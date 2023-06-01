Top Ice Cream Spots in Zurich

Where To Find The Best Ice Cream in Zurich

Summer days in Zurich can get really hot as the temperature in the city rises, so what better way to cool off than with a nice scoop of ice cream? Zurich has plenty of great spots to buy ice cream, check out our list below to find our favourites!

Click on the address link to get the Google Maps location map.

Gelati am See

Daniel Kissling has been running Gelati am See since 1998. His ice cream stand is located in the China Gardens is a real hit. The delicious ice cream served in a classic waffle cone comes in a variety of flavours and you always get a “taster”flavour too! A perfect treat while taking a stroll along the lake. Gelati am See website. Address: China Gardens

Gelati Tellhof

Gelati am See’s sister location in Zurich is located in Tellhof in Kreis 4, it’s also a cafe serving excellent coffee with a great play area for kids. Run by Daniel’s sister, they even have spaghetti ice cream! Delicious! Gelati Tellhof website. Address: Tellstrasse 20, 8004 Zürich

Rosso Arancio Ice Cream

Ice cream made with love by Italian gelati experts in Zurich. Passionate about supplying the best possible ice cream and sorbets to their Zurich clientele, the fabulous flavours include coconut and mango, hazelnut, pistachio & melon ice cream! As well as classic ice creams, Rosso Arancio have a good selection of vegan ices too. All made in Zurich. The Rosso Arancio Website. Address: Stauffacher 73, 8004 Zürich

Gelateria di Berna

Gelateria di Berna is located in Kreis 3 serving delicious ice cream from Bern. It’s open seven days a week and the ice cream is well priced and delicious. Take a trip to Labarotorio Brupbacherplatz, Weststrasse 196, 8003 Zurich or visit the Gelateria di Berna website here.

Vanini Ice Creams

Delicious Swiss gelato, made in Lugano, is available at the Vanini chocolate shop just off Bahnhofstrasse. Top recommendations are the chocolate & the hazelnut! And why not get try the chocolate topping too? Kuttelgasse 17, 8001 Zürich. Visit Vanini’s website here.

Honold

Honold produce a fabulous selection of ice cream, sorbet and yogurt ice in Zurich. The ice cream is made by hand using Swiss milk and the finest ingredients such as Grand Cru chocolate or Madagascan vanilla. The Lotto’s best & salted caramel are amazing! Address: Rennweg 53, 8001 Zurich & Küsnacht, Herrliberg & Zürichberg. Visit Honold’s website here.

Hasta Ice Cream

Hasta is a family run ice cream parlour from Sion in Switzerland and opened in Zurich in 2017. Their delicious ice cream & sorbets come in lots of different flavours & taste amazing! Open from 12 noon to 10pm, 7 days a week. Do stop by and enjoy! Address: Zwingliplplatz 3, 8001 Zurich. Visit the Hasta Ice Cream website here.

Max Chocolatier Ice Creams

The luxury chocolate shop Max Chocolatier also offers wonderful home made ice cream & sorbets in a selection of fabulous & unusual flavours e.g. rosemary, elderflower & matcha. They change the flavours regularly to keep you on your toes! Open Tues – Sat at Schlüsselgasse 12, 8001 Zurich. Visit Max’s website here.

Sorbetto Ice Cream

Sorbetto ice cream is actually made in Zurich and it comes in classic flavours of vanilla, stracciatella & chocolate, as well as a wide variety of unique flavors, like wasabi, sage, apple ] even sour cream! Everything is made from natural ingredients ] all their sorbets are vegan! Sorbetto has locations in Neptunstrasse & Wipkingen ] its ice creams and sorbets are also available in Globus and many small shops in Zurich. The Sorbetto Website. Address: Neptunstrasse, 8032 Zürich

Positano

Positano Restaurant serves take away classic Italian-made gelati at its ice cream counter in Zurich from March to October. The portions are extremely generous and tasty, making them the perfect dessert to satisfy a sweet tooth. We recommend peach sorbet & the yoghurt ice cream. Our top favourite is the dark chocolate! Delicious! Positano’s website. Address: Stampfenbachstrasse 6, 8001 Zürich

