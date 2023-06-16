Home Arts and Entertainment Thomas J. Price: Art In The Park XXI at Baur Au Lac
Arts and EntertainmentExhibitions and EventsThings To DoWhat's OnZurich Events

Thomas J. Price: Art In The Park XXI at Baur Au Lac

by newinzurich
0 comment

Thomas J. Price: Art In The Park XXI at Baur Au Lac

Thomas J. Price: Art In The Park XXI at Baur Au Lac

This year’s edition of Art In The Park exhibition at the Baur au Lac features the work of renowned artist Thomas J. Price. It takes place in the beautiful park at the hotel from 12th June 12th to July 16th.

Thomas J. Price: Art In The Park XXI at Baur Au Lac

Thomas J. Price, is an outstanding artist who works in a variety of mediums including sculpture, film and photography. He lives and works in London and is known for his large-scale figurative sculptures. With the 2023 exhibition at the Baur au Lac, the XXI the hotel is opening up the next decade of “Art in the Park” with Price’s captivating sculptures which draw attention to the mental and emotional aspects of his fictional characters.

Thomas J. Price and Gigi Kracht : Art In The Park XXI at Baur Au Lac

Gigi Kracht and Thomas J Price

Gigi Kracht, is the creator and curator of “Art in the Park” and she has skilfully put together the XXI edition of the exhibition  by Thomas J Price in conjunction with Hauser and Wirth.

Thomas J. Price: Art In The Park XXI at Baur Au Lac

Thomas J. Price: Art In The Park XXI at Baur Au Lac

Thomas J. Price: Art In The Park XXI at Baur Au Lac

Thomas Price is an artist whose unique approach to sculpture has attracted audiences from near and far. He uses “figurative” sculptures as a means to connect with viewers on a deep level. Rather than simply depicting physical forms, Price’s sculptures serve as psychological portraits, offering a glimpse into the lives of his subjects. The sculptures are designed in London but are actually cast in St Gallen in Switzerland – so there really is a UK – Switzerland connection here.

Thomas J. Price: Art In The Park XXI at Baur Au Lac

The artist uses his work to encourage us to question societal norms and explore different perspectives and his subjects are fascinating to behold. Price’s works are said to act like mirrors, reflecting our own perceptions and beliefs back to us.

Thomas J. Price: Art In The Park XXI at Baur Au Lac

So why not visit Art in The Park at the Baur au Lac in Zurich, and see these thought-provoking sculptures, for yourself?   The exhibition takes place in the park at the hotel – so why not head there for a drink or lunch on the outside terrace as you feed your mind with art?

Thomas J. Price: Art In The Park XXI at Baur Au Lac

Art In The Park XXI at Baur Au Lac

Where: Hotel Baur au Lac

Address: Talstarasse 1, 8001 Zurich

When: From 12th June – 16th July 2023

You might also be interested to know that the Baur au Lac organises a number of events in the park throughout the summer season , including the Soundgarden, and you can find out more details on the website.

Visit the Baur Au Lac website here

With photos taken on Nikon Z30 lightweight mirrorless camera

*** Articles You May Like ***

Sebastião Salgado’s Exhibition Amazônia at MAAG Halle Zurich

The Salon suisse Surprise Train To Valais

Classic Car and “Oldtimer” Events in Switzerland 2023

****************************

You may also like

What’s On In Zurich Mid to Late June...

The Salon suisse Surprise Train To Valais

Top Summer Open Air Cinema in Zurich 2023 Guide

What’s On In Zurich Mid June 2023 Onwards

Expat Questionnaire and Contest About Moving To Switzerland

Art Basel International Art Exhibition Switzerland

What Is the Frauenstreik on 14th June in...

What’s On In Zurich Beginning of June 2023

Female Future Festival Club Xtra Zurich 29th June...

Zurich Pride Festival 16th – 17th June 2023

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept

DON’T MISS OUT!
Subscribe To Weekly Newsletter
Subscribe to our Weekly Newsletter for a round up of What’s New in Zurich, Switzerland and beyond.

Give it a try, you can unsubscribe anytime.
close-link
Powered by Convert Plus
Malcare WordPress Security