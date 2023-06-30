What’s On In Zurich in Zurich Beginning of July 2023
Things To Do In Zurich in Zurich Beginning of July 2023
Wishing you a great weekend and week ahead. You can see lots of key Summer events and activities in one place here. It’s also the season for open air cinema and tickets for the Allianz Open air have just gone on sale. There are lots of Open Air Music Festivals on too including the ZOA CITY concerts at the Dolder Ice Rink. Or if the sun comes back, how about cooling off in one of Zurich’s Badis, or by taking a rubber boat float down the Limmat. It’s a great opportunity to visit a waterside restaurant too, or a restaurant with an outdoor terrace , or a Rooftop Bar or enjoy some street food at MICAS Garten. And if you’re heading to Montreux for the Jazz Festival why not book a table at Alan Geaam’s pop restaurant at the Fairmont Le Montreux Palace in Montreux. Another Jazz Festival not to miss is the Festival da Jazz in St Moritz from 6th – 31st July. If you fancy going for a hike not far from Zurich take a look here or maybe a trip to a Zurich park?
If you’re looking for a fabulous present for a birthday or anniversary, how about a trip on the Salon suisse Surprise Train to the vineyards of Valais (and more) on Saturday 19th August – a unique experience you are bound to treasure for a long time.
If it rains don’t forget there is always plenty to do in Zurich too and for some Swiss travel ideas, check out these 10 inspirational places in Switzerland you might like to explore and 31 activities for children and teenagers and 31 ideas for excursions from Zurich.
SPECIAL OFFER: INTERSCOOCER SUMMER FOOTBALL CAMPS FOR KIDS: Use code NIZ15 to get a 15% reduction on the price. See the camps here.
SPECIAL OFFER: PURE BEAUTY SPA: Just mention NewInZurich to get 20% off your 1st Beauty / Massage Treatments at Pure Beauty Spa (Wednesday – Friday, excluding special offers).
If you’ve just arrived in Zurich and want to know anything about Swiss health insurance (or if you want to switch insurance) take a look here. If you’re looking for businesses in and around Zurich take a look at our Zurich Business Directory here. If you’re interested in working in education, you might be interested in taking the Teaching Assistant Course offered by Foundations for Learning.
EVENT LISTINGS
TOP SUMMER EVENTS IN ZURICH: Take a look at the top Summer events in Zurich here.
CALIENTE! LATIN AMERICAN MUSIC FESTIVAL 30th JUNE & 1st JULY: The Caliente! Latin American Music Festival Zurich takes place at Kasernenareal on 30th June and 1st July. See details here.
TICKETS NOW ON SALE: ALLIANZ OPEN AIR CINEMA: Tickets for the Allianz Open air cinema went on sale at noon on 30th June for the Allianz open air cinema at Zurichhorn. See details here.
NEW IN ZURICH! L&E STUDIO & OF GRAPES AND WAVES STORE IN ZURICH: Check out the new L&E Studio and Grapes and Waves store which has just opened in Zurich at Torgasse 8, 8001 Zurich.
ENOVA MOBILITY EXPERIENCE EUROPAPLATZ ZURICH 30th JUNE- 2nd JULY: See and test out a selection of e-scooters, e-bikes and electric cars and get answers to all your questions about e-mobility. On 30th June – 2nd July at Europaplatz Zurich. On Friday from 11am – 8pm, Saturday from 10am – 8pm and on Sunday from 11am till 5pm. Read all about it (in German) here.
ALBANIFEST IN WINTERTHUR 30th JUNE – 2nd JULY: The Albanifest is back in Winterthur with lots of fun and entertainment for all the family. See all the details here.
ZUG SEEFest 1st JULY & ZugMAGIG 1st – 29th JULY: The Zug SEEfest is taking place on 1st July 2023. This year there is no air show or fireworks, but lots of entertainment as well as ZugMAGIC . ZugMAGIC features a hydrocreeen in front of the lake promenade for projections and animations and lots of entertainment provided in a more sustainable way. You can read all about it here.
FLEA MARKET – FLOHMI KREIS 10 on Sat 1st JULY: From 11am till 6pm on Sat 1st July the Flohmi Kreis 10 flea market is taking place. See details here.
FREE D’OPENAIR CONCERT AT DYNAMO 1st JULY: Check out the D’Openair Concert at Dynamo in Zurich on Saturday 1st July from 3pm till 11.45pm. It’s free! See details here.
