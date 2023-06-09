Expat Questionnaire and Contest About Moving To Switzerland

If you’re an expat living in Switzerland we’d love to hear your views about various aspects of your move here. In particular we’d like to hear about your search for accommodation. How did it go? Was it easy ? Was it difficult? What other issues have you had to deal with in moving to Switzerland? In fact, if you are trying to move to Switzerland right now, and still looking for accommodation we would also love to hear from you!

*** Win A Weekend ( 2 Nights ) at ARIV Basel for 2 People ***

We’ve teamed up with ARIV who run shared co-living accommodation in Basel and have created an anonymous questionnaire to find out more about your experiences. If you enter the questionnaire you also have the chance of winning a 2 night weekend stay for 2 people at ARIV in Basel. It would be a great chance to explore the city and to find out all about the ARIV co-living concept.

==>>To enter the contest, please take part in the questionnaire by clicking here:

Please note that all information is totally anonymous!

You can find out more about ARIV Shared living by visiting their website here.

Photos above of ARIV Coliving Basel

ARIV Coliving Basel

If you’re in or visiting Basel you may also like to visit their accommodation which is located at:

Address: Badenstrasse 1, 4057 Basel

Tel: If you have any queries you can call them on +41 61 515 17 55

Email: Or email them at info@ariv.ch

Enter the contest: ==>> Don’t forget, you can enter the contest here – and please feel free to share this survey with any other expats you may know.

All photos of ARIV Coliving courtesy of ARIV

Thank you so much for taking part and good luck!

