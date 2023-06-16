Jodlerfest Zug – the 31st Yodelling Festival in Zug 2023

16th – 18th June 2023

If you’re a fan of Swiss traditions, how about this festival: the Federal Yodelling Festival in Zug? The town is hosting the 31st Federal Yodelling Festival from 16th – 18th June and it is a unique occasion to immerse yourself in everything Swiss. With the motto “Traditional, surprising, diverse,” this event brings together a unique blend of old traditions and modern vibes.

The festival will see around 10,000 people attending from 500 yodelling, flag-waving, and alphorn-blowing clubs. In addition, there will of course be lots of national and international guests. Everyone is warmly invited to join in the festivities, which include flag receptions, competitions, presentations as well as a grand pageant. You will be able to soak up all the Swiss vibes and indulge in the delectable local specialities being offered at the “Yodel Village” restaurants, along the lakeside.

The Festival Program 16th – 18th June

The festival begins on Friday, 16th June at 1pm with a flag reception and official opening of the festival at Landsgemeindeplatz. There will be breathtaking performances in the sky by the Patrouille Suisse and from 1.30pm till 9.45pm there will be a whole host of competitions featuring yodelling, alphorn blowing, and flag throwing.

On Saturday, 17th June the program starts at 9am and continues till 9pm with more I yodeling, alphorn blowing, and flag throwing contests.

On Sunday, 18th June the official ceremony takes place at the Bossard Arena from 9:30-10:30. There will also be a festival performance by Christoph Walter, Marco Schneider, and Nik Hartmann open to the public. Throughout the festival there will be live broadcasts and programs from SRF on the pageant. You can also catch all the action on Radio SRF Musikwelle, Tele1, Sunshine Radio, Radio Eviva, and Radio Central.

Ticket Information

Ticket Prices: Seated tickets cost CHF 20 and Standing tickets cost CHF 10