BÜRKLIPLATZ FLEA MARKET EVERY SATURDAY MAY – OCT: Don’t forget to pay a visit to Zurich‘s Bürkliplatz Flea Market. It’s open 7am till 5pm every Saturday from May till October. Another flea market you may wish to visit is Kanzlei Flea Market which is also open every Saturday.
THE ASCONA JAZZ FESTIVAL UNTIL 1st JULY: If you’re a fan of Jazz you might be interested to know that Ascona Jazz Festival started on 22nd June and it continues until 1st July. You can find out more here.
ZOA CITY OPEN AIR CONCERTS AT DOLDER ICE RINK MID JUNE – LATE JULY: Why not check out the ZOA city Open air concert at the Dolder ice rink – a perfect setting in the open air. Read all about the concerts here.
SEE YOU! VIEWS FROM THE LAKE EXHIBITION MEILEN UNTIL 2nd JULY: Artist Barbara Heé presents her new works from Lützelsee, and views of Lake Zurich (17th – 20th century) are on display from the Ortsmuseum Meilen’s own collection along with a work by Gottardo Segantini (on loan from the Blocher Collection). For further information on the exhibition see here. Opening times: Wednesday 4 p.m. – 7 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 2 p.m. – 5 p.m.
AWCZ INDEPENDENCE DAY FAMILY HANG-OUT/BBQ BADI TIEFENBRUNNEN 2nd JULY: Join the American Women’s Club of Zurich for a fun-filled Independence Day celebration at Tiefenbrunnen Badi, Bellerivestrasse 200, 8008 Zürich (Seefeld) from 11.00 am -4.00 pm on Sunday, 2nd July. Bring your families & friends, or come solo; everyone’s invited! Admission fees for entrance to Tiefenbrunnen Strandbad apply, but the event itself is free. Pack your favorite drinks and food for a delicious BBQ. Don’t forget to register online here.
ART IN THE PARK XXI AT BAUR AU LAC ZURICH: The XXI edition of the Baur Au Lac’s Art in Park this year features the striking works of British artist and sculptor Thomas J Price. The exhibition is organised in conjunction with Hauser & Wirth and was curated by Gigi Kracht. Read all about it here.
MONTREUX JAZZ FESTIVAL 30th JUNE – 15th JULY: The annual Montreux Jazz Festival opens in Montreux on 30th June. Read all about it and see the program here.
TANZ SUNNTIG AT THE BARFUSSBAR EVERY SUNDAY TILL SEPTEMBER: The Barfussbar at the Frauenbadi have a Sunday dancing event form 8pm (whatever the weather) every Sunday till September. More details (in German) here.
FESTIVAL DA JAZZ ST MORITZ 6th – 31st JULY: Jazz in the mountains – a unique experience. The St Moritz Festival da Jazz takes place in the scenic alpine resort with a great line up of musicians. Find out more here.
AWCZ FIRST FRIDAYS! MEET UP AT ZÜRI FÄSCHT IN THE CHINAGARTEN 7th JULY: Celebrate Züri Fäscht with the American Women’s Club of Zurich!! We will meet in the area of the Chinagarten, near Höschgasse, where there are over 60 FoodTrucks and “Dancing under the Stars”. Everything at your own cost. If you’re interested in joining, please register online here.
MICAS GARTEN FOOD FESTIVAL: Micas Garten is open for its 2023 season. There is a great range of continually rotating Street Food on offer. Find out all about Micas Garten here.
EXPAT QUESTIONNAIRE ABOUT ACCOMMODATION & *WIN WEEKEND* IN ARIV BASEL : Accommodation is a hot topic in Switzerland at the moment and we’d love to find out you’re experience. By taking part in our survey you can also have the possibility to win a weekend for 2 at ARIV Coliving in Basel. Find out all about it here.
Photo courtesy of ZVV
KIDS SUMMER PASS 2023 NOW ON SALE: Read all about the amazing ZVV Kids Summer Pass which is available from 20th June and costs just CHF 25 and gives free transport and free entry to many museums and Badis. Find out more here.
