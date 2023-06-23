St. Moritz Festival da Jazz: Music in the Mountains

Festival da Jazz 6th – 31st July 2023

© fotoSwiss.com/cattaneo

Set amongst the breathtaking beauty of the Swiss Alps, the St. Moritz Festival da Jazz event has become a unique and very popular musical event. With its awe-inspiring backdrop, this extraordinary musical festival is now back in St Moritz for the 16th time from 6th – 31st July 2023. So if you’re a fan of both music and mountains – why not plan a trip for this unique experience.

Jazz in a Unique Setting in St Moritz

Set against the stunning panorama of St. Moritz, the Festival da Jazz with its fusion of jazz and the mountains creates an extraordinary ambiance. Renowned jazz musicians from all over the world gather in St. Moritz to perform at this iconic festival. From legendary performers to rising stars, the lineup showcases a diverse range of talent, ensuring a great selection of events.

Various Venues in St Moritz

One of the festival’s distinctive features is the intimate setting of its performances and how close the audience is to the the artists. Even the main stage, the Dracula Club, only has a maximum capacity for about 150 guests. The event takes place in various venues across the alpine town. Some concerts take place in mountain chalets, others in an elegant hotels and some on an open-air stage. It really is a unique experience.

St. Moritz Festival da Jazz – More than Jazz

While jazz takes centre stage, the St. Moritz Festival da Jazz offers more than just music. It is also a platform for cultural exchange, bringing together people who share a common love for music. There are also workshops, panel discussions as well as interactive sessions with artists.

Check out the St. Moritz Festival da Jazz programme

So why not head over to St. Moritz Festival da Jazz and visit this wonderful event. Check out the programme here and enjoy the unique combination of music, nature, and art at this truly unforgettable event.

St. Moritz Festival da Jazz

When: 6th – 31stJuly 2023

Where: St Moritz (various locations)

Website: www.festivaldajazz.ch

See the programme here.

