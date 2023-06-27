Thinking of Moving to Switzerland? Welcome to Zuzug Consulting!

Relocating to Switzerland ?

Grüezi! Are you considering relocating to Switzerland? If so, you have a lot to look forward to! Switzerland has so much to offer, from its breathtaking mountains, beautiful lakes to its 450 types of cheese and world-renowned chocolate. However, it’s not just the natural beauty and delicious treats that make Switzerland attractive.

Swiss Cities Have a Lot To Offer Expats

Swiss cities also hold their own on the international stage. In fact, notable figures like Erasmus of Rotterdam, Nietzsche, and Paracelsus once taught and conducted research in Basel, showcasing the city’s academic prowess. Geneva, on the other hand, is home to important institutions and companies such as the UN and over 100 banks. And last but not least, Zurich is a bustling, cosmopolitan city that consistently ranks among the top ten in Europe for its exceptional quality of life.

Switzerland A Top Destination for German and English-Speaking Expats

Switzerland is a country with incredible diversity and excellent economic prospects, which is why it has become a top preferred destination for both Germans and English speaking people seeking to emigrate. One of the advantages for Germans is the low language barrier, as more than half of the Swiss population speaks German or Swiss German, to be precise. On the other hand, English is widely spoken in the main cities and tourist regions (as well as in many international offices), although it does help to have a basic understanding of the local language to get the most out of your stay.

Gino Dalchow Founder of Zuzug Consulting

Somebody who knows a thing or two about moving to Switzerland is Gino Dalchow. Gino is the founder and managing director of Zuzug Consulting, who also decided a few years ago to leave Berlin and to settle in Zurich. While he managed to find a place to live and a job relatively quickly, he soon realized that there were unexpected challenges, particularly in the Swiss insurance and financial systems. Gino had to learn everything on the go, which led him to think about helping other newcomers avoid the same pitfalls. And that’s how the idea for Zuzug Consulting was born!

Gino Dalchow, Founder Zuzug Consulting

Gino, together with his business partner Ferdinand Laufer (who was actually once his client) along with a team of independent industry experts, created Zuzug Consulting. They offer a comprehensive and personalized package for anyone looking to make Switzerland their new home.

Expertise Through Personal Experience

Their expert services include guidance throughout the entire process of moving to Switzerland, from initial planning and official procedures to the actual move with customs declarations. They also provide detailed assistance with financial and insurance planning, as well as support in finding employment, accommodation, and daycare centres. You had better believe it, finding an apartment in Zurich can be quite challenging!

Clients Become Friends

Since 2015, Zuzug have helped around 150 individuals and companies settle in Switzerland, using their valuable knowledge and extensive network. Just like in any other aspect of life, preparation and support are crucial when moving to a new country. The relationships they build with their clients are based on trust, loyalty, honesty and security. What’s more, you can see it in all the positive testimonials they receive.

For anyone considering a life in Switzerland, Zuzug Consulting’s advice gives you a significant advantage that ensures peace of mind and helps you settle in far quicker and more easily. Moving to a foreign country and starting a new life is a big challenge, and worrying about financial security and retirement provisions shouldn’t overshadow the experience. Luckily, Gino Dalchow and his team are there to address those concerns. Over time, many of their clients have become genuine friends. As Gino puts it, “For that alone, it has been worthwhile.”

So if you’re thinking of moving to Switzerland why not get in touch with Gino from Zuzug Consulting? He is always delighted to engage with newcomers to Switzerland or anyone interested in becoming one. So take a look at the Zuzug website at www.zuzugconsulting.ch and why not get in touch?

Wishing you all the best for your journey to Switzerland!

Zuzug Consulting

Address: Tramstrasse 141, 8050 Zürich

Email: hallo@zuzugconsulting.com

Tel: +41 79 376 48 41