Dieci

Dieci is a small gelateria located on Niederdorfstrasse. It’s a perfect place to stop if you are spending a day exploring the city, and need a quick and tasty dessert. At Dieci, you can choose from 18 different ice cream flavours, and can mix and match them in a cup or on a classic gelato ice cream cone. The Dieci website. Address: Niederdorfstrasse 40, 8001 Zürich

Gelateria Leonardo

Gelateria Leonardo can be found inside Sihlcity, Glatt and Globus and this Summer is guesting too at Hotel Glockenhof in Zurich. This gelateria serves some of the most decadent ice cream in Zurich – don’t miss their bubble waffle!Visit Leonardo website. Address: Kalanderplatz 1, 8045 Zürich (Sihlcity), Glatt & Globus Bellevue & Hotel Glockenhof.

Mövenpick

Located in Bellevue, the Mövenpick ice cream store is well known for serving a large variety of flavours of ice cream and sorbet as well as serving ice cream sundaes in its cafe. A convenient place to go for a refreshing ice whatever the weather. To find out more, see the Mövenpick website. Address: Theaterstrasse 8, 8001 Zürich

Konditorei Caredda

Konditorei Caredda is a cake shop and gelateria located on Josefstrasse. While walking by, it seems as if the only thing they serve is wedding cake. However, if you go inside, you will see that this is not the case. Konditorei Caredda has an excellent selection of house-made ice cream flavours to choose from, served in either a cup or in a cone. Caredda website. Address: Josefstrasse 119, 8005 Zurich

Schokolato

Schokolato is located a little bit outside of Zurich in the Glattzentrum, and uses quality ingredients to make some of the most amazing ice cream in Zurich. Fans travel from all parts of Zurich to Glatt to get their fix of this frozen delight! . Visit the Schololato website here. Address: Richtiplatz 2, 8304 Wallisellen

Vegelateria

Vegelateria is an the first organic and vegan restaurant serving some of the tastiest gelato in Zurich. The all-organic treat is quite different from your typical ice cream, but fabulously delicious. Vegelateria is definitely a great place to visit & proves that it’s always good to try something new! See the full NewInZurich review here, or visit the Vegelateria website. Address: Müllerstrasse 64, 8004 Zurich

Gelateria Oro

The lovely Gelateria Oro has a new location for Summer 2023. It is now located at Al Leone Bar in Bahnhofstrasse 32, 8001 Zurich. Visit the Gelateria Oro website here.

Raffael’s 1989

Located on Theaterstrasse 10 in Zürich next to the Corso cinema and right in front of Sechselaeutenplatz Raffael’s serves up a great selection of delicious gelato. Visit Raffael’s website here.

Dieter Meier Oro De Cacao

From his chocolate shop in Zurich, Dieter Meier also offers some delicious home made ice cream creations in the Summer months only. The shop is located just down from the Hotel Storchen at Wühre 15, 8001 Zürich.

Dieter Meier Oro de Cacao website.

Eisvogel

Located at Ottostrasse 15, 8005 Zürich, Eisvogel by Tine Giacobbo had been recommended to us by so many readers and we just loved it when we tried it. So many unusual and delicious flavours too. It’s open Tues – Sat from 12.15 till 6.30pm. No website available – just amazing ice cream! 🙂 No website.

Eisladen

Eisladen have a shop at Birmensdorferstrasse 101, 8003 Zurich and an Ice Cream Van at Gertrudstrasse 50, 8003 Zurich/ Aemstlerstrasse. Lots of delicious and unusual flavours to try! Visit the Eisladen website here.

Sweet Smart

Sweet Smart makes lovely gelato and is located in 2 different places in Zurich in Dolderstrasse15, 8032 and Beckendorfstrasse 7 8006 Zürich. Find out more here.

Kalte Lust am Limmatplatz

A new ice cream we’ve discovered is Kalte Lust which has a great range of interesting flavours – though I think mine is the rather conservative Hazelnut flavour. These great ice creams can be found at Kornhausbrücke 4, at Limmatplatz in 8005 Zürich and the telephone number is 043 205 25 51. Visit the website here.

What are your favourite ice cream places in Zurich? Tell us in the comments section below – we’d love to hear!

What are your favourite ice cream places in Zurich? Tell us in the comments section below – we'd love to hear!

Subscribe to Blog via Email

Article by Sofia Mikton

