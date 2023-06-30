What’s On In Zurich in Zurich Beginning of July 2023

Wishing you a great weekend and week ahead. You can see lots of key Summer events and activities in one place here. It’s also the season for open air cinema and tickets for the Allianz Open air have just gone on sale. There are lots of Open Air Music Festivals on too including the ZOA CITY concerts at the Dolder Ice Rink. Or if the sun comes back, how about cooling off in one of Zurich’s Badis, or by taking a rubber boat float down the Limmat. It’s a great opportunity to visit a waterside restaurant too, or a restaurant with an outdoor terrace , or a Rooftop Bar or enjoy some street food at MICAS Garten. And if you’re heading to Montreux for the Jazz Festival why not book a table at Alan Geaam’s pop restaurant at the Fairmont Le Montreux Palace in Montreux. Another Jazz Festival not to miss is the Festival da Jazz in St Moritz from 6th – 31st July. If you fancy going for a hike not far from Zurich take a look here or maybe a trip to a Zurich park?

If you’re looking for a fabulous present for a birthday or anniversary, how about a trip on the Salon suisse Surprise Train to the vineyards of Valais (and more) on Saturday 19th August – a unique experience you are bound to treasure for a long time.

If it rains don’t forget there is always plenty to do in Zurich too and for some Swiss travel ideas, check out these 10 inspirational places in Switzerland you might like to explore and 31 activities for children and teenagers and 31 ideas for excursions from Zurich.

TOP SUMMER EVENTS IN ZURICH: Take a look at the top Summer events in Zurich here.

CALIENTE! LATIN AMERICAN MUSIC FESTIVAL 30th JUNE & 1st JULY: The Caliente! Latin American Music Festival Zurich takes place at Kasernenareal on 30th June and 1st July. See details here.

TICKETS NOW ON SALE: ALLIANZ OPEN AIR CINEMA: Tickets for the Allianz Open air cinema went on sale at noon on 30th June for the Allianz open air cinema at Zurichhorn. See details here.

NEW IN ZURICH! L&E STUDIO & OF GRAPES AND WAVES STORE IN ZURICH: Check out the new L&E Studio and Grapes and Waves store which has just opened in Zurich at Torgasse 8, 8001 Zurich.

ENOVA MOBILITY EXPERIENCE EUROPAPLATZ ZURICH 30th JUNE- 2nd JULY: See and test out a selection of e-scooters, e-bikes and electric cars and get answers to all your questions about e-mobility. On 30th June – 2nd July at Europaplatz Zurich. On Friday from 11am – 8pm, Saturday from 10am – 8pm and on Sunday from 11am till 5pm. Read all about it (in German) here.

ALBANIFEST IN WINTERTHUR 30th JUNE – 2nd JULY: The Albanifest is back in Winterthur with lots of fun and entertainment for all the family. See all the details here.

ZUG SEEFest 1st JULY & ZugMAGIG 1st – 29th JULY: The Zug SEEfest is taking place on 1st July 2023. This year there is no air show or fireworks, but lots of entertainment as well as ZugMAGIC . ZugMAGIC features a hydrocreeen in front of the lake promenade for projections and animations and lots of entertainment provided in a more sustainable way. You can read all about it here.

FLEA MARKET – FLOHMI KREIS 10 on Sat 1st JULY: From 11am till 6pm on Sat 1st July the Flohmi Kreis 10 flea market is taking place. See details here.

FREE D’OPENAIR CONCERT AT DYNAMO 1st JULY: Check out the D’Openair Concert at Dynamo in Zurich on Saturday 1st July from 3pm till 11.45pm. It’s free! See details here.

BÜRKLIPLATZ FLEA MARKET EVERY SATURDAY MAY – OCT: Don’t forget to pay a visit to Zurich‘s Bürkliplatz Flea Market. It’s open 7am till 5pm every Saturday from May till October. Another flea market you may wish to visit is Kanzlei Flea Market which is also open every Saturday.

THE ASCONA JAZZ FESTIVAL UNTIL 1st JULY: If you’re a fan of Jazz you might be interested to know that Ascona Jazz Festival started on 22nd June and it continues until 1st July. You can find out more here.

