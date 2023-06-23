What’s On In and Around Zurich End of June 2023

Things To Do In and Around Zurich End of June 2023

Wishing you a great weekend and week ahead. There’s lots on in and around Zurich right now – so do check the listings below for details. You can see lots of key Summer events and activities in one place here. It’s also the season for open air cinema so check these top Open air cinemas here. Or how about cooling off in one of Zurich’s Badis, or by taking a rubber boat float down the Limmat. It’s a great opportunity to visit a waterside restaurant too, or a restaurant with an outdoor terrace , or a Rooftop Bar or the Zurich Street Food Festival or MICAS Garten. If you fancy going a little further afield we can highly recommend Alan Geaam’s pop restaurant at the Fairmont Le Montreux Palace in Montreux. Or maybe you fancy going for a hike not far from Zurich or a trip to a Zurich park?

If you’re looking for a fabulous present for a birthday or anniversary, how about a trip on the Salon suisse Surprise Train to the vineyards of Valais (and more) on Saturday 19th August – a unique experience you are bound to treasure for a long time.

If it rains don’t forget there is always plenty to do in Zurich too and for some Swiss travel ideas, check out these 10 inspirational places in Switzerland you might like to explore and 31 activities for children and teenagers and 31 ideas for excursions from Zurich.

Expat Survey & *** Contests ***

We also have a Survey for Expats about finding accommodation when you first arrive in Switzerland. By entering the contest you also get the chance to enter a contest to win a weekend for 2 at ARIV Coliving in Basel. You can enter the contest here.

We also have a contest to win tickets for the Female Future Festival on 29th June – see here. The deadline for entry is Sunday 25th June at midnight.

SPECIAL OFFER: INTERSCOOCER SUMMER FOOTBALL CAMPS FOR KIDS: Use code NIZ15 to get a 15% reduction on the price. See the camps here.

If you’ve just arrived in Zurich and want to know anything about Swiss health insurance (or if you are wanting to switch insurance) take a look here. If you’re looking for businesses in and around Zurich take a look at our Zurich Business Directory here.

EVENT LISTINGS

TOP SUMMER EVENTS IN ZURICH: Take a look at the top Summer events in Zurich here.

ZÜRCHER SING FÄSCHT AT GROSSMUNSTER & OTHER CHURCHES 23RD – 25TH JUNE: The Sing Fäscht is back at the main Zurich Churches in the centre of town. Find out more (in German) here.

WIPKINGEN OPEN AIR 23rd & 24th JUNE: See details here.

NEW KUHN RIKON BRAND STORE OPENS 24th JUNE WITH 24% DISCOUNT!: Check out the new Kuhn Rikon Brand kitchen accessory store (their first in Zurich!!) which open at Oberstrasse 28, in the Niederdorf on 24th June. There is a 24% discount on the opening day!

MICAS GARTEN FOOD FESTIVAL & ROOFTOP PARTY ON 24th JUNE: Micas Garten is now open for its 2023 season. There is a great range of continually rotating Street Food on offer and on 24th June they have a rooftop party from 6pm till 11pm and on 25th they have a stand up comedy event. Find out all about Micas Garten here.

ZURICH STREET FOOD FESTIVAL UNTIL 25th JUNE: Zurich’s Street Food Festival is taking place until 25th June at Turbinenplatz in Zurich Hardbrücke. See all the details of the Street Food Festival here.

SWISS PRESS PHOTO & WORLD PHOTO EXHIBITION AT LANDESMUSEUM UNTIL 25th JUNE: The Swiss Press Photo Exhibition continues until 25th June and the World Photo Exhibition continues until 4th June at the Swiss National Museum. See details of the exhibition here.

TANZ SUNNTIG AT THE BARFUSSBAR EVERY SUNDAY TILL SEPTEMBER: The Barfussbar at the Frauenbadi have a Sunday dancing event form 8pm (whatever the weather) every Sunday till September. More details (in German) here.

