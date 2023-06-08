Art Basel International Art Exhibition Switzerland

Art Basel is an international art exhibition that was founded in 1970 by three Swiss gallerists: Trudl Bruckner, Balz Hilt and Ernst Beyler. The event was created as a platform for galleries, artists, and collectors to come together and foster dialogue and to collaborate across the art world.

Art Basel Now Has Editions in Miami Beach and Hong Kong

Since its inception, Art Basel has grown into an unrivaled global art event, expanding beyond Switzerland to include editions in Miami Beach and Hong Kong.

Art Basel: An Art Fixture Every June

Art Basel is held every June in Basel, Switzerland. The exhibition sprawls across and beyond the halls of the Messe Basel, transforming the city into a vibrant and art centre. It showcases a vast range of artworks, including paintings, sculptures, installations, photography and more. The event appeals to both art aficionados and casual visitors alike.

Art Basel – A Premier Art Fair and A Platform For Emerging Artists

Art Basel’s significance lies not only in its role as a premier art fair but also as a platform that propels emerging artists into the limelight. The event serves as a catalyst for artistic careers, offering exposure to a global audience of collectors, curators, and gallery owners. This exposure often leads to opportunities for collaboration, representation, and the chance to showcase their work on an international stage .

Art Basel – An Internationally Renowned Event

Art Basel has become a pilgrimage for art enthusiasts and collectors, drawing attendees from all corners of the world. The fair’s reputation for curatorial excellence, diverse artist representation, and a finger on the pulse of contemporary art trends has established it as a barometer for the art market. Moreover, the event fosters cultural exchange and allows visitors to see for themselves the latest global artistic output.

Exhibited Artists At Art Basel

Art Basel has provided a platform for countless artists to gain recognition and acclaim. Some of the most celebrated names in contemporary art have been displayed in these exhibition halls. Here are just a few examples of influential artists who have exhibited at Art Basel:

The legendary Spanish painter, sculptor, and printmaker needs no introduction. Picasso’s iconic works have resonated with audiences for generations, and his presence at Art Basel served as a testament to the fair’s ability to attract artistic giants.

Renowned for her immersive installations and avant-garde approach, Kusama’s captivating artworks have captivated millions worldwide. Her vibrant, polka-dotted creations have been showcased at Art Basel, enchanting visitors with their whimsical allure.

Known for his larger-than-life sculptures and boundary-pushing creativity, Koons contemporary art is renowned. His meticulously crafted artworks, feature everyday objects in unexpected contexts.

We visited Art Basel in 2018 and met with the artist Liu Bolin pictured here:

Artist Liu Bolin

Art Basel in Switzerland is a place where art enthusiasts gather to view artistic brilliance and global culture. Through its rich history, diverse exhibits, and the presence of legendary artists, Art Basel has solidified its status as an international art fixture. Art Basel continues to inspire and delight and serves as a flagship event which epitomizes the spirit of artistic innovation.

So why not pop over to Basel to view this inspiring art fair? It is taking place from 15th – 18th June 2023 at the Messe in Basel.

Art Basel 2023

When: Thursday 15th – Sunday 18th June 2023

Where: Messe Basel,

Tickets: There are a variety of tickets available – see details here.

Find out more about Art Basel in this article from Wallpaper here.

Website: Visit the Art Basel Website here.

*** Articles You May Like ***

*******************************