ZOA CITY OPEN AIR CONCERTS AT DOLDER ICE RINK MID JUNE – LATE JULY: Why not check out the ZOA city Open air concert at the Dolder ice rink – a perfect setting in the open air. Read all about the concerts here.

SEE YOU! VIEWS FROM THE LAKE EXHIBITION MEILEN UNTIL 2nd JULY: Artist Barbara Heé presents her new works from Lützelsee, and views of Lake Zurich (17th – 20th century) are on display from the Ortsmuseum Meilen’s own collection along with a work by Gottardo Segantini (on loan from the Blocher Collection). For further information on the exhibition see here. Opening times: Wednesday 4 p.m. – 7 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 2 p.m. – 5 p.m.

AWCZ INDEPENDENCE DAY FAMILY HANG-OUT/BBQ BADI TIEFENBRUNNEN 2nd JULY: Join the American Women’s Club of Zurich for a fun-filled Independence Day celebration at Tiefenbrunnen Badi, Bellerivestrasse 200, 8008 Zürich (Seefeld) from 11.00 am -4.00 pm on Sunday, 2nd July. Bring your families & friends, or come solo; everyone’s invited! Admission fees for entrance to Tiefenbrunnen Strandbad apply, but the event itself is free. Pack your favorite drinks and food for a delicious BBQ. Don’t forget to register online here.

ART IN THE PARK XXI AT BAUR AU LAC ZURICH: The XXI edition of the Baur Au Lac’s Art in Park this year features the striking works of British artist and sculptor Thomas J Price. The exhibition is organised in conjunction with Hauser & Wirth and was curated by Gigi Kracht. Read all about it here.

MONTREUX JAZZ FESTIVAL 30th JUNE – 15th JULY: The annual Montreux Jazz Festival opens in Montreux on 30th June. Read all about it and see the program here.

TANZ SUNNTIG AT THE BARFUSSBAR EVERY SUNDAY TILL SEPTEMBER: The Barfussbar at the Frauenbadi have a Sunday dancing event form 8pm (whatever the weather) every Sunday till September. More details (in German) here.

FESTIVAL DA JAZZ ST MORITZ 6th – 31st JULY: Jazz in the mountains – a unique experience. The St Moritz Festival da Jazz takes place in the scenic alpine resort with a great line up of musicians. Find out more here.

AWCZ FIRST FRIDAYS! MEET UP AT ZÜRI FÄSCHT IN THE CHINAGARTEN 7th JULY: Celebrate Züri Fäscht with the American Women’s Club of Zurich!! We will meet in the area of the Chinagarten, near Höschgasse, where there are over 60 FoodTrucks and “Dancing under the Stars”. Everything at your own cost. If you’re interested in joining, please register online here.

MICAS GARTEN FOOD FESTIVAL: Micas Garten is open for its 2023 season. There is a great range of continually rotating Street Food on offer. Find out all about Micas Garten here.

EXPAT QUESTIONNAIRE ABOUT ACCOMMODATION & *WIN WEEKEND* IN ARIV BASEL : Accommodation is a hot topic in Switzerland at the moment and we’d love to find out you’re experience. By taking part in our survey you can also have the possibility to win a weekend for 2 at ARIV Coliving in Basel. Find out all about it here.

KIDS SUMMER PASS 2023 NOW ON SALE: Read all about the amazing ZVV Kids Summer Pass which is available from 20th June and costs just CHF 25 and gives free transport and free entry to many museums and Badis. Find out more here.

SEBASTIAO SALDAGO’S AMAZÔNIA EXHIBITION AT MAAG HALLE ON NOW: Acclaimed photographer and environmentalist Sebastião Salvage’s impressive photos of the Amazon are now on show at the MAAG Halle Zurich. The exhibition has been seen by over 1.4 Million people in Rome, London, São Paulo, Paris, Los Angeles, Manchester, Avignon, Rio de Janeiro and Milan. Read all about this impressive exhibition here.