SEBASTIAO SALDAGO’S AMAZÔNIA EXHIBITION AT MAAG HALLE ON NOW: Acclaimed photographer and environmentalist Sebastião Salvage’s impressive photos of the Amazon are now on show at the MAAG Halle Zurich. The exhibition has been seen by over 1.4 Million people in Rome, London, São Paulo, Paris, Los Angeles, Manchester, Avignon, Rio de Janeiro and Milan. Read all about this impressive exhibition here.
ALAN GEAAM AT THE FAIRMONT MONTREUX PALACE HOTEL: Don’t miss the opportunity to experience the wonderful Lebanese food with a Swiss twist (as pictured above), by Michelin starred, Paris based, Lebanese chef, Alan Geaam. The pop up runs from now until 1st September and is definitely worth heading to Montreux for! It is truly wonderful! Find out more here.
THE EPICURE FINE DINING FESTIVAL AT THE DOLDER GRAND 27th JUNE – 2nd JULY: Find out all about the fabulous EPICURE international gourmet festival at the Dolder Grand this summer. Read all about it here.
ZÜRIFÄSCHT 7TH – 9TH JULY!!: Mark your diaries for the wonderful Zürifäscht from 7th – 9th July. It’s an amazing festival which only takes place every 3 years (and because of th epandemic it’s actually 4 years since the last one)- so don’t miss! Read all about it here.
NATURKLANG TECHNO CONCERTS: Check out the Naturklang Tecno concerts. See here.
BLINDE FLECKEN” EXHIBITION (FREE) ON ZURICH & COLONIALISM NOW UNTIL 15th JULY: There’s a new exhibition “Blind Spots: Zurich and Colonialism” on at Stadthaus Zurich. It aims to create greater awareness of Zurich’s colonial ties from the past until today. It’s FREE to view and is open Monday – Friday from 8am – 6pm and on Saturdays from 9am till noon. See details (in German) here. Address: Stadthausquai 17, 8001 Zürich
SWISS DESIGN MARKET ON NOW AT MODISSA TILL 31ST JULY: Check out the great Swiss Design Market taking place in the former Modissa Shop in Bahnhofstrasse Zurich. Open Monday till Saturday 10am – 7pm.
MYSTERY OF BANKSY EXHBITION IN ZURICH 27th AUGUST : The “Mystery of Banksy” exhibition is on in Zurich and is now extended till 27th August. Read all about Banksy in Zurich here.
TRUEPICTURE NIKON EXHIBITION AT NIKON PLAZA EGG TILL 31st AUG: There is a great FREE photo exhibition running at NIKON Plaza in Egg from 1st March till 31st August (open Monday – Friday). Read all about it here.
THINGS TO DO ON A RAINY DAY IN ZURICH: There’s plenty to do on a rainy or cloudy day in and around Zurich. Take a look here.
FREE OR CHEAP THINGS TO DO IN ZURICH IN SUMMER: Check out our list of inexpensive and cheap things to do in and around Zurich this Summer. Take a look here.
FLOATING DOWN THE LIMMAT: Seize the moment when the weather is fine and why not float down the Limmat in an inflatable. See everything you need to know here.
CLASSIC CAR & “OLD TIMERS” EVENTS IN SWITZERLAND If you like classic cars check out all these Classic Car festivals taking place all over Switzerland. See details here.
EUROGAMES BERN 26th – 29th JULY: Don’t miss the 2023 edition of the Eurogames taking place in Bern.Read all about it here.
STAND UP PADDLE BOARDING ZURICH: There are lots of place to go stand up paddle boarding in and around Lake Zurich. Take a look here.
OPEN AIR FESTIVALS SWITZERLAND SUMMER 2023: Now is the time to start planning which Open Air Festivals you want to visit this summer! Take a look at our guide to the open air festivals here.
STRAWBERRY PICKING NEAR ZURICH: It’s the height of the strawberry season right now – so check out these places where you can pick strawberries near Zurich.
BRITISH SWISS CHAMBER OF COMMERCE EVENTS: Check out the upcoming events at the British Swiss Chamber of Commerce. Take a look here.
FRAU GEROLDS GARTEN SUMMER SEASON OPEN: Frau Gerold’s Garten’s Summer season is in full swingwith lots of food and drinks and a very chilled atmosphere. Address: Geroldstrasse 23, 8005 Zürich
GUIDE TO E-BIKING IN & AROUND ZURICH: Check out these great e-biking tips from Heather. Read all about them here.
