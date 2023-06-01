Vegan Festival Zurich 6th – 11th June 2023

Vegan. Vegetarian. Sustainable. Ecologically.

Vegan Festival Zurich Main Station 2023

Vegan Festival Switzerland

The Vegan Festival Switzerland is back in Zurich from Tuesday 6th June to Sunday 11th June 2023. It is taking place in the main hall of Zurich main railway station and it is the biggest Vegan Festival in the whole of Switzerland.

Let’s Make the World Green Again!

The Zurich Vegan Festival will be showcasing food that is «Vegan, Vegetarian, Sustainable and Ecological.” Under the motto “”Let’s make the world green again!”” the Festival aims to show you not just food, but a full range of sustainable products. There will be vegan and vegetarian street food along with healthy, delicious cuisine from all over the world.

Fashion, Lifestyle and Entertainment

There will be plenty of natural, organic, regionally grown food, as well as fashion and lifestyle products for sale. There will also be a wide range of entertainment on the stage at HB. Furthermore there will be inspirational talks and DJs.

Vegan Wines and Cocktails

The on site bars will be offering a colourful array of cocktails, classic long drinks, smoothies, delicious vegan wines and vegan Swiss beers. The Zurich Vegan Festival offers will offer a great opportunity to discover and try new vegan and vegetarian food in a fun and casual area in Zurich! Entrance is free.

The Zurich Vegan Festival

When: Tuesday 6th June – Sunday 11th June

Time: The Festival begins every day at 11.30am

Entrance: Entry is FREE

For more information visit the Vegan Festival Website here.

