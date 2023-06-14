Home Arts and Entertainment Enjoy Wonderful Music at the Montreux Jazz Festival
Enjoy Wonderful Music at the Montreux Jazz Festival

Montreux Jazz Festival - 30th June - 15th July 2023

Enjoy Wonderful Music at the Montreux Jazz Festival

Flowers on Montreux lakefront

Montreux Jazz Festival – 30th June – 15th July 2023

Montreux Jazz Festival - 30th June - 15th July 2023

Poster –  Courtesy of Montreux Film Festival

Every year people from all over the world descend on the little French speaking town of Montreux in Switzerland to enjoy wonderful music at the the Montreux Jazz Festival. It is regarded as one of the world’s most famous music festivals. In fact it’s actually the second biggest music festival in the world after Montreal. This year,  it is back for its 57th edition.

Flowers and boat at Montreux Lake Geneva Switzerland

The 2023 Montreux Jazz Festival is taking place in the lakeside town of Montreux from 30th June – 15th July. There are hundreds of concerts and activities planned across numerous stages, and there is a huge range of musical diversity on offer. There are also lots of bars and restaurants overlooking beautiful Lake Geneva (or Lac Léman as it is known here), where you can enjoy a break between sets.

A Trip to The Stunning Chateau de Chillon Montreux

More Than Jazz

Despite the name it’s not just jazz – but music from a wide variety of different genres. Famous artists rub shoulders with the up and coming and the waterside location on the shores of Lake Geneva is simply divine. Originally begun in 1967, it was then known as the Festival de Jazz Montreux and later the Festival International de Jazz Montreux. It was originally held at the Montreux Casino, which burned down in December 1971 during Frank Zappa’s performance. This incident was of course made famous in Deep Purple’s famous song “Smoke on the Water”.  Nowadays the festival takes place in a number of different locations all around the town and as well as paying venues, there are also a number of free gigs too!

Freddie Mercury statue Montreux Switzerland

The Programme

Montreux Jazz Festival - 30th June - 15th July 2023

The event lasts two weeks and attracts big names from across the music industry.  Do take a look at the programme here and you never know, if you’re quick you may still be able to book tickets for some great performances! So if you’re looking to enjoy some wonderful music in a great setting, don’t miss the 57th Montreux Jazz Festival.

Montreux Home To Freddie Mercury

Freddie Mercury Montreux

Montreux was the Swiss town that Queen singer Freddie Mercury made his home and when you’re there do stop to visit the statue to Freddie on the lake front. 

Montreux Jazz Festival

Montreux Jazz Festival

When: 30th June – 15th July 2023

Where: Montreux (Google Maps)

Website: Montreux Jazz Festival website.

Do check out the “Montreux Jazz Insider” which offers speedy lanes for paying venues, special access to the Bar Pro, exclusive private parties and backstage events as well as special discounts and contests and more.

For more information please visit the Montreux Jazz Festival website here.

Other things to do when you are in Montreux include:

Hotels You May Like to Stay at Include

For more information about Events in Zurich and beyond please see our What's On Page

 Articles You May Like

Discover Charlie Chaplin At Chaplin’s World Switzerland

A Trip to The Stunning Chateau de Chillon Montreux

Exploring Vevey from the Modern Times Hotel

A Majestic Stay at the Fairmont Le Montreux Palace

Visit the Swiss Finance Museum Zurich – Schweizer Finanzmuseum Zürich

Freddie Mercury Statue Montreux – Tribute to the Queen Front Man

Visit the Stunning Gardens at Chateau de Vullierens Near Morges

