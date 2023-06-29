Home Arts and Entertainment Caliente! Latin American Music Festival Zurich
Arts and EntertainmentExhibitions and EventsThings To Do

Caliente! Latin American Music Festival Zurich

Caliente ! Zurich - The Biggest Latin Festival in Europe 30th June & 1st July 2023

by newinzurich
0 comment

.Caliente! Latin American Music Festival Zurich

Photos of Caliente Zurich

Caliente ! Zurich – The Biggest Latin Festival in Europe

Every Summer, during the first weekend of July, the colourful and vibrant Caliente! Festival takes place in Zurich. It is extremely popular and is in fact the largest Latin Music Festival in Europe.  It’s perfect for lovers of Latin-American music, cuisine and culture and it all takes place in the centre of Zurich.

30th June & 1st July 2023

Caliente!  takes place in Zurich on 30th June and 1st July 2023.

Photos of Caliente Zurich

There is an action packed program of live concerts, dance shows, Samba schools and DJs as Latin, Brasilian and Caribbean Culture is celebrated.There is also diverse range of dance and music groups highlighting the Latin cultural scene. With Salsa, Brasil, Merengue, Bachata, Cumbia, Cuban Jazz, Timba, Rumba, Spanish Rock, Flamenco, Mambo and Reggae as well as Capoeira groups and Samba schools and dance shows and lots more, there is so much to choose from.

Photos of Caliente Zurich

Food & Drink at Caliente!

You won’t go hungry either, as there are also plenty of delicious exotic and spicy food and drinks to enjoy.

So put your dancing shoes on and head over to join the Caliente! Festival this year!

Take a look here at a short video by Tim Hughes of a previous year’s event:

Caliente! Latin American Festival Zurich

When: 30th June & 1st July 2023

Where: Kasernenareal, Zurich

Tickets: You can purchase tickets from the Caliente! website here.

You can visit the Caliente! website here.

*********************

For more information about Events in Zurich and beyond please see our What’s On Page or our News Articles or for regular updates subscribe to our blog.

**********************

Articles You May Find Of Interest

 

Build-Your-Burger Cruise on Lake Zurich

Top Tips For Expats Leaving Switzerland

Thinking of Training As a Teaching Assistant in Zurich?

Globi Hiking Trail in Lenzerheide For Kids

KindyROO – Parent and Baby Classes Now in Zurich!

*************************

SaveSave

You may also like

What’s On In Zurich in Zurich Beginning of...

Allianz OpenAir Cinema in Zurich – Film Programme...

What’s On In and Around Zurich End of...

St. Moritz Festival da Jazz: Music in the...

ZOA CITY 2023 – Concerts at the Dolder...

Enjoy Wonderful Music at the Montreux Jazz Festival

Top Events in Zurich in The Summer 2023

Züri Fäscht – Zurich’s Top Summer Festival 7th –...

Female Future Festival Club Xtra Zurich 29th June...

The Salon suisse Surprise Train To Valais

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept

DON’T MISS OUT!
Subscribe To Weekly Newsletter
Subscribe to our Weekly Newsletter for a round up of What’s New in Zurich, Switzerland and beyond.

Give it a try, you can unsubscribe anytime.
close-link
Powered by Convert Plus
Malcare WordPress Security