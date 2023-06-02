What’s On In Zurich Beginning of June 2023
Things To Do In Zurich Beginning of June 2023
Hopefully you’ve been enjoying all the recent sunshine and have been able to go to one of Zurich’s Badis or maybe some of the wonderful waterside restaurants in the city. Let’s hope the weather stays good so that it’s possible to go for a hike or enjoy Zurich’s parks and don’t miss the Iris collection at Belvoir Park!
Contest: We have a contest to win one of 3 pairs of tickets for the WOW Museum’s 3rd anniversary – you can read all about it here.
Of course there is plenty to do when its cloudy or wet in Zurich too and there is lots on at the museums. Sebastian Saldago’s Amazônia Exhibition has just opened at the MAAG Halle and is certainly worth visiting. The Swiss press photo exhibition continues until 25th June continues at the Landesmuseum. Don’t forget you can also see the BANKSY exhibition till 27th August. For some Swiss travel ideas, check out these 10 inspirational places in Switzerland you might like to explore and here are 31 activities for children and teenagers and 31 ideas for excursions from Zurich. If you’re looking for a bike trip take a look at these cycle routes near Zurich and if you’re in the market for a new bike do go along to Sport Shop Time Out in Uster as they have lots of special bike offers until 17th June.
If you’ve just arrived in Zurich and want to know anything about Swiss health insurance (or if you are looking to switch insurance) take a look here. If you’re looking for businesses in and around Zurich take a look at our Zurich Business Directory here.
SEBASTIAO SALDAGO’S AMAZÔNIA EXHIBITION AT MAAG HALLE ON NOW: Acclaimed photographer and environmentalist Sebastião Salvage’s impressive photos of the Amazon are now on show at the MAAG Halle Zurich. The exhibition has been seen by over 1.4 Million people in Rome, London, São Paulo, Paris, Los Angeles, Manchester, Avignon, Rio de Janeiro and Milan. Read all about this impressive exhibition here.
BÜRKLIPLATZ FLEA MARKET EVERY SATURDAY MAY – OCT: Don’t forget to pay a visit to Zurich‘s Bürkliplatz Flea Market. It’s open 7am till 5pm every Saturday from May till October. Another flea market you may wish to visit is Kanzlei Flea Market which is also open every Saturday.
CACTUS MARKET AT THE SUCCULENT COLLECTION ZURICH 3rd & 10th JUNE: There is a Cactus Market taking place at the Succulent Collection in Zurich on Saturday 3rd and 10th June from 9am till 4.30pm. If you have never been to the Succulent Collection it is always worth a visit and it is FREE! Read all about the Succulent Collection here.
ROTARY CLUB MAKE A WISH CHARITY EVENT BELVOIR ROWING CLUB 3rd JUNE: Belvoir Rowing Club are holding a Charity Summer Party in aid of Make A Wish Foundation on Saturday, June 3, 2023 17:00 – 23:55, Belvoir Rowing Club – Mythenquai 85, 8002 Zürich . Find out all about it here.
THE GELMERBAHN OPENS IN GRIMSELWELT ON 4th JUNE: Why not take an adrenalin ride on the extreme steep Gelmerbahn which reopens on 4th June? Read all about it here.
KNIE CIRCUS ZURICH SECHSELAEUTENPLATZ NOW UNTIL 4th JUNE: The Knie Circus in Zurich in front of the Opera House until 4th June. See ticket details here.
YESH! JEWISH FILM FESTIVAL 1ST – 8TH JUNE 2023: The Jewish Film Festival Zurich is taking place right now in town. See all the details and the film program here.
MESSAGE IN A BOTTLE AT MAAG HALLE FROM 6th – 18th JUNE: If you fancy seeing this great dance show which features lots of Sting’s greatest hits you can view it at the MAAG Halle Zurich from 6th – 18th June. See ticket details and info (in German) here.
THE MONOCLE BADI MARKET ZURICH 10th JUNE: Don’t miss THE place to be on Saturday 10th June – the annual Monocle Badi Market! It’s at Dufourstrasse 90, 8008 Zurich and takes place from 10am till 7pm. Featuring the wonderful TRUNK collection of must have summer essentials, tasty bites, fresh drinks and lots of fun. Read all about it here.