ALAN GEAAM AT THE FAIRMONT MONTREUX PALACE HOTEL: Don’t miss the opportunity to experience the wonderful Lebanese food with a Swiss twist (as pictured above), by Michelin starred, Paris based, Lebanese chef, Alan Geaam. The pop up runs from now until 1st September and is definitely worth heading to Montreux for! It is truly wonderful! Find out more here.

BRITISH SWISS CHAMBER OF COMMERCE EVENTS: Check out the upcoming events at the British Swiss Chamber of Commerce. Take a look here. FRAU GEROLDS GARTEN SUMMER SEASON OPEN: Frau Gerold’s Garten’s Summer season is in full swingwith lots of food and drinks and a very chilled atmosphere. Address: Geroldstrasse 23, 8005 Zürich

GUIDE TO E-BIKING IN & AROUND ZURICH: Check out these great e-biking tips from Heather. Read all about them here.

CYCLE ROUTES NEAR TO ZURICH: Check out these great cycle routes not far from Zurich. Take a look here.

6 CIRCULAR HIKES NOT FAR FROM ZURICH: A selection of 6 circular hikes with stunning views. Each of these hiking suggestions is just around 60 minutes from Zurich. Take a look at theselection of 6 circular hikes here.

ZURICH OPERA HOUSE PERFORMANCES: Check out the latest performances at Zurich Opera House here.

TONHALLE ZURICH: See what’s on at the Tonhalle Zurich. See their latest program here.

INTERNATIONAL COMEDY CLUB IN ZURICH: The International Comedy Club Zurich has lots of new Stand Up events coming soon. Take a look here.

TOP ENGLISH LANGUAGE MUSICALS & SHOWS IN SWITZERLAND IN 2023: Check out the great musicals in English which are being performed in Zurich and other places in Switzerland in 2023. Take a look here.

THE GELMERBAHN IN GRIMSELWELT NOW OPEN: Why not take an adrenalin ride on the extreme steep Gelmerbahn which is now open until October. Read all about it here.

ENJOY OUTDOOR FUN & ADVENTURE IN CHAMPÉRY: Champéry in Switzerland is in one of the most scenic and unspoilt regions of Switzerland. However, it offers so many exciting outdoor experiences that it is a fabulous place for a holiday! Yvonne went there for us and you can read all about her experiences here.

WHY NOT TAKE A TRIP TO ZUG: ZUG is a beautiful place to visit and not too far from Zurich. Find out all about it here.

A TRIP TO THE BRISSAGO ISLANDS IN TICINO: If you’re visiting Ticino the Brissago Islands are definitely worth a visit.

VISIT A CHOCOLATE FACTORY: Why not visit a chocolate factory? It’s a perfect idea when the weather is unsettled. See details of a selection of Swiss Chocolate Factories here.

THE SWISS SURPRISE TRAIN TO VALAIS ON 19th AUGUST: There’s a very unique Swiss railway experience taking place on Saturday 19th August which would make for a perfect birthday or anniversary present or just a wonderful day out. It’s the Salon suisse “Surprise” train to Valais. We can’t tell you too much about it but take a look here to get some ideas of this wonderful trip!

A TRIP TO THE RHINE FALLS ON THE CHURCHILL RED ARROW. Fancy an unforgettable trip on the historic Churchill Red Arrow to the Rhine Falls? See all the details here.

E-BIKING AND MOUNTAIN CARTING IN VILLARS: How about some fun e-biking and mountain carting in Villars, in the French Speaking part of Switzerland.Read all about it here.

TOP FLOWER GARDENS IN SWITZERLAND: There are lots of great flower gardens to visit in Switzerland. Take a look here.

FASHION CRUISE ON THE RHINE: The next edition of the Fashion Cruise on the Excellence Countess with fashion stylist Luisa Rossi is taking place in October.Read all about it here.

VISIT CHAPLINS WORLD NEAR VEVEY: Why not make an excursion to see Chaplin’s World ? It’s a great exhibition all about Charlie Chaplin and well worth a visit. Read all about it here.

PUBLIC GRILL OR FEUERSTELLE IN SWITZERLAND: if you’re out walking or hiking and want to find a Feuerstelle or Grillplatz then take a look at our guide here.