The Salon suisse Surprise Train To Valais

A Fun Rail Trip To The Valais Wine Growing Area of Switzerland

If you love exciting train journeys and are a fan of wine, check out this exciting surprise trip to Valais on the “Salon suisse” special event train! The exact destinations and detailed activities remain secret and are revealed step-by-step in the course of the day. What is known, however, is that this incredible rail adventure will take you on a journey through the hidden gems of the beautiful canton of Valais, while indulging in the wonderful wines and delicacies from the local producers.

A Delightful Scenic Train Journey to Valais

You depart from Bern, for a day trip taking you through some of the most breathtaking Swiss scenery as you journey into Valais. The stunning Swiss landscapes with rolling vineyards, majestic mountains, and charming villages make for the most beautiful views.

However, it’s not just about the views! On this fabulous excursion, you’ll have the chance to sample some of the finest wines and grape varieties that Valais has to offer. Your taste buds will be savouring the flavours of these exquisite wines, expertly crafted by passionate Swiss cellar masters. From crisp whites to bold reds, the Valais vineyards have something for every palate.

Meeting Winemakers and Exploring Vineyards

What’s more, you’ll also have the opportunity to explore hidden wine cellars and see the vineyards for yourself, immersing yourself in the rich wine culture of Valais. You will meet the local winemakers, learn about their craft, and discover the secrets behind their exceptional wines. It’s a day packed full of enjoyment, and the best part is that all meals, transport and activities are included, so you can simply sit back, relax, and indulge in the delights of Valais.

Three Delicious Meals

Hungry? Don’t worry, we have you covered! Throughout the day, you’ll be treated to three delicious meals that will tantalize your taste buds and keep you fuelled for the action packed day! From mouthwatering appetizers to delectable main courses and more, every meal is a culinary experience in its own right. And of course, each dish will be perfectly paired with a fine Valais wine. If you’re not a wine drinker, don’t worry, a refreshing selection of thirst quenching soft drinks is also available.

The Salon suisse is a One Day Adventure on Saturday 19th August 2023

So mark your calendars for Saturday, 19th August 2023, and get ready to embark on this unforgettable journey. Departure is set for 9.30 am from Bern, and you can expect to return around 10.30 pm, after a day filled with incredible memories and a newfound appreciation for the Valais. But hurry! Seats are limited and you need to book my mid July to secure your seats!

The flat-rate fare per person is CHF 339, (excluding any Ticketcorner booking/Handling fee).

To book your tickets:

1) book your tickets online

2) visit a Ticketcorner advance sales offices

3) call the Ticketcorner hotline on 0900 800 800 (CHF 1.19/min), from Monday to Sunday from 8am to 10pm.

Just remember that there is only one train making this trip and there are only limited tickets available so they are bound to go quickly!

A couple of things to note: dogs, with the exception of assistance dogs, are not permitted on the special event train. Additionally, please be aware that the “Salon Suisse” saloon coach is not wheelchair accessible.

So why not hop aboard the “Salon suisse” on Saturday 19th August and enjoy an unforgettable day out? This train excursion would make the perfect present for a birthday, an anniversary – or simply a wonderful surprise! You can book it here.

When: Saturday 19th August 2023

What time: From 9.30am till 10.30pm

Where: Departing Berne Railway station (To find your platform, please look for ‘Extrazug’ (special event train) and the relevant departure time on the departures board.)

Tickets: CHF 339, (excluding any Ticketcorner booking/Handling fee)

How to book: Ticketcorner advance sales offices, book online here, or even call the Ticketcorner hotline on 0900 800 800 (CHF 1.19/min), from Monday to Sunday from 8am to 10pm.

When to book: Tickets for this special train are limited so to avoid disappointment book as early as possible and at least before mid July. See details here.

More Fun Rail Trips You Might Like

Did you know that SBB offers a whole variety of fun themed rail trips?

Rainfalls Experience Aboard the Churchill Red Arrow

Another very interesting one is the trip to the Rhine Falls aboard the Churchill Red Arrow. You can see all the details here.

13 More Fun Packed Rail Journey You Might Like

In fact we have 13 more fun filled rail experiences you might like to try.

With selected photos courtesy of SBB

This article is the result of a collaboration

*** Articles You May Like ***

******************************