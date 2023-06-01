Home Arts and Entertainment Female Future Festival Club Xtra Zurich 29th June 2023
*** WIN TICKETS FOR THE FEMAL FUTURE FESTIVAL***

IN ZURICH 29th JUNE 

The Female Future Festival is a business event for women taking place on 29th June at Club Xtra in Zurich. This is the first time the event will take place in Switzerland, but it has been held previously in Vienna, Bregenz, Munich and Graz ever since 2019. It’s all about empowering, and inspiring women to fulfil their potential. There are more than 30 speakers, a networking lounge as well as master classes and workshops. You can read all about it here.

Photo copyright Marcella Ruiz Cruz

To enter the contest simply email us here with 1) your full name 2) the letters FFF in the subject line

