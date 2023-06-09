Home Arts and Entertainment Expat Questionnaire and Contest About Moving To Switzerland
Arts and EntertainmentExpat

Expat Questionnaire and Contest About Moving To Switzerland

*** Win a Weekend for 2 People at ARIV Coliving in Basel ***

by newinzurich
0 comment

Expat Questionnaire and Contest About Moving To Switzerland

Truebsee 4 Lakes Hike Engelberg Switzerland

If you’re an expat living in Switzerland we’d love to hear your views about various aspects of your move here. In particular we’d like to hear about your search for accommodation. How did it go? Was it easy ? Was it difficult? What other issues have you had to deal with in moving to Switzerland? In fact, if you are trying to move to Switzerland right now, and still looking for accommodation we would also love to hear from you!

*** Win A  Weekend ( 2 Nights ) at ARIV Basel for 2 People ***

We’ve teamed up with ARIV who run shared co-living accommodation in Basel and have created an anonymous  questionnaire to find out more about your experiences. If you enter the questionnaire you also have the chance of winning a 2 night weekend stay for 2 people at ARIV in Basel. It would be a great chance to explore the city and to find out all about the ARIV co-living concept.

ARIV co living Basel

==>>To enter the contest, please take part in the questionnaire by clicking here:

Please note that all information is totally anonymous!

You can find out more about ARIV Shared living by visiting their website here.

ARIV co living Basel

ARIV co living Basel

ARIV co living Basel

Photos above of ARIV Coliving Basel

ARIV Coliving Basel

If you’re in or visiting Basel you may also like to visit their accommodation which is located at:

Address: Badenstrasse 1, 4057 Basel

Tel: If you have any queries you can call them on +41 61 515 17 55

Email: Or email them at info@ariv.ch

Enter the contest: ==>> Don’t forget, you can enter the contest here – and please feel free to share this survey with any other expats you may know.

All photos of ARIV Coliving courtesy of ARIV

Thank you so much for taking part and good luck! 

Switzerland expats - Swiss flag

 

*** Articles You May Like ***

Top Tips for Newcomers to Switzerland

More Tips for Newcomers to Switzerland

Top Tips for Choosing Health Insurance in Switzerland

**************************

 

You may also like

What’s On In Zurich Beginning of June 2023

WOW Museum Celebrates 3 Years

Sebastião Salgado’s Exhibition Amazônia at MAAG Halle Zurich

Bürkliplatz Flea Market in Zurich

What’s On In & Around Zurich End of...

What’s On In & Around Zurich Late May...

Visit Geneva To View The Largest Drone Show...

Guide to Top Open Air Summer Festivals in...

What’s On In & Around Zurich Mid May...

World Press Photo 2023 & Swiss Press Photo...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept

DON’T MISS OUT!
Subscribe To Weekly Newsletter
Subscribe to our Weekly Newsletter for a round up of What’s New in Zurich, Switzerland and beyond.

Give it a try, you can unsubscribe anytime.
close-link
Powered by Convert Plus
Malcare WordPress Security