ENTER CONTEST TO WIN TICKETS FOR 12th & 14th JUNE AT WOW MUSEUM: The WOW Museum in Zurich is celebrating its 3rd anniversary and we have a special contest you can enter to wine one of 3 pairs of tickets. Enter the contest here.
FREE ENTRANCE LANDESMUSEUM 125 JUBILEE 10th & 11th JUNE: The Landesmuseum is celebrating its 125 year anniversary on 10th & 11th June with FREE entrance to the museum.
ZURICH PRIDE FESTIVAL AND MARCH 16th & 17th JUNE: June is Pride Month and the Pride Festival takes place in Zurich from 16th – 17th June. See more details of the festival and march here.
ZURICH STREET FOOD FESTIVAL FROM 8TH – 25th JUNE: Zurich’s Street Food Festival is back in Zurich at Turbinenplatz near Hardbrücke from 8th – 25th June. Read all about the Street Food Festival here.
TIME OUT USTER BIKE WEEKS PROMOTION UNTIL 17th JUNE: Sport Shop Time Out in Uster have a very special “Bike Weeks” promotion taking place right now – so do pop over and take a look. (They are closed Sundays & Mondays) Time Out are at Pfäffikerstrasse 30, 8610 Uster. Visit their website here.
IRANIAN FILM FESTIVAL ZURICH UNTIL 23rd June 2023: The Iranian Film Festival opened in Zurich the other week and continues at the Film Podium until 23rd June. See the film details here.
BALLET OF NATURE UNTIL 30TH JUNE: Martin Ramsauer’s photography exhibition with fascinating landscapes, taken in Switzerland, Morocco and India as well as ballet pictures created in his studio in Zurich-Oerlikon with well-known dancers. The images are for sale as signed and limited Fine Art Prints. FREE admission. Address: Group practice “functiomed”, Langgrütstrasse 112, 8047 Zurich. See details of the exhibition here.
*********************************************************************************
Sponsored Insert
The Monocle Badi Market
Get into the summer swing and don’t miss THE place to be on Saturday 10th June! It is, of course, the annual Monocle Badi Market at Dufourstrasse 90, 80008 Zurich. Featuring the wonderful TRUNK collection of must have summer essentials, tasty bites, fresh drinks and good vibes.
Where: Monocle, Dufourstrasse 90, Zürich 8008, Switzerland
When: Saturday 10th June from 10am till 7pm
==>> Visit the Monocle website here for more details
*********************************************************************************
SWISS PRESS PHOTO & WORLD PHOTO EXHIBITION AT LANDESMUSEUM UNTIL 25th JUNE: The Swiss Press Photo Exhibition continues until 25th June and the World Photo Exhibition continues until 4th June at the Swiss National Museum. See details of the exhibition here.
SEE YOU! VIEWS FROM THE LAKE EXHIBITION MEILEN UNTIL 2nd JULY: Artist Barbara Heé presents her new works from Lützelsee, and views of Lake Zurich (17th – 20th century) are on display from the Ortsmuseum Meilen’s own collection along with a work by Gottardo Segantini (on loan from the Blocher Collection). For further information on the exhibition see here. Opening times: Wednesday 4 p.m. – 7 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 2 p.m. – 5 p.m.
THE EPICURE FINE DINING FESTIVAL AT THE DOLDER GRAND 27th JUNE – 2nd JULY: Find out all about the fabulous EPICURE international gourmet festival at the Dolder Grand this summer. Read all about it here.
ZÜRIFÄSCHT 7TH – 9TH JULY!!: Mark your diaries for the wonderful Zürifäscht from 7th – 9th July. It’s an amazing festival which only takes place every 3 years – so don’t miss! Read all about it here.