CYCLE ROUTES NEAR TO ZURICH: Check out these great cycle routes not far from Zurich. Take a look here.
6 CIRCULAR HIKES NOT FAR FROM ZURICH: A selection of 6 circular hikes with stunning views. Each of these hiking suggestions is just around 60 minutes from Zurich. Take a look at theselection of 6 circular hikes here.
ZURICH OPERA HOUSE PERFORMANCES: Check out the latest performances at Zurich Opera House here.
TONHALLE ZURICH: See what’s on at the Tonhalle Zurich. See their latest program here.
INTERNATIONAL COMEDY CLUB IN ZURICH: The International Comedy Club Zurich has lots of new Stand Up events coming soon. Take a look here.
TOP ENGLISH LANGUAGE MUSICALS & SHOWS IN SWITZERLAND IN 2023: Check out the great musicals in English which are being performed in Zurich and other places in Switzerland in 2023. Take a look here.
THE GELMERBAHN IN GRIMSELWELT NOW OPEN: Why not take an adrenalin ride on the extreme steep Gelmerbahn which is now open until October. Read all about it here.
TRAVEL INSPIRATION
ENJOY OUTDOOR FUN & ADVENTURE IN CHAMPÉRY: Champéry in Switzerland is in one of the most scenic and unspoilt regions of Switzerland. However, it offers so many exciting outdoor experiences that it is a fabulous place for a holiday! Yvonne went there for us and you can read all about her experiences here.
WHY NOT TAKE A TRIP TO ZUG: ZUG is a beautiful place to visit and not too far from Zurich. Find out all about it here.
A TRIP TO THE BRISSAGO ISLANDS IN TICINO: If you’re visiting Ticino the Brissago Islands are definitely worth a visit.
VISIT A CHOCOLATE FACTORY: Why not visit a chocolate factory? It’s a perfect idea when the weather is unsettled. See details of a selection of Swiss Chocolate Factories here.
THE SWISS SURPRISE TRAIN TO VALAIS ON 19th AUGUST: There’s a very unique Swiss railway experience taking place on Saturday 19th August which would make for a perfect birthday or anniversary present or just a wonderful day out. It’s the Salon suisse “Surprise” train to Valais. We can’t tell you too much about it but take a look here to get some ideas of this wonderful trip!
A TRIP TO THE RHINE FALLS ON THE CHURCHILL RED ARROW. Fancy an unforgettable trip on the historic Churchill Red Arrow to the Rhine Falls? See all the details here.
Photo courtesy of SBB
E-BIKING AND MOUNTAIN CARTING IN VILLARS: How about some fun e-biking and mountain carting in Villars, in the French Speaking part of Switzerland.Read all about it here.
TOP FLOWER GARDENS IN SWITZERLAND: There are lots of great flower gardens to visit in Switzerland. Take a look here.
FASHION CRUISE ON THE RHINE: The next edition of the Fashion Cruise on the Excellence Countess with fashion stylist Luisa Rossi is taking place in October.Read all about it here.
VISIT CHAPLINS WORLD NEAR VEVEY: Why not make an excursion to see Chaplin’s World ? It’s a great exhibition all about Charlie Chaplin and well worth a visit. Read all about it here.
PUBLIC GRILL OR FEUERSTELLE IN SWITZERLAND: if you’re out walking or hiking and want to find a Feuerstelle or Grillplatz then take a look at our guide here.
VISIT NEUCHATEL: We recently re-visited Neuchatel and had a wonderful time staying at the Hotel Palafitte right on the lake and exploring the region. More information coming soon – but do check out these top tips for things to do in Neuchatel here.
LOOKING FOR A HOTEL IN ZURICH? SEE OUR LIST: If you’re looking for a hotel to stay in in Zurich either for yourself or for friends and family coming over to visit, do check out our Zurich hotel directory here.
FANCY A HEALING WATER SPA BREAK? How about a salt water thalassotherapy Spa Break in St Malo – or a thermal water spa break in Saturnia in Italy.
FOOD & LIFESTYLE
THE SECRET GARDEN AT RAZZIA: If you’re looking for a restaurant in Zurich with wonderful food and its own private garden – do check out the Secret garden at Razzia – it’s a green, leafy oasis in the city. Read all about it here.
CHECK OUT THESE WATERSIDE RESTAURANTS IN ZURICH: Take a look here.
