What’s On In Zurich Mid June 2023 Onwards

Things To Do In Zurich Beginning of June 2023

Wishing you a great weekend and week ahead. There’s tons going on in and around Zurich right now – so do check the listings below for details. With all this sunny weather some suggestions for the weekend include a visit to Zurich’s Badis, a rubber boat float down the Limmat, visiting a waterside restaurant or a restaurant with an outdoor terrace , or a Rooftop Bar or the Zurich Street Food Festival. Or perhaps a hike not far from Zurich or a trip to a Zurich park or a visit to the Iris collection at Belvoir Park.

The Monocle and Trunk Badi Market is on Saturday 10th June and the Vegan Food Festival continues at Zurich Main Station until Sunday 11th June. The Frauenstreik takes place on 14th June and the Pride Festival on 16th & 17th June and one of our favourites, Free Opera at Sechselaeutenplatz on 17th June. If it rains don’t forget there is always plenty to do in Zurich too and for some Swiss travel ideas, check out these 10 inspirational places in Switzerland you might like to explore and 31 activities for children and teenagers and 31 ideas for excursions from Zurich.

EVENT LISTINGS

VEGAN FESTIVAL AT ZURICH HB 6th – 11th JUNE: The Vegan Festival at Zurich Main station continues until 11th June. See all the details here.

MESSAGE IN A BOTTLE AT MAAG HALLE FROM 6th – 18th JUNE: If you fancy seeing this great dance show which features lots of Sting’s greatest hits you can view it at the MAAG Halle Zurich from 6th – 18th June. See ticket details and info (in German) here.

QUARTIER FEST IN EUROPAALLEE 9th & 10th JUNE: The Quartier Fest in Europaallee opens on 9th June from 5pm and on Saturday 10th June from 11am. Just pop down to Europaallee close to Zurich Main Station to join all the fun.

ZURICH ENGLISH SPEAKING THEATRE GROUP STEEL MAGNOLIAS 7th – 19th JUNE: The Zurich English-Speaking Theatre group is performing the popular stage play (and movie) Steel Magnolias? The performances run from June 7th to 19th. See details here.

MUSEGARDEN AT UTO KULM 9th JUNE – 10th SEPT: Going up Uetliberg is always worth a trip and if you fancy hiking the ridge to Felsenegg that is always a great idea. However the Uto Kulm Hotel now has a new attraction – their Musegarden from 9th June – 10th September with street food, music and entertainment. See details here.

SUMMERFÄSCHT IM VIADUKT 9th & 10th JUNE: There’s a Summer Festival going on at Im Viadukt on Friday 9th and Saturday 10th – so why not pop by and check it out! There’s food, drinks, music, talks and more. See details here.

ZURICH STREET FOOD FESTIVAL FROM 9th – 25th JUNE: Zurich’s Street Food Festival is taking place this year for 9th – 25th June at Turbinenplatz in Zurich Hardbrücke. See all the details of the Street Food Festival here.

THE MONOCLE BADI MARKET ZURICH 10th JUNE: Don’t miss THE place to be on Saturday 10th June – the annual Monocle Badi Market! It’s at Dufourstrasse 90, 8008 Zurich and takes place from 10am till 7pm. Featuring the wonderful TRUNK collection of must have summer essentials, tasty bites, fresh drinks and lots of fun. See details here.

AWCZ BINGO NIGHT ZURICH – SATURDAY, 10th JUNE: Sign up for a fun evening of bingo at the American Women’s Club of Zurich on 10th June, from 7pm – 9.00pm at Höschgasse 38, 8008 Zürich (Seefeld). Wear your beachy clothes for a free bingo card. Tickets cost 20 CHF for AWCZ members and 30 CHF for AWCZ non-members. Free food. Drink of the night will be 5 CHF Rum Punch, plus wine and beer. Prizes for each game. See details here.

FREE ENTRANCE LANDESMUSEUM 125 JUBILEE 10th & 11th JUNE: The Landesmuseum is celebrating its 125 year anniversary on 10th & 11th June with FREE entrance to the museum and there is a special program of events too. Make sure to visit this great museum this weekend!

AWCZ TAG SALE (GARAGE SALE) – SUNDAY, 11th JUNE: Join the American Women’s Club of Zurich’s first ever TAG SALE (garage sale) on Sunday, 11th June, from 10am – 2pm at Höschgasse 38, 8008 Zürich (Seefeld). Family friendly event, Second-hand Items for all shoppers – including items for children; Snack bar available – baked goods and pre-packaged goods available. See details here.

SEBASTIAO SALDAGO’S AMAZÔNIA EXHIBITION AT MAAG HALLE ON NOW: Acclaimed photographer and environmentalist Sebastião Salvage’s impressive photos of the Amazon are now on show at the MAAG Halle Zurich. The exhibition has been seen by over 1.4 Million people in Rome, London, São Paulo, Paris, Los Angeles, Manchester, Avignon, Rio de Janeiro and Milan. Read all about this impressive exhibition here.

BÜRKLIPLATZ FLEA MARKET EVERY SATURDAY MAY – OCT: Don’t forget to pay a visit to Zurich‘s Bürkliplatz Flea Market. It’s open 7am till 5pm every Saturday from May till October. Another flea market you may wish to visit is Kanzlei Flea Market which is also open every Saturday.

FRAUENSTREIK ZURICH 14th JUNE: The annual Frauenstreik and march in Zurich (and other cities across Switzerland) for women’s rights takes place on 14th June. You can read all about it here.

