.

Impressions of Art Basel

Art Basel – A Premier Art Fair and A Platform For Emerging Artists

Art Basel’s significance lies not only in its role as a premier art fair but also as a platform that propels emerging artists into the limelight. The event serves as a catalyst for artistic careers, offering exposure to a global audience of collectors, curators, and gallery owners. This exposure often leads to opportunities for collaboration, representation, and the chance to showcase their work on an international stage .

Impressions of Art Basel

Art Basel – An Internationally Renowned Event

Art Basel has become a pilgrimage for art enthusiasts and collectors, drawing attendees from all corners of the world. The fair’s reputation for curatorial excellence, diverse artist representation, and a finger on the pulse of contemporary art trends has established it as a barometer for the art market. Moreover, the event fosters cultural exchange and allows visitors to see for themselves the latest global artistic output.

Art Basel

Exhibited Artists At Art Basel

Art Basel has provided a platform for countless artists to gain recognition and acclaim. Some of the most celebrated names in contemporary art have been displayed in these exhibition halls.  Here are just a few examples of influential artists who have exhibited at Art Basel:

Pablo Picasso

The legendary Spanish painter, sculptor, and printmaker needs no introduction. Picasso’s iconic works have resonated with audiences for generations, and his presence at Art Basel served as a testament to the fair’s ability to attract artistic giants.

Yayoi Kusama

Renowned for her immersive installations and avant-garde approach, Kusama’s captivating artworks have captivated millions worldwide. Her vibrant, polka-dotted creations have been showcased at Art Basel, enchanting visitors with their whimsical allure.

Jeff Koons

Known for his larger-than-life sculptures and boundary-pushing creativity, Koons contemporary art is renowned. His meticulously crafted artworks, feature everyday objects in unexpected contexts.

We visited Art Basel in 2018 and met with the artist Liu Bolin pictured here:

Artist Liu Bolin for Ruinart at Art Basel 2018

Artist Liu Bolin

Art Basel in Switzerland is a place where art enthusiasts gather to view artistic brilliance and global culture. Through its rich history, diverse exhibits, and the presence of legendary artists, Art Basel has solidified its status as an international art fixture. Art Basel continues to inspire and delight and serves as a flagship event which epitomizes the spirit of artistic innovation.

So why not pop over to Basel to view this inspiring art fair? It is taking place from 15th – 18th June 2023 at the Messe in Basel.

Artist Liu Bolin for Ruinart at Art Basel 2018

Art Basel 2023

When: Thursday 15th – Sunday 18th June 2023

Where: Messe Basel,

Tickets: There are a variety of tickets available – see details here. 

Find out more about Art Basel in this article from Wallpaper here.

Website: Visit the Art Basel Website here.

*** Articles You May Like ***

Artist Liu Bolin for Ruinart at Art Basel 2018

Jaume Plensa for Ruinart at Art Basel 2017

Ruinart Champagne, Erwin Olaf and Art Basel

*******************************

 

You may also like

What’s On In Zurich Mid June 2023 Onwards

FREE Opera in Zurich – Oper für Alle...

Expat Questionnaire and Contest About Moving To Switzerland

What Is the Frauenstreik on 14th June in...

What’s On In Zurich Beginning of June 2023

Vegan Festival Zurich 6th – 11th June 2023

Female Future Festival Club Xtra Zurich 29th June...

Zurich Pride Festival 16th – 17th June 2023

Zurich’s Street Food Festival Summer 2023

Sebastião Salgado’s Exhibition Amazônia at MAAG Halle Zurich

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept

DON’T MISS OUT!
Subscribe To Weekly Newsletter
Subscribe to our Weekly Newsletter for a round up of What’s New in Zurich, Switzerland and beyond.

Give it a try, you can unsubscribe anytime.
close-link
Powered by Convert Plus
Malcare WordPress Security