CHECK OUT THESE RESTAURANTS WITH OUTDOOR TERRACES: Take a look here.
CHECK OUT OUR GUIDE TO SUSHI RETAURANTS HERE: Read all about some of Zurich’s best Sushi restaurants here.
CHECK OUT OUR GUIDE TO GREAT INDIAN RESTAURANTS IN ZURICH: Take a look here.
CHECK OUT OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST CAFÉS IN ZURICH: Take a look at our coffee guide and if you have any favourites which are not on our list tell us which ones and we will go and check them out! See our Best Café Guide to Zurich here.
NEW IN SWITZERLAND! OPALINE APRICOT SUMMER DRINKS: Did you know that 96% of all apricots grown in Switzerland are grown in the Wallis region? Well there is a new Swiss start up called Opaline which has introduced a range of apricot lemonade and apricot juices. Find out all about these refreshing drinks here.
CHECK OUT OUR GUIDE TO ICE CREAM IN ZURICH: Take a look here
CHECK OUT OUR GUIDE TO VEGAN & VEGETARIAN RESTAURANTS: Check out our guide for a great selection of great vegan and vegetarian restaurants and also restaurants which offer lots of vegetarian and vegan food. Take a look at the Guide here.
REFRESHING GIN & TONIC ICE LOLLIES: How about making a delicious Gin and Tonic Ice Lolly? See the recipe here.
8 COOL CAFÉS IN ZURICH BY SHAN SHAN LEYS: Check out some of these cool cafés in Zurich.
REFRESHING COCKTAILS TO MAKE AT HOME: Check out these 7 easy and refreshing cocktails – perfect for Summer! Take a look here.
PURE BEAUTY SPA 4 IN 1 OXYGENEO SUPER FACIAL: Why not try the amazing Oxygeneo 4 – In – 1 Superfacial. You can read all about these “super-facials” here. You can email Pure Beauty Spa here.
EXPATS
LOOKING FOR HEALTH INSURANCE FOR YOUR FAMILY? Finding the right health insurance in Switzerland can be complicated! However, take a look at what you need to know about before you commit to the health insurance here.
NEW IN ZURICH? NEW IN SWITZERLAND? : See our top tips for newcomers here.
MORE TIPS FOR NEWCOMERS: Some more tips to help you feel at home here.
EXPAT SWISS TAX ADVICE: Martin Beiner explains what you need to do regarding Tax in Switzerland, especially around this time of year. Read all his tips and advice here.
THINGS TO KNOW ABOUT HAVING A PET IN SWITZERLAND: Did you know that there are special rules on keeping pets in Switzerland? Read all about having a Pet in Switzerland here.
TEACHING ASSISTANT TRAINING COURSE BY FOUNDATIONS FOR LEARNING: Fancy working in an educational environment? How about training as a Teaching Assistant with Foundations For Learning? This popular course involves 10 modules, just one Saturday a month. It is back again and begins on 23rd September. Find out all about it here.
INTERSCOOCER SUMMER FOOTBALL CAMPS FOR KIDS: Use code NIZ15 to get a 15% reduction on the price. See the camps here.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOOUT TICKS IN SWITZERLAND: If you hike or garden or visit parks it really is advisable to protect yourself against ticks. Find out why here.
FIND OUT ALL ABOUT PUBLIC TRANSPORT IN ZURICH HERE: Tips on the different public transport options and types of tickets available in Zurich. Read the details here.
SHARED LAUNDRY FACILITIES: Find yourself sharing laundry facilities in your new apartment? Find out all about this Swiss phenomenon here.
WHERE TO SELL ONLINE IN SWITZERLAND: Find out where you can sell stuff online in Switzerland here.
SPEEDING FINES IN SWITZERLAND: Things you need to know about Speeding in Switzerland. Read the article here.
EXCHANGING YOUR DRIVING LICENCE: As soon as you arrive in Switzerland and receive your Ausweis, you should make arrangement to exchange your driving licence. See all the steps you need to undertake here.
LEAVING SWITZERLAND? If you’re leaving Switzerland anytime soon, check out our handy list of things you need to do before you go. See details here.
RECOMMENDED HAIRDRESSERS: See our list of recommended hairdressers in Zurich here.
TRANSITIONING TO SWITZERLAND WITH CHILDREN: Top tips when transitioning to Switzerland with children. Read the article here.
