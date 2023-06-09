FREE Opera in Zurich – Oper für Alle 2023

Saturday 17th June 2023

Don’t miss this fabulous tradition of openair opera for everyone “Oper für Alle” in the centre of Zurich. This popular event will be taking place on Saturday 17th June 2023 at 5pm – 10.30pm. Best of all it’s free for everyone!

It will be taking place in Sechselaeutenplatz in Zurich in front of the Opera House and be warned it’s bound to be packed! Also there’s no seat booking – so first come first served! Even if you’ve never been to an opera before why not put this in your calendar and give it a try? It’s an opportunity to experience wonderful music in the centre of the city in the open air.

Invite friends and family to join you and bring folding chairs, blankets and food and drink (or you can buy on the spot). This year’s event will be Gaetano Donizetti’s comedy Don Pasquale, featuring a glittering cast, live from the Opernhaus. The event will be moderated by Kurt Aeschbacher and Tama Vakeesan.

So bring along your friends and family, pack your chairs, blankets and a picnic or enjoy the delicacies offered on site.

Friday 16th June 2023 Open Air Cinema on Sechseläutenplatz

In addition, on the eve of “oper für alle” on Saturday 17th June, on Friday 16th June, Sechseläutenplatz will be transformed into an open-air cinema for the first time ever! Enjoy the Long Film Night on Friday, June 16th!

To see some impressions from a previous event see the video here:

Oper für Alle Details

Where: Sechselaeutenplatz, 8001 Zurich

When: Saturday 17th June 2023

Price: FREE!!!

What time: 5pm – 10.30pm with live broadcast at 8pm

From 5 pm chair sale, sales of gastro offerings and drinks

From 6 pm colourful pre-show program

From 8 pm Live broadcast of Don Pasquale

10.30 p.m. Final applause on the balcony

For more information please visit Zurich Opera House website here.

Photo courtesy of Zurich Opera House

