What’s On In Zurich Beginning of June 2023

Hopefully you’ve been enjoying all the recent sunshine and have been able to go to one of Zurich’s Badis or maybe some of the wonderful waterside restaurants in the city. Let’s hope the weather stays good so that it’s possible to go for a hike or enjoy Zurich’s parks and don’t miss the Iris collection at Belvoir Park!

Contest: We have a contest to win one of 3 pairs of tickets for the WOW Museum’s 3rd anniversary – you can read all about it here.

Of course there is plenty to do when its cloudy or wet in Zurich too and there is lots on at the museums. Sebastian Saldago’s Amazônia Exhibition has just opened at the MAAG Halle and is certainly worth visiting. The Swiss press photo exhibition continues until 25th June continues at the Landesmuseum. Don’t forget you can also see the BANKSY exhibition till 27th August. For some Swiss travel ideas, check out these 10 inspirational places in Switzerland you might like to explore and here are 31 activities for children and teenagers and 31 ideas for excursions from Zurich. If you’re looking for a bike trip take a look at these cycle routes near Zurich and if you’re in the market for a new bike do go along to Sport Shop Time Out in Uster as they have lots of special bike offers until 17th June.

If you’ve just arrived in Zurich and want to know anything about Swiss health insurance (or if you are looking to switch insurance) take a look here. If you’re looking for businesses in and around Zurich take a look at our Zurich Business Directory here.

SEBASTIAO SALDAGO’S AMAZÔNIA EXHIBITION AT MAAG HALLE ON NOW: Acclaimed photographer and environmentalist Sebastião Salvage’s impressive photos of the Amazon are now on show at the MAAG Halle Zurich. The exhibition has been seen by over 1.4 Million people in Rome, London, São Paulo, Paris, Los Angeles, Manchester, Avignon, Rio de Janeiro and Milan. Read all about this impressive exhibition here.

BÜRKLIPLATZ FLEA MARKET EVERY SATURDAY MAY – OCT: Don’t forget to pay a visit to Zurich‘s Bürkliplatz Flea Market. It’s open 7am till 5pm every Saturday from May till October. Another flea market you may wish to visit is Kanzlei Flea Market which is also open every Saturday.

CACTUS MARKET AT THE SUCCULENT COLLECTION ZURICH 3rd & 10th JUNE: There is a Cactus Market taking place at the Succulent Collection in Zurich on Saturday 3rd and 10th June from 9am till 4.30pm. If you have never been to the Succulent Collection it is always worth a visit and it is FREE! Read all about the Succulent Collection here.

ROTARY CLUB MAKE A WISH CHARITY EVENT BELVOIR ROWING CLUB 3rd JUNE: Belvoir Rowing Club are holding a Charity Summer Party in aid of Make A Wish Foundation on Saturday, June 3, 2023 17:00 – 23:55, Belvoir Rowing Club – Mythenquai 85, 8002 Zürich . Find out all about it here.

THE GELMERBAHN OPENS IN GRIMSELWELT ON 4th JUNE: Why not take an adrenalin ride on the extreme steep Gelmerbahn which reopens on 4th June? Read all about it here.

KNIE CIRCUS ZURICH SECHSELAEUTENPLATZ NOW UNTIL 4th JUNE: The Knie Circus in Zurich in front of the Opera House until 4th June. See ticket details here.

YESH! JEWISH FILM FESTIVAL 1ST – 8TH JUNE 2023: The Jewish Film Festival Zurich is taking place right now in town. See all the details and the film program here.

MESSAGE IN A BOTTLE AT MAAG HALLE FROM 6th – 18th JUNE: If you fancy seeing this great dance show which features lots of Sting’s greatest hits you can view it at the MAAG Halle Zurich from 6th – 18th June. See ticket details and info (in German) here.

THE MONOCLE BADI MARKET ZURICH 10th JUNE: Don’t miss THE place to be on Saturday 10th June – the annual Monocle Badi Market! It’s at Dufourstrasse 90, 8008 Zurich and takes place from 10am till 7pm. Featuring the wonderful TRUNK collection of must have summer essentials, tasty bites, fresh drinks and lots of fun. Read all about it here.

ENTER CONTEST TO WIN TICKETS FOR 12th & 14th JUNE AT WOW MUSEUM: The WOW Museum in Zurich is celebrating its 3rd anniversary and we have a special contest you can enter to wine one of 3 pairs of tickets. Enter the contest here.

