Strawberry Picking In and Around Zurich

Where to pick strawberries near Zurich

There’s nothing quite like freshly picked local strawberries. Not only do they taste so much better than strawberries in the supermarket which have been flown in from miles away, but when you pick them yourself you also have the satisfaction of communing a little with nature and knowing exactly where the produce has come from.

Perfect Activity For All The Family

It’s a fun family activity and young children love to join in. Luckily in Zurich there are a few places where you can go and pick your own.

Mid May Onwards

The season starts anytime from around mid May and lasts until around early July depending around on the weather. Do call the farm or check the grower’s website before you set off, as sometimes they will have none left as they’ve all been picked, or the season is over and other times they might have had problematic weather conditions and they’re not open. Also, when the season is nearing the end sometimes the “pick your now” facilities won’t be open – but you may still be able to purchase fruit in their farm shop or “Hofladen”.

The season is only short so do get out there when you can and enjoy finding the juiciest, sweetest strawberries ever!