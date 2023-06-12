Home Arts and Entertainment Top Summer Open Air Cinema in Zurich 2023 Guide
Arts and EntertainmentFilmFreeOutside ZurichSwiss FestivalsThings To DoWhat's On

Top Summer Open Air Cinema in Zurich 2023 Guide

Summer Openair Cinema in Zurich

by newinzurich
0 comment

Top Summer Open Air Cinema in Zurich 2023 Guide

Summer Open Air Cinema in Zurich

Top Summer Openair Cinema in Zürich 2023 Guide 

Summer isn’t summer in Zürich without the openair kinos. In this guide, we’ve collated some of the best summer Zürich openair cinemas for you to choose from. Take a look at the guide below and enjoy a wonderful evening watching a film in Zürich openair.

Wetterleuchten: Kino im Schiffbau-Atrium – 2nd – 18th June 2023

Takes place in the garden in Schiffbau-Innenhof

Dates: 2nd – 18th June 2023

See the programme / website here.

Hofkino – 15th June – 9th July 2023

Takes place in Landesmuseum

Dates: 15th June  – 9th July 2023

See the programme / website here. 

Sofa Openair Kino– 29th June – 1stJuly 2023

Takes place in the Innenhof Guthirt.

Dates: 29th June – 1st July 2022

See the programme / website here. 

Kino Am Pfäffikersee – 7th – 15th July 2023

Takes place outside Zürich on Lake Pfäffikersee

Dates: 7th – 15th July 2023

See the programme / website here.

Xenix Openair Kino–  13th July – 18th August 2023

Openair cinema at Kanzleiareal

Dates: 14th July – 18th August 2023

See the programme / website here. 

Röntgenplatz Kino– 14th – 22d July 2023

Take place in Röntgenplatz in Kreis 5.

Dates: 14th – 22nd July 2023

Programme / website here.

 Filmfluss – 12th – 30th July 2023

Takes place at the Badi at Unterer Letten.

Dates: 12th – 30th July 2023

Visit the website here.

Openair Kino Oerlikon – 18th & 19th August 2023

Takes place on Elias-Canetti Strasse, behind BH Oerlikon

Dates: 18th & 19th August 2023

See the programme / website here. 

Allianz Openair Kino 20th July– 20th August 2023

The big openair cinema Allianz openair Cinema begins at Zürichhorn on 21st July and continues until 21st August with different films every day, many of which are English language films.

Tickets went on sale on 1st July.

Dates: 21st July – 20th August 2023

Programme / website here

Dolder Wellenkino – 4th to 20th August 2023

Takes place at the Dolder Sports Bad.

Dates: 4th – 20th August 2023

See the programme here. 

Bloom Openair Kino – 19th to 28th August 2023

Takes place in the Europaalle-Platz.

Dates: 19th August – 28th August 2023

See the programme / website here.  

Summer Open Air Cinema in Zurich

***********************

For more information about Events in Zurich and beyond please see our HomePage or for a weekly events newsletter subscribe to our blog.

Articles Which May Interest You

Kids Summer Fun with the Zurich Ferienpass – ZVV Ferienpass

Floating Your Rubber Boat Down River in Zurich

Top Things For Children & Teenagers To Do In Zurich This Summer

Surfing in the City in Zurich at Gerolds Areal

Best Places to Eat Sushi In Zurich

Top Ice Cream Spots in Zurich

*************************

 

SaveSave

SaveSave

SaveSave

SaveSave

SaveSave

SaveSave

SaveSave

SaveSave

SaveSave

SaveSave

You may also like

What’s On In Zurich Mid to Late June...

Jodlerfest Zug – the 31st Yodelling Festival in...

The Salon suisse Surprise Train To Valais

What’s On In Zurich Mid June 2023 Onwards

FREE Opera in Zurich – Oper für Alle...

Expat Questionnaire and Contest About Moving To Switzerland

Art Basel International Art Exhibition Switzerland

What Is the Frauenstreik on 14th June in...

What’s On In Zurich Beginning of June 2023

Female Future Festival Club Xtra Zurich 29th June...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept

DON’T MISS OUT!
Subscribe To Weekly Newsletter
Subscribe to our Weekly Newsletter for a round up of What’s New in Zurich, Switzerland and beyond.

Give it a try, you can unsubscribe anytime.
close-link
Powered by Convert Plus
Malcare WordPress Security