Home Food and Drink Vegan Festival Zurich 6th – 11th June 2023
Food and DrinkRestaurantsVeganWhat's OnZurich Events

Vegan Festival Zurich 6th – 11th June 2023

Vegan Festival Zurich Main Station 2023

by newinzurich
0 comment

Veggie food

Vegan Festival Zurich 6th – 11th June 2023

Vegan. Vegetarian. Sustainable. Ecologically.

Vegan Festival Zurich Main Station 2023

Vegan Festival Zurich 6th - 11th June 2023

Vegan Festival Switzerland

The Vegan Festival Switzerland is back in Zurich from Tuesday 6th June to Sunday 11th June 2023. It is taking place in the main hall of Zurich main railway station and it is the biggest Vegan Festival in the whole of Switzerland.

Let’s Make the World Green Again!

The Zurich Vegan Festival will be showcasing food that is «Vegan, Vegetarian, Sustainable and Ecological.” Under the motto “”Let’s make the world green again!”” the Festival aims to show you not just food, but a full range of sustainable products. There will be vegan and vegetarian street food along with healthy, delicious cuisine from all over the world.

Vegan burger - Zurich vegan festival Zurich HB

Fashion, Lifestyle and Entertainment

There will be plenty of natural, organic, regionally grown food, as well as fashion and lifestyle products for sale. There will also be a wide range of entertainment on the stage at HB. Furthermore there will be inspirational talks and DJs.

Vegan Wines and Cocktails

The on site bars will be offering a colourful array of cocktails, classic long drinks, smoothies, delicious vegan wines and vegan Swiss beers. The Zurich Vegan Festival offers will offer a great opportunity to discover and try new vegan and vegetarian food in a fun and casual area in Zurich! Entrance is free.

The Zurich Vegan Festival

When: Tuesday 6th June – Sunday 11th June

Time: The Festival begins every day at 11.30am

Entrance: Entry is FREE

For more information visit the Vegan Festival Website here.

*** Articles You May Find Interesting ***

Zurich Pride Festival 16th – 17th June 2023

FREE Opera in Zurich – Oper für Alle 2023

Lunch On the Rooftop at La Mūna – La Reserve Eden Au Lac Zurich

A Visit to The Cheese Grotto in Gstaad

****************************************

You may also like

What’s On In Zurich Mid June 2023 Onwards

FREE Opera in Zurich – Oper für Alle...

What Is the Frauenstreik on 14th June in...

What’s On In Zurich Beginning of June 2023

Zurich Pride Festival 16th – 17th June 2023

Zurich’s Street Food Festival Summer 2023

Sebastião Salgado’s Exhibition Amazônia at MAAG Halle Zurich

Classic Car and “Oldtimer” Events in Switzerland 2023

What’s On In & Around Zurich End of...

What’s On In & Around Zurich Late May...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept

DON’T MISS OUT!
Subscribe To Weekly Newsletter
Subscribe to our Weekly Newsletter for a round up of What’s New in Zurich, Switzerland and beyond.

Give it a try, you can unsubscribe anytime.
close-link
Powered by Convert Plus
Malcare WordPress Security