BLINDE FLECKEN” EXHIBITION (FREE) ON ZURICH & COLONIALISM NOW UNTIL 15th JULY: There’s a new exhibition “Blind Spots: Zurich and Colonialism” on at Stadthaus Zurich. It aims to create greater awareness of Zurich’s colonial ties from the past until today. It’s FREE to view and is open Monday – Friday from 8am – 6pm and on Saturdays from 9am till noon. See details (in German) here. Address: Stadthausquai 17, 8001 Zürich
VIDEO GAME DESIGN EXHIBITION AT MUSEUM FÜR GESTALTUNG UNTIL 23rd JULY: There’s an interesting exhibition all about video game design taking place at the Museum Für Gestaltung at Toni Areal. Find out more here.
SWISS DESIGN MARKET ON NOW AT MODISSA TILL 31ST JULY: Check out the great Swiss Design Market taking place in the former Modissa Shop in Bahnhofstrasse Zurich. Open Monday till Saturday 10am – 7pm.
MYSTERY OF BANKSY EXHBITION IN ZURICH 27th AUGUST : The “Mystery of Banksy” exhibition is on in Zurich and is now extended till 27th August. Read all about Banksy in Zurich here.
TRUEPICTURE NIKON EXHIBITION AT NIKON PLAZA EGG TILL 31st AUG: There is a great FREE photo exhibition running at NIKON Plaza in Egg from 1st March till 31st August (open Monday – Friday). Read all about it here.
EMILIO BALLI’S AROUND THE WORLD EXHIBITION TICINO UNTIL 31st OCT 24: What looks like a very interesting exhibition is taking place from 22nd April 2023until 31st October 2024 at the Museo Valmaggia, Cevio in Ticino. So next time you’re in Ticino why not pay a visit? See details of this exhibition here.
**************************************************************************
Sponsored Insert
The WOW Museum Zurich Celebrates 3 Years !
Enter Contest to wine one of 3 Pairs of Tickets!
ENTER CONTEST TO WIN TICKETS FOR 12th & 14th JUNE AT WOW MUSEUM!
The WOW Museum in Zurich is celebrating its 3rd anniversary with special events on 12th and 14th June and we have a contest you can enter to win one of 3 pairs of tickets.
==>> Enter the contest here.
*************************************************************************
MICAS GARTEN FOOD FESTIVAL NOW OPEN: Micas Garten is now open for its 2023 season. There is a great range of continually rotating Street Food on offer – read all about Micas Garten here.
OPEN AIR FESTIVALS SWITZERLAND SUMMER 2023: Now is the time to start planning which Open Air Festivals you want to visit this summer! Take a look at our guide to the open air festivals here.
THINGS TO DO ON A RAINY DAY IN ZURICH: There’s plenty to do on a rainy or cloudy day in and around Zurich. Take a look here.
CLASSIC CAR & “OLD TIMERS” EVENTS IN SWITZERLAND If you like classic cars check out all these Classic Car festivals taking place all over Switzerland. See details here.
FLOATING DOWN THE LIMMAT: Seize the moment when the weather is fine and why not float down the Limmat in an inflatable. See everything you need to know here.
THE AWARD WINNING KYBURG CASTLE: Kyburg Castle is always a great place for a family outing and is just a short ride away from Zurich. Read all about it here.
BRUNO WEBER PARK ZURICH: The Bruno Weber Park is really worth a visit. Find out all about it here.
TOP EVENTS IN ZURICH FOR SUMMER 2023: Check out our guide to top events in Zurich this Summer. Take a look here.
BRITISH SWISS CHAMBER OF COMMERCE EVENTS: Check out the upcoming events at the British Swiss Chamber of Commerce. Take a look here.
FRAU GEROLDS GARTEN SUMMER SEASON OPEN: Frau Gerold’s Garten has also re-opened for their Summer season with lots of food and drinks and a very chilled atmosphere. Address: Geroldstrasse 23, 8005 Zürich
ZURICH OPERA HOUSE PERFORMANCES: Check out the latest performances at Zurich Opera House here.
TONHALLE ZURICH: See what’s on at the Tonhalle Zurich. See their latest program here.
INTERNATIONAL COMEDY CLUB IN ZURICH: The International Comedy Club Zurich has lots of new Stand Up events coming soon. Take a look here.
