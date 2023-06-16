Thomas J. Price: Art In The Park XXI at Baur Au Lac

This year’s edition of Art In The Park exhibition at the Baur au Lac features the work of renowned artist Thomas J. Price. It takes place in the beautiful park at the hotel from 12th June 12th to July 16th.

Thomas J. Price, is an outstanding artist who works in a variety of mediums including sculpture, film and photography. He lives and works in London and is known for his large-scale figurative sculptures. With the 2023 exhibition at the Baur au Lac, the XXI the hotel is opening up the next decade of “Art in the Park” with Price’s captivating sculptures which draw attention to the mental and emotional aspects of his fictional characters.

Gigi Kracht and Thomas J Price

Gigi Kracht, is the creator and curator of “Art in the Park” and she has skilfully put together the XXI edition of the exhibition by Thomas J Price in conjunction with Hauser and Wirth.

Thomas Price is an artist whose unique approach to sculpture has attracted audiences from near and far. He uses “figurative” sculptures as a means to connect with viewers on a deep level. Rather than simply depicting physical forms, Price’s sculptures serve as psychological portraits, offering a glimpse into the lives of his subjects. The sculptures are designed in London but are actually cast in St Gallen in Switzerland – so there really is a UK – Switzerland connection here.

The artist uses his work to encourage us to question societal norms and explore different perspectives and his subjects are fascinating to behold. Price’s works are said to act like mirrors, reflecting our own perceptions and beliefs back to us.

So why not visit Art in The Park at the Baur au Lac in Zurich, and see these thought-provoking sculptures, for yourself? The exhibition takes place in the park at the hotel – so why not head there for a drink or lunch on the outside terrace as you feed your mind with art?

Art In The Park XXI at Baur Au Lac

Where: Hotel Baur au Lac

Address: Talstarasse 1, 8001 Zurich

When: From 12th June – 16th July 2023

You might also be interested to know that the Baur au Lac organises a number of events in the park throughout the summer season , including the Soundgarden, and you can find out more details on the website.

With photos taken on Nikon Z30 lightweight mirrorless camera

