Strawberry Picking in and Around Zurich
Strawberry Picking in and Around Zurich

Where to pick strawberries near Zurich

Strawberry Picking in and Around Zurich

Strawberry Picking In and Around Zurich

Plus Cherry, Blueberry & Other Fruit Picking Too!

Strawberry Picking in and Around Zurich

Where to pick strawberries near Zurich

There’s nothing quite like freshly picked local strawberries. Not only do they taste so much better than strawberries in the supermarket which have been flown in from miles away, but when you pick them yourself you also have the satisfaction of communing a little with nature and knowing exactly where the produce has come from.

Perfect Activity For All The Family

It’s a fun family activity and young children love to join in. Luckily in Zurich there are a few places where you can go and pick your own.

Strawberry Picking in and Around Zurich

Mid May Onwards

The season starts anytime from around mid May and lasts until around early July depending around on the weather. Do call the farm or check the grower’s website before you set off, as sometimes they will have none left as they’ve all been picked, or the season is over and other times they might have had problematic weather conditions and they’re not open. Also, when the season is nearing the end sometimes the “pick your now” facilities won’t be open – but you may still be able to purchase fruit in their farm shop or “Hofladen”.

The season is only short so do get out there when you can and enjoy finding the juiciest, sweetest strawberries ever!

Strawberry Picking in and Around Zurich

Strawberry Picking Locations Near Zurich

 Check out the following locations for strawberry picking and do check before making a journey:

Strawberry Picking at Priska & Jürg Morf
Address: Rütihof 5, 8602 Wangen
Tel: +41 44 833 21 38
Visit the website here  – call 044 833 21 28 for all the latest info

Strawberry Picking at Sunnenhof 
Daniela und Beat Stübi
Address: Sunnenhof 2, 8932 Mettmenstetten
Visit the Sunnenhof Website here or call 044 776 86 03 for the latest strawberry picking info

Beeren und Gemüseanbau

Mirjam & Werner Weidm

Address: Bergstrasse 127, 8424 Embrach

Visit the beeren.ch website here for details

Erdbeere Feld Wangen

Address: Weidstrasse, 8602 Wangen-Brüttisellen

Tel: 044 833 21 28

Visit the Erdbeere Feld Wangen website here

Cherry & Blueberry Picking Near Zurich

Cherry & Blueberry Picking Near Zurich

Cherry & Blueberry Picking at Jucker Farm and at Bächlihof

At Jucker Farm, they no longer offer Strawberry picking, however, they do offer cherry and blueberry picking.

At the JUCKERHOF –  The season lasts from the beginning of June to the end of July for cherries and from July to September for blueberries

At the BÄCHLIHOF the season lasts rom July to September for blueberries

Jucker Farm
Address: Dorfstrasse 23, 8607 Seegräben
Tel: +41 44 934 34 84
Bächlihof
Address: Blaubrunnenstrasse 70, 8645 Jona
Tel. +41 55 212 21 27

You may also find some small village farms offer strawberry picking on a “as and when” basis – so do check your local village farms too. Once you’ve picked your strawberries, how about trying a delicious strawberry recipe like one of those below.

Articles Which May Be Of Interest

Sumptuous Strawberry Cake

Recipe for Strawberry, Nut and Spinach Salad

Raspberry and Strawberry Eton Mess