TOP ENGLISH LANGUAGE MUSICALS & SHOWS IN SWITZERLAND IN 2023: Check out the great musicals in English which are being performed in Zurich and other places in Switzerland in 2023. Take a look here.
6 CIRCULAR HIKES NOT FAR FROM ZURICH: It might be a little early for some of these hikes – but take a look and book mark for future reference. Each of these hiking suggestions just around 60 minutes from Zurich. Take a look at a selection of 6 circular hikes here.
GUIDE TO E-BIKING IN & AROUND ZURICH: Check out these great e-biking tips from Heather. Read all about them here.
CYCLE ROUTES NEAR TO ZURICH: Check out these great cycle routes not far from Zurich. Take a look here.
TRAVEL INSPIRATION
UNIQUE EXPERIENCE! SLEEP IN THE TINY HOUSE GONDOLA: If you’re looking for a really unique experience how about a trip to the Walensee and an overnight in the “Tiny House Gondola”. We recently did this and had great fun. Read all about it here.
E-BIKING AND MOUNTAIN CARTING IN VILLARS: How about some fun e-biking and mountain carting in Villars, in the French Speaking part of Switzerland.Read all about it here.
TOP FLOWER GARDENS IN SWITZERLAND: There are lots of great flower gardens to visit in Switzerland. Take a look here.
VISIT CHAPLINS WORLD NEAR VEVEY: Why not make an excursion to see Chaplin’s World ? It’s a great exhibition all about Charlie Chaplin and well worth a visit. Read all about it here.
PUBLIC GRILL OR FEUERSTELLE IN SWITZERLAND: if you’re out walking or hiking and want to find a Feuerstelle or Grillplatz then take a look at our guide here.
SEGLER MOOR GARDENS: Why not plan a trip to Seleger Moor Gardens in Rifferswil not far from Zurich? They are particularly well known for their rhododendrons. Read all about Seleger Moor Gardens here.
CHATEAU DE VULLIERENS NEAR MORGES NOW OPEN: If you love beautiful gardens we can highly recommend a trip to the beautiful gardens of Chateau de Vullierens near Morges. It’s 2023 season runs until 29th October 2023: See all the details here.
SÜD TIROL – SOME TRAVEL INSPO: Whether you’re a fan of wellness, gourmet food or skiing, Südtirol Tirol has lots to offer. It may be a little late for the skiing right now (though you might want to plan ahead for next year) – but the food and wellness facilities are amazing. Read all about our recent stay at Hotel Gassenhof in Südtirol Tirol here.
THE CHEDI ANDERMATT CELEBRATES 10 YEARS!!! The Chedi Andermatt is celebrating its 10 year anniversary this year with lots of special events and offers. Why not find out more about this momentous anniversary here.
INTERVIEW WITH PHILIPP HENDELEKES FROM THE CHEDI ANDERMATT: We had the pleasure of talking to Philipp Hendelkes PR and Marketing Manager about the significance of the 10th Year Anniversary of The Chedi. You can read all about what he had to say here.
A TRIP TO ISELTWALD – AND WHY IT’S SO BUSY: Read all about the beautiful Swiss village of Iseltwald and why it is welcoming record numbers of visitors right now. Read all about it here.
LOOKING FOR A HOTEL IN ZURICH? SEE OUR LIST: If you’re looking for a hotel to stay in in Zurich either for yourself or for friends and family coming over to visit, do check out our Zurich hotel directory here.
FOOD & LIFESTYLE
CHECK OUT OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST CAFÉS IN ZURICH: Take a look at our coffee guide and if you have any favourites which are not on our list tell us which ones and we will go and check them out! See our Best Café Guide to Zurich here.
CHECK OUT THESE RESTAURANTS WITH OUTDOOR TERRACES: Take a look here.
CHECK OUT OUR GUIDE TO SUSHI RETAURANTS HERE: Read all about some of Zurich’s best Sushi restaurants here.
CHECK OUT OUR GUIDE TO GREAT INDIAN RESTAURANTS IN ZURICH: Take a look here.
