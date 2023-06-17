Strawberry Picking In and Around Zurich
Plus Cherry, Blueberry & Other Fruit Picking Too!
Where to pick strawberries near Zurich
There’s nothing quite like freshly picked local strawberries. Not only do they taste so much better than strawberries in the supermarket which have been flown in from miles away, but when you pick them yourself you also have the satisfaction of communing a little with nature and knowing exactly where the produce has come from.
Perfect Activity For All The Family
It’s a fun family activity and young children love to join in. Luckily in Zurich there are a few places where you can go and pick your own.
Mid May Onwards
The season starts anytime from around mid May and lasts until around early July depending around on the weather. Do call the farm or check the grower’s website before you set off, as sometimes they will have none left as they’ve all been picked, or the season is over and other times they might have had problematic weather conditions and they’re not open. Also, when the season is nearing the end sometimes the “pick your now” facilities won’t be open – but you may still be able to purchase fruit in their farm shop or “Hofladen”.
The season is only short so do get out there when you can and enjoy finding the juiciest, sweetest strawberries ever!
Strawberry Picking Locations Near Zurich
Strawberry Picking at Priska & Jürg Morf
Address: Rütihof 5, 8602 Wangen
Tel: +41 44 833 21 38
Visit the website here – call 044 833 21 28 for all the latest info
Strawberry Picking at Sunnenhof
Daniela und Beat Stübi
Address: Sunnenhof 2, 8932 Mettmenstetten
Visit the Sunnenhof Website here or call 044 776 86 03 for the latest strawberry picking info
Beeren und Gemüseanbau
Mirjam & Werner Weidm
Address: Bergstrasse 127, 8424 Embrach
Visit the beeren.ch website here for details
Erdbeere Feld Wangen
Address: Weidstrasse, 8602 Wangen-Brüttisellen
Tel: 044 833 21 28
Visit the Erdbeere Feld Wangen website here
Cherry & Blueberry Picking at Jucker Farm and at Bächlihof
At Jucker Farm, they no longer offer Strawberry picking, however, they do offer cherry and blueberry picking.
At the JUCKERHOF – The season lasts from the beginning of June to the end of July for cherries and from July to September for blueberries
At the BÄCHLIHOF the season lasts rom July to September for blueberries
Tel: +41 44 934 34 84
Tel. +41 55 212 21 27
You may also find some small village farms offer strawberry picking on a “as and when” basis – so do check your local village farms too. Once you’ve picked your strawberries, how about trying a delicious strawberry recipe like one of those below.
