. The Zurich Seeüberquerung Mythenquai to Tiefenbrunnen

Swim Across Wednesday 12th July 2023

Photo by Farid Laid courtesy of Zurich Seeüberquerung

This year’s Zurich Seeüberquerung Swim is taking place on Wednesday 12th July 2023. The route that around 9,000 swimmers will take, goes right across Lake Zurich from Badi Mythenquai to Tiefenbrunnen. If you’re a good swimmer do enjoy the fun! However, if your swimming isn’t up to it, do feel free to join all the spectators cheering everyone on from the sidelines.

A Swim Across Lake Zurich For Competent Swimmers

Tickets can be purchased online but please note however that a maximum of 9,000 swimmers can take part. The organisers are keen to emphasise that the event is aimed at competent swimmers – so if you are a good swimmer you are sure to enjoy the event and there is a great sense of camaraderie in taking part. Unlike the Limmatschwimmen event which is more of a fun swim (or a “float” down the Limmat) – this really is a swim across the full breadth of Lake Zurich

The Date of the Seeüberquerung Swim Will be Announced on 10th July

The Seeüberquerung is planned to take place on Wednesday 12th July however, as the wether and water conditions need to be favourable a decision on whether or not the swim will take place will be made on Monday 10th July. If the conditions are not good, the swim will be postponed until 23rd August. If the Seeüberquerung takes place, the ticket sales will begin on Monday 10th July at noon.

Everything Is Organised and You Need to Keep To Your Start Time

Your luggage is taken across by boat – but please leave valuables at home and just take along a small bag which will fit your clothes inside. Once you’ve bought your ticket you will receive your start time and it’s important that you stick to this time. Refreshments will be available. It’s bound to be well attended so if you’re going along, do get to Badi Mythenquai early and have a wonderful time!

Tickets For the Zurich Seeüberquerung

Tickets for the event cost CHF 25 per person for adults ( 16 years and over). Children aged 12 – 15 years are free) . For more information please visit the website here.

Map of the route courtesy of Google Maps

View the route more clearly on Google Maps here.

To get an idea of what it looks like watch this video from a previous year’s event:

Zurich Seeüberquerung Mythenquai to Tiefenbrunnen

When: 10th July 2023 (or 23rd August if conditions are not favourable)

Where: From Mythenquai to Tiefenbrunnen across Lake Zurich

Tickets: CHF 25 for over 16s, FREE for children aged 12 – 15 years