ZURICH PRIDE FESTIVAL AND MARCH 16th & 17th JUNE: June is Pride Month and the Pride Festival takes place in Zurich from 16th – 17th June. See more details of the festival and march here.

TIME OUT USTER BIKE WEEKS PROMOTION UNTIL 17th JUNE: Sport Shop Time Out in Uster have a very special “Bike Weeks” promotion taking place right now – so do pop over and take a look. (They are closed Sundays & Mondays) Time Out are at Pfäffikerstrasse 30, 8610 Uster. Visit their website here.

MEILEN STREET FOOD FESTIVAL 16th, 17th & 18th JUNE: Why not pop over to Dorfplatz and Dorfstrasse in Meilen between the 16th and 18th June and join their annual Street Food Festival.

IRANIAN FILM FESTIVAL ZURICH UNTIL 23rd June 2023: The Iranian Film Festival opened in Zurich the other week and continues at the Film Podium until 23rd June. See the film details here.

EXPAT QUESTIONNAIRE ABOUT ACCOMMODATION & * WIN* WEEKEND IN ARIV BASEL : Accommodation is a hot topic n Switzerland at the moment and we’d love to find out you’re experience. By taking part in our survey you can also have the possibility to win a weekend for 2 at ARIV Coliving in Basel (pictured above). Find out all about it here.

WIN TICKETS FOR THE FEMAL FUTURE FESTIVAL IN ZURICH 29th JUNE: The Female Future Festival is a business event for women taking place on 29th June at Club Xtra in Zurich. This is the first time it is taking place in Switzerland and it’s all about empowering, and inspiring women to fulfil their potential. Please note that much of it will be in German. You can read all about it here. To enter the contest simply click here.

BALLET OF NATURE UNTIL 30TH JUNE: Martin Ramsauer’s photography exhibition with fascinating landscapes, taken in Switzerland, Morocco and India as well as ballet pictures created in his studio in Zurich-Oerlikon with well-known dancers. The images are for sale as signed and limited Fine Art Prints. FREE admission. Address: Group practice “functiomed”, Langgrütstrasse 112, 8047 Zurich. See details of the exhibition here.

SWISS PRESS PHOTO & WORLD PHOTO EXHIBITION AT LANDESMUSEUM UNTIL 25th JUNE: The Swiss Press Photo Exhibition continues until 25th June and the World Photo Exhibition continues until 4th June at the Swiss National Museum. See details of the exhibition here.

SEE YOU! VIEWS FROM THE LAKE EXHIBITION MEILEN UNTIL 2nd JULY: Artist Barbara Heé presents her new works from Lützelsee, and views of Lake Zurich (17th – 20th century) are on display from the Ortsmuseum Meilen’s own collection along with a work by Gottardo Segantini (on loan from the Blocher Collection). For further information on the exhibition see here. Opening times: Wednesday 4 p.m. – 7 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 2 p.m. – 5 p.m.

BRITISH SWISS CHAMBER OF COMMERCE EVENTS: Check out the upcoming events at the British Swiss Chamber of Commerce. Take a look here. FRAU GEROLDS GARTEN SUMMER SEASON OPEN: Frau Gerold’s Garten has also re-opened for their Summer season with lots of food and drinks and a very chilled atmosphere. Address: Geroldstrasse 23, 8005 Zürich ZURICH OPERA HOUSE PERFORMANCES: Check out the latest performances at Zurich Opera House here. TONHALLE ZURICH: See what’s on at the Tonhalle Zurich. See their latest program here. INTERNATIONAL COMEDY CLUB IN ZURICH: The International Comedy Club Zurich has lots of new Stand Up events coming soon. Take a look here. TOP ENGLISH LANGUAGE MUSICALS & SHOWS IN SWITZERLAND IN 2023: Check out the great musicals in English which are being performed in Zurich and other places in Switzerland in 2023. Take a look here.

6 CIRCULAR HIKES NOT FAR FROM ZURICH: It might be a little early for some of these hikes – but take a look and book mark for future reference. Each of these hiking suggestions is just around 60 minutes from Zurich. Take a look at a selection of 6 circular hikes here.

GUIDE TO E-BIKING IN & AROUND ZURICH: Check out these great e-biking tips from Heather. Read all about them here.

CYCLE ROUTES NEAR TO ZURICH: Check out these great cycle routes not far from Zurich. Take a look here.

A VISIT TO PAXMAL: How about a trip to beautiful Paxmal peace monument high above the Walensee? You can hike there or go by car and its a beautiful place with amazing architecture. Read all about Paxmal here.

UNIQUE EXPERIENCE! SLEEP IN THE TINY HOUSE GONDOLA: If you’re looking for a really unique experience how about a trip to the Walensee and an overnight in the “Tiny House Gondola”. We recently did this and had great fun. Read all about it here.

E-BIKING AND MOUNTAIN CARTING IN VILLARS: How about some fun e-biking and mountain carting in Villars, in the French Speaking part of Switzerland.Read all about it here.

TOP FLOWER GARDENS IN SWITZERLAND: There are lots of great flower gardens to visit in Switzerland. Take a look here.

VISIT CHAPLINS WORLD NEAR VEVEY: Why not make an excursion to see Chaplin’s World ? It’s a great exhibition all about Charlie Chaplin and well worth a visit. Read all about it here.

PUBLIC GRILL OR FEUERSTELLE IN SWITZERLAND: if you’re out walking or hiking and want to find a Feuerstelle or Grillplatz then take a look at our guide here.