Enjoy Wonderful Music at the Montreux Jazz Festival

Every year people from all over the world descend on the little French speaking town of Montreux in Switzerland to enjoy wonderful music at the the Montreux Jazz Festival. It is regarded as one of the world’s most famous music festivals. In fact it’s actually the second biggest music festival in the world after Montreal. This year, it is back for its 57th edition.

The 2023 Montreux Jazz Festival is taking place in the lakeside town of Montreux from 30th June – 15th July. There are hundreds of concerts and activities planned across numerous stages, and there is a huge range of musical diversity on offer. There are also lots of bars and restaurants overlooking beautiful Lake Geneva (or Lac Léman as it is known here), where you can enjoy a break between sets.

More Than Jazz

Despite the name it’s not just jazz – but music from a wide variety of different genres. Famous artists rub shoulders with the up and coming and the waterside location on the shores of Lake Geneva is simply divine. Originally begun in 1967, it was then known as the Festival de Jazz Montreux and later the Festival International de Jazz Montreux. It was originally held at the Montreux Casino, which burned down in December 1971 during Frank Zappa’s performance. This incident was of course made famous in Deep Purple’s famous song “Smoke on the Water”. Nowadays the festival takes place in a number of different locations all around the town and as well as paying venues, there are also a number of free gigs too!

The Programme

The event lasts two weeks and attracts big names from across the music industry. Do take a look at the programme here and you never know, if you’re quick you may still be able to book tickets for some great performances! So if you’re looking to enjoy some wonderful music in a great setting, don’t miss the 57th Montreux Jazz Festival.

Montreux Home To Freddie Mercury

Montreux was the Swiss town that Queen singer Freddie Mercury made his home and when you’re there do stop to visit the statue to Freddie on the lake front.