BÜRKLIPLATZ FLEA MARKET EVERY SATURDAY MAY – OCT: Don’t forget to pay a visit to Zurich‘s Bürkliplatz Flea Market. It’s open 7am till 5pm every Saturday from May till October. Another flea market you may wish to visit is Kanzlei Flea Market which is also open every Saturday.

ART IN THE PARK XXI AT BAUR AU LAC ZURICH: The XXI edition of the Baur Au Lac’s Art in Park this year features the striking works of British artist and sculptor Thomas J Price. The exhibition is organised in conjunction with Hauser & Wirth and was curated by Gigi Kracht. Read all about it here.

WIN TICKETS FOR THE FEMALE FUTURE FESTIVAL IN ZURICH 29th JUNE: The Female Future Festival is a business event for women taking place on 29th June at Club Xtra in Zurich. This is the first time it is taking place in Switzerland and it’s all about empowering, and inspiring women to fulfil their potential. Please note that much of it will be in German. The contest ends at midnight on Sunday 25th June. You can read all about it here. To enter the contest simply click here.

BALLET OF NATURE UNTIL 30TH JUNE: Martin Ramsauer’s photography exhibition with fascinating landscapes, taken in Switzerland, Morocco and India as well as ballet pictures created in his studio in Zurich-Oerlikon with well-known dancers. The images are for sale as signed and limited Fine Art Prints. FREE admission. Address: Group practice “functiomed”, Langgrütstrasse 112, 8047 Zurich. See details of the exhibition here.

THE ASCONA JAZZ FESTIVAL UNTIL 1st JULY: If you’re a fan of Jazz you might be interested to know that Ascona Jazz Festival started on 22nd June and it continues until 1st July. You can find out more here.

MONTREUX JAZZ FESTIVAL 30th JUNE – 15th JULY: The annual Montreux Jazz Festival opens in Montreux on 30th June. Read all about it and see the program here.

SEE YOU! VIEWS FROM THE LAKE EXHIBITION MEILEN UNTIL 2nd JULY: Artist Barbara Heé presents her new works from Lützelsee, and views of Lake Zurich (17th – 20th century) are on display from the Ortsmuseum Meilen’s own collection along with a work by Gottardo Segantini (on loan from the Blocher Collection). For further information on the exhibition see here. Opening times: Wednesday 4 p.m. – 7 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 2 p.m. – 5 p.m.

FESTIVAL DA JAZZ ST MORITZ 6th – 31st JULY: Jazz in the mountains – a unique experience. The St Moritz Festival da Jazz takes place in the scenic alpine resort with a great line up of musicians. Find out more here.

ALAN GEAAM AT THE FAIRMONT MONTREUX PALACE HOTEL: Don’t miss the opportunity to experience the wonderful Lebanese food with a Swiss twist (as pictured above), by Michelin starred, Paris based, Lebanese chef, Alan Geaam. The pop up runs from now until 1st September and is definitely worth heading to Montreux for! It is truly wonderful! Find out more here.

EXPAT QUESTIONNAIRE ABOUT ACCOMMODATION & *WIN WEEKEND* IN ARIV BASEL : Accommodation is a hot topic in Switzerland at the moment and we’d love to find out you’re experience. By taking part in our survey you can also have the possibility to win a weekend for 2 at ARIV Coliving in Basel. Find out all about it here.

Photo courtesy of ZVV

KIDS SUMMER PASS 2023 NOW ON SALE: Read all about the amazing ZVV Kids Summer Pass which is available from 20th June and costs just CHF 25 and gives free transport and free entry to many museums and Badis. Find out more here.

SEBASTIAO SALDAGO’S AMAZÔNIA EXHIBITION AT MAAG HALLE ON NOW: Acclaimed photographer and environmentalist Sebastião Salvage’s impressive photos of the Amazon are now on show at the MAAG Halle Zurich. The exhibition has been seen by over 1.4 Million people in Rome, London, São Paulo, Paris, Los Angeles, Manchester, Avignon, Rio de Janeiro and Milan. Read all about this impressive exhibition here.