MARC SWAY AT RESTAURANT RAZZIA & THE WHISPERING ANGEL ROSÉ: Last week Marc Sway played at the newly updated Restaurant Razzia in Seefeld Zurich. During the event we had a delicious menu accompanied by the lovely Whispering Angel rosé wine from Chateau d’Esclans. You can see a reel of the event here.
CHECK OUT OUR GUIDE TO VEGAN & VEGETARIAN RESTAURANTS: Check out our guide for a great selection of great vegan and vegetarian restaurants and also restaurants which offer lots of vegetarian and vegan food. Take a look at the Guide here.
8 COOL CAFÉS IN ZURICH BY SHAN SHAN LEYS: Check out some of these cool cafés in Zurich.
LOOKING FOR HEALTH INSURANCE FOR YOUR FAMILY? Finding the right health insurance in Switzerland can be complicated! However, take a look at what you need to know about before you commit to the health insurance here.
EXPATS
NEW IN ZURICH? NEW IN SWITZERLAND? : See our top tips for newcomers here.
MORE TIPS FOR NEWCOMERS: Some more tips to help you feel at home here.
EXPAT SWISS TAX ADVICE: Martin Beiner explains what you need to do regarding Tax in Switzerland, especially around this time of year. Read all his tips and advice here.
LEARN GERMAN WITH YVONNE FROM THE GERMAN LANGUAGE SCHOOL: Yvonne from the German Language School has great success in teaching German to expats – event those who think they can’t learn German! Why not contact her now and see how she can help?
THINGS TO KNOW ABOUT HAVING A PET IN SWITZERLAND: Did you know that there are special rules on keeping pets in Switzerland? Read all about having a Pet in Switzerland here.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOOUT TICKS IN SWITZERLAND: If you hike or garden or visit parks it really is advisable to protect yourself against ticks. Find out why here.
FIND OUT ALL ABOUT PUBLIC TRANSPORT IN ZURICH HERE: Tips on the different public transport options and types of tickets available in Zurich. Read the details here.
SHARED LAUNDRY FACILITIES: Find yourself sharing laundry facilities in your new apartment? Find out all about this Swiss phenomenon here.
WHERE TO SELL ONLINE IN SWITZERLAND: Find out where you can sell stuff online in Switzerland here.
SPEEDING FINES IN SWITZERLAND: Things you need to know about Speeding in Switzerland. Read the article here.
EXCHANGING YOUR DRIVING LICENCE: As soon as you arrive in Switzerland and receive your Ausweis, you should make arrangement to exchange your driving licence. See all the steps you need to undertake here.
LEAVING SWITZERLAND? If you’re leaving Switzerland anytime soon, check out our handy list of things you need to do before you go. See details here.
RECOMMENDED HAIRDRESSERS: See our list of recommended hairdressers in Zurich here.
TRANSITIONING TO SWITZERLAND WITH CHILDREN: Top tips when transitioning to Switzerland with children. Read the article here.
DISCOUNT CODES
PURE BEAUTY SPA OXYGENEO MEDISPA: The Oxygeneo MediSpa facial targets fine lines and wrinkles and gives visible results after just one treatment. To get the best results a course of 6 are recommended. 20% off your 1st Treatment at Pure Beauty Spa (on Wednesdays – Fridays & excluding special offers) by mentioning NewInZurich. Find our more about this amazing facial here.
COIFFEUR-ARTÉ HAIRDRESSERS ZURICH – 20% off all services on your 1st appointment at Coiffeur Arté when you mention NewInZurich. Tel: 044 482 99 33.
PURE BEAUTY SPA: Beauty / Massage Treatments – 20% off your 1st Treatment at Pure Beauty Spa (Wednesday – Friday & excluding special offers) – Just mention NewInZurich
Are you on Instagram? Or YouTube?
Instagram: If you’re on Instagram we would love you to follow NewInZurich for Travel Ideas and Inspiration
YouTube: Do feel free to follow us on YouTube here.
Check out this video reel of the Titan Arum in bloom at the Zurich Botanical Gardens:
Or this video reel of our trip to the Seehaus Herrliberg
********************************************