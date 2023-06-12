Top Summer Open Air Cinema in Zurich 2023 Guide

Top Summer Openair Cinema in Zürich 2023 Guide

Summer isn’t summer in Zürich without the openair kinos. In this guide, we’ve collated some of the best summer Zürich openair cinemas for you to choose from. Take a look at the guide below and enjoy a wonderful evening watching a film in Zürich openair.

Wetterleuchten: Kino im Schiffbau-Atrium – 2nd – 18th June 2023

Takes place in the garden in Schiffbau-Innenhof

Dates: 2nd – 18th June 2023

See the programme / website here.

Hofkino – 15th June – 9th July 2023

Takes place in Landesmuseum

Dates: 15th June – 9th July 2023

See the programme / website here.

Sofa Openair Kino– 29th June – 1stJuly 2023

Takes place in the Innenhof Guthirt.

Dates: 29th June – 1st July 2022

See the programme / website here.

Kino Am Pfäffikersee – 7th – 15th July 2023

Takes place outside Zürich on Lake Pfäffikersee

Dates: 7th – 15th July 2023

See the programme / website here.

Xenix Openair Kino– 13th July – 18th August 2023

Openair cinema at Kanzleiareal

Dates: 14th July – 18th August 2023

See the programme / website here.

Röntgenplatz Kino– 14th – 22d July 2023

Take place in Röntgenplatz in Kreis 5.

Dates: 14th – 22nd July 2023

Programme / website here.

Filmfluss – 12th – 30th July 2023

Takes place at the Badi at Unterer Letten.

Dates: 12th – 30th July 2023

Visit the website here.

Openair Kino Oerlikon – 18th & 19th August 2023

Takes place on Elias-Canetti Strasse, behind BH Oerlikon

Dates: 18th & 19th August 2023

See the programme / website here.

Allianz Openair Kino 20th July– 20th August 2023

The big openair cinema Allianz openair Cinema begins at Zürichhorn on 21st July and continues until 21st August with different films every day, many of which are English language films.

Tickets went on sale on 1st July.

Dates: 21st July – 20th August 2023

Programme / website here

Dolder Wellenkino – 4th to 20th August 2023

Takes place at the Dolder Sports Bad.

Dates: 4th – 20th August 2023

See the programme here.

Bloom Openair Kino – 19th to 28th August 2023

Takes place in the Europaalle-Platz.

Dates: 19th August – 28th August 2023

See the programme / website here.