BRITISH SWISS CHAMBER OF COMMERCE EVENTS: Check out the upcoming events at the British Swiss Chamber of Commerce. Take a look here. FRAU GEROLDS GARTEN SUMMER SEASON OPEN: Frau Gerold’s Garten’s Summer season is in full swingwith lots of food and drinks and a very chilled atmosphere. Address: Geroldstrasse 23, 8005 Zürich 6 CIRCULAR HIKES NOT FAR FROM ZURICH: A selection of 6 circular hikes with stunning views. Each of these hiking suggestions is just around 60 minutes from Zurich. Take a look at theselection of 6 circular hikes here.

GUIDE TO E-BIKING IN & AROUND ZURICH: Check out these great e-biking tips from Heather. Read all about them here.

CYCLE ROUTES NEAR TO ZURICH: Check out these great cycle routes not far from Zurich. Take a look here.

ZURICH OPERA HOUSE PERFORMANCES: Check out the latest performances at Zurich Opera House here.

TONHALLE ZURICH: See what’s on at the Tonhalle Zurich. See their latest program here.

INTERNATIONAL COMEDY CLUB IN ZURICH: The International Comedy Club Zurich has lots of new Stand Up events coming soon. Take a look here.

TOP ENGLISH LANGUAGE MUSICALS & SHOWS IN SWITZERLAND IN 2023: Check out the great musicals in English which are being performed in Zurich and other places in Switzerland in 2023. Take a look here.

TRAVEL INSPIRATION

ENJOY OUTDOOR FUN & ADVENTURE IN CHAMPÉRY: Champéry in Switzerland is in one of the most scenic and unspoilt regions of Switzerland. However, it offers so many exciting outdoor experiences that it is a fabulous place for a holiday! Yvonne went there for us and you can read all about her experiences here.

HOW ABOUT A TRIP TO STEIN AM RHEIN: Stein am Rhein is a beautiful place to visit and not too far from Zurich. Find out all about it here.

A VISIT TO PAXMAL: How about a trip to beautiful Paxmal peace monument high above the Walensee? You can hike there or go by car and its a beautiful place with amazing architecture. Read all about Paxmal here.

THE SWISS SURPRISE TRAIN TO VALAIS ON 19th AUGUST: There’s a very unique Swiss railway experience taking place on Saturday 19th August which would make for a perfect birthday or anniversary present or just a wonderful day out. It’s the Salon suisse “Surprise” train to Valais. We can’t tell you too much about it but take a look here to get some ideas of this wonderful trip!

UNIQUE EXPERIENCE! SLEEP IN THE TINY HOUSE GONDOLA: If you’re looking for a really unique experience how about a trip to the Walensee and an overnight in the “Tiny House Gondola”. We recently did this and had great fun. Read all about it here.

A TRIP TO THE RHINE FALLS ON THE CHURCHILL RED ARROW. Fancy an unforgettable trip on the historic Churchill Red Arrow to the Rhine Falls? See all the details here.

Photo courtesy of SBB

E-BIKING AND MOUNTAIN CARTING IN VILLARS: How about some fun e-biking and mountain carting in Villars, in the French Speaking part of Switzerland.Read all about it here.

TOP FLOWER GARDENS IN SWITZERLAND: There are lots of great flower gardens to visit in Switzerland. Take a look here.

VISIT CHAPLINS WORLD NEAR VEVEY: Why not make an excursion to see Chaplin’s World ? It’s a great exhibition all about Charlie Chaplin and well worth a visit. Read all about it here.

PUBLIC GRILL OR FEUERSTELLE IN SWITZERLAND: if you’re out walking or hiking and want to find a Feuerstelle or Grillplatz then take a look at our guide here.