FREE ENTRANCE LANDESMUSEUM 125 JUBILEE 10th & 11th JUNE: The Landesmuseum is celebrating its 125 year anniversary on 10th & 11th June with FREE entrance to the museum.

ZURICH PRIDE FESTIVAL AND MARCH 16th & 17th JUNE: June is Pride Month and the Pride Festival takes place in Zurich from 16th – 17th June. See more details of the festival and march here.

ZURICH STREET FOOD FESTIVAL FROM 8TH – 25th JUNE: Zurich’s Street Food Festival is back in Zurich at Turbinenplatz near Hardbrücke from 8th – 25th June. Read all about the Street Food Festival here.

TIME OUT USTER BIKE WEEKS PROMOTION UNTIL 17th JUNE: Sport Shop Time Out in Uster have a very special “Bike Weeks” promotion taking place right now – so do pop over and take a look. (They are closed Sundays & Mondays) Time Out are at Pfäffikerstrasse 30, 8610 Uster. Visit their website here.

IRANIAN FILM FESTIVAL ZURICH UNTIL 23rd June 2023: The Iranian Film Festival opened in Zurich the other week and continues at the Film Podium until 23rd June. See the film details here.

BALLET OF NATURE UNTIL 30TH JUNE: Martin Ramsauer’s photography exhibition with fascinating landscapes, taken in Switzerland, Morocco and India as well as ballet pictures created in his studio in Zurich-Oerlikon with well-known dancers. The images are for sale as signed and limited Fine Art Prints. FREE admission. Address: Group practice “functiomed”, Langgrütstrasse 112, 8047 Zurich. See details of the exhibition here.

The Monocle Badi Market

Get into the summer swing and don’t miss THE place to be on Saturday 10th June! It is, of course, the annual Monocle Badi Market at Dufourstrasse 90, 80008 Zurich. Featuring the wonderful TRUNK collection of must have summer essentials, tasty bites, fresh drinks and good vibes.

Where: Monocle, Dufourstrasse 90, Zürich 8008, Switzerland

When: Saturday 10th June from 10am till 7pm

SWISS PRESS PHOTO & WORLD PHOTO EXHIBITION AT LANDESMUSEUM UNTIL 25th JUNE: The Swiss Press Photo Exhibition continues until 25th June and the World Photo Exhibition continues until 4th June at the Swiss National Museum. See details of the exhibition here.

SEE YOU! VIEWS FROM THE LAKE EXHIBITION MEILEN UNTIL 2nd JULY: Artist Barbara Heé presents her new works from Lützelsee, and views of Lake Zurich (17th – 20th century) are on display from the Ortsmuseum Meilen’s own collection along with a work by Gottardo Segantini (on loan from the Blocher Collection). For further information on the exhibition see here. Opening times: Wednesday 4 p.m. – 7 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 2 p.m. – 5 p.m.

6 CIRCULAR HIKES NOT FAR FROM ZURICH: It might be a little early for some of these hikes – but take a look and book mark for future reference. Each of these hiking suggestions just around 60 minutes from Zurich. Take a look at a selection of 6 circular hikes here.

GUIDE TO E-BIKING IN & AROUND ZURICH: Check out these great e-biking tips from Heather. Read all about them here.

CYCLE ROUTES NEAR TO ZURICH: Check out these great cycle routes not far from Zurich. Take a look here.

TRAVEL INSPIRATION

UNIQUE EXPERIENCE! SLEEP IN THE TINY HOUSE GONDOLA: If you’re looking for a really unique experience how about a trip to the Walensee and an overnight in the “Tiny House Gondola”. We recently did this and had great fun. Read all about it here.

E-BIKING AND MOUNTAIN CARTING IN VILLARS: How about some fun e-biking and mountain carting in Villars, in the French Speaking part of Switzerland.Read all about it here.

TOP FLOWER GARDENS IN SWITZERLAND: There are lots of great flower gardens to visit in Switzerland. Take a look here.

VISIT CHAPLINS WORLD NEAR VEVEY: Why not make an excursion to see Chaplin’s World ? It’s a great exhibition all about Charlie Chaplin and well worth a visit. Read all about it here.

PUBLIC GRILL OR FEUERSTELLE IN SWITZERLAND: if you’re out walking or hiking and want to find a Feuerstelle or Grillplatz then take a look at our guide here.