Top Events in Zurich in The Summer

Zurich Transforms Itself Into A Summer Playground

In Summertime Zurich really opens up. Flanked by the Uetliberg mountain offering fun hiking and fabulous views, Lake Zurich acts as a magnet for young and old alike to relax gather round. Whether you’re chilling, swimming, sailing or stand up paddle boarding as soon as the sun comes out the city shakes off its Winter blues.

Restaurants, Cafes and Bars

Zurich becomes a relaxed place with a laid back vibe and plenty of opportunity for fun and enjoyment.

Zurich Restaurants with Outdoor Terraces

Why not find a beautiful outdoor restaurant or cafe with an outdoor terrace to enjoy a delicious lunch or dinner alfresco? See our guide to restaurants with outdoor terraces here.

Zurich Waterside Restaurants

There also some fabulous Waterside restaurants too – so why not enjoy that holiday feeling without having to travel?

Zurich Rooftop Bars

Zurich also offers numerous rooftop bars with views over the lake or the city.

Cafés in Zurich

And if you’re looking for a cafe our guide to fabulous cafés will hopefully help you.

You might also want to check this guide to a selection of 8 interesting cafes.

Ice Cream Guide

And no guide to things to do in Zurich is complete without an Ice Cream Guide! Take a look at these top places to buy ice cream in Zurich

Whether you’re a visitor or a resident there’s plenty to do as far as events are concerned and here are some to watch out for.

MICAS Garten Street Food in Zurich From 1st May Through the Summer season

MICAS Garten opened on 1st May and continues all Summer long, serving lots os great street food. Read all about it here.

Ironman Rapperswil 11th June

Just down the lake at Rapperswil the Ironman 2023 takes place on 11th June 2023. Read all the details here.

Zurich Street Food Festival 9th – 25th June

Zurich’s Street Food Festival is always worth a visit and this summer it’s taking place at Turbinenplatz near Hardbrücke from 9th – 25th June. This year it’s open both at lunchtime and in the evening. Read all about Zurich’s Street Food Festival here.

Zurich Open Air Cinema

Zurich had a lively Open Air Cinema scene – check out our guide to the 2023 Open Air cinema season here.

Open Air Music Festivals

Although not all the open air music festival listed in this guide are in or near Zurich, most of them are all readily accessible from the city. Read all about the Open Air Music Festivals in Switzerland here.

Zürifäscht 7th – 9th July 2023

Every three years Zurich has an amazing party which is just for the city alone. Featuring parties, live music, air displays, high wire events, food stalls with Swiss specialities and food from all over the world, it is a unique occasion full of celebration. The next Zürifäscht will take place this year from 7th – 9th July 2023. Make sure not to book your holidays abroad then! Read all about the Zürifäscht here.

1st August – Swiss National Day

Not just in Zurich, but all over Switzerland the 1st August is a Swiss National Holiday and all the shops are shut as everyone celebrates with a party. There are famers brunches in the farms surrounding the city, parties, live music and fireworks. Zurich has the biggest and the best party on this day so join in the celebrations and have fun!

Limmatschwimmen 19th or 26th August 2023

Limmatschwimmen is an organised swim down the river Limmat. The date is never certain for this event until about a week in advance as it is heavily weather dependant but it usually takes place in July or August. Not only must the water temperature meet a certain criteria but the water level can’t be too high either. This year it will take place on either 19th or 26th August 2023. Tickets sell out for this popular event with hours, but it’s a great spectator event to watch from the banks of the river. Find out more about Limmatschwimmen here.

Weltklasse Zürich 31st August 2023

The annual Weltklasse IAFF Diamond League track-and-field event in Zurich takes place every August and is a big event for all sports fans. It attracts big sporting names and takes place at Letzigrund. Tickets go on sale months before the event so buy yours as soon as you can. This year the event will take place on 31st August 2023.

Street Parade 12th August 2023

Let your hair down, dress up and enjoy the music! Zurich’s annual Street Parade is usually held every second Saturday in August, with music floats, blasting out from enormous speakers, dancing in the streets, food stalls and over a million visitors from all over the world. It’s miles away from Zurich’s stereotype as a banking and finance capital. You won’t see many suits at this event!

Zurich Openair 22nd – 26th August 2023

This music festival takes place every year in Kloten close to Zurich airport. It usually attracts a fair proportion of international big name groups and takes place over a number of days. This year it is on from 22nd – 26th August. See some impressions of Zurich Openair here.

Zürcher Theater Spektakel 17th August – 3rd September 2023

The Zürcher Theater Spektakel takes place every Sumer along the Landiwiese area of Zurich near the lake. It features all forms of performing arts as well as stand up and there are usually a variety of English speaking fringe acts too. This year it takes place from 17th August – 3rd September. Find out more here.

Other Summer Activities

Nature

12 Beautiful Parks in Zurich

Why not visit one of the beautiful parks in Zurich? We all have our favourites but these 12 Zurich Parks are particularly love to visit in Summer.

The Pagoda at China Gardens

Another great ideas is a trip to China Gardens to see the pagoda.

The Le Corbusier Building

Or maybe you fancy a visit o the Pavillon Le Corbusier Building?

The Lake

Other things to do include a visit to a one of Zurich’s numerous Badis, a swim in the lake, a boat trip on the Limmat or maybe going Stand Up Paddle boarding?

Surfing in Zurich

How about practicing (or learning) your surfing? In Zurich you can do this at Urban Surf. Find out all about it here.

A Waterpark

Just outside Zurich in Pfäffikon you can find the Alpamare waterpark which has both indoor and outdoor facilities. Read about Alparmare here.

Zurich Zoo

Zurich Zoo has a wonderful location and offers a great day out for all the family. Read all about Zurich Zoo here.

Float Down The Limmat

Another popular thing to do in Zurich is to float down the Limmat on an inflatable. Read all about it here.

