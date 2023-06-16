What’s On In Zurich Mid to Late June 2023

Things To Do In Zurich Mid to Late June 2023

Wishing you a great weekend and week ahead. There’s lots on in and around Zurich right now – so do check the listings below for details. In Basel, Art Basel is on until Sunday 18th June and the Pride Festival takes place in Zurich on 16th & 17th June and the Free Opera at Sechselaeutenplatz on 17th June. If you’re looking for something supremely Swiss, how about a trip to the Jodlerfest in Zug which is on from 16th – 18th June in Zug. It’s also the season for open air cinema so check these top Open air cinemas here. Maybe you’re looking to cool off in one of Zurich’s Badis, or by taking a rubber boat float down the Limmat. It’s a great opportunity to visit a waterside restaurant too, or a restaurant with an outdoor terrace , or a Rooftop Bar or the Zurich Street Food Festival. or MICAS Garten. Or perhaps go for a hike not far from Zurich or a trip to a Zurich park or a visit to the Iris collection at Belvoir Park.

If you’re looking for a fabulous present for a birthday or anniversary, how about a trip on the Salon suisse Surprise Train to Valais on Saturday 19th August – a unique experience you are bound to treasure for a long time. If it rains don’t forget there is always plenty to do in Zurich too and for some Swiss travel ideas, check out these 10 inspirational places in Switzerland you might like to explore and 31 activities for children and teenagers and 31 ideas for excursions from Zurich.

THE YODELLING FESTIVAL ZUG 16th – 18th JUNE: For a taste of all things Swiss why not visit Zug between 16th and 18th June to experience the 31st annual Yodelling Festival with yodelling, flag throwing and with lots of traditional Swiss Food. Read all about it here.

ART BASEL ART FAIR 15th – 18th JUNE: Art Basel the annual international art fair is taking place at the Messe in Basel from 15th – 18th June. Do check out our tips on what to know before you go! Read all about it here.

ZURICH PRIDE FESTIVAL AND MARCH 16th & 17th JUNE: June is Pride Month and the Pride Festival takes place in Zurich from 16th – 17th June. See more details of the festival and march here.

ZURICH ENGLISH SPEAKING THEATRE GROUP STEEL MAGNOLIAS 7th – 19th JUNE: The Zurich English-Speaking Theatre group is performing the popular stage play (and movie) Steel Magnolias? The performances run till 19th June. See details here.

MESSAGE IN A BOTTLE AT MAAG HALLE ENDS 18th JUNE: If you fancy seeing this great dance show which features lots of Sting’s greatest hits you can view it at the MAAG Halle Zurich until 18th June. See ticket details and info (in German) here.

MEILEN STREET FOOD FESTIVAL 16th, 17th & 18th JUNE: Why not pop over to Dorfplatz and Dorfstrasse in Meilen between the 16th and 18th June and join their annual Street Food Festival.

ZURICH STREET FOOD FESTIVAL FROM 9th – 25th JUNE: Zurich’s Street Food Festival is taking place this year for 9th – 25th June at Turbinenplatz in Zurich Hardbrücke. See all the details of the Street Food Festival here.

SEBASTIAO SALDAGO’S AMAZÔNIA EXHIBITION AT MAAG HALLE ON NOW: Acclaimed photographer and environmentalist Sebastião Salvage’s impressive photos of the Amazon are now on show at the MAAG Halle Zurich. The exhibition has been seen by over 1.4 Million people in Rome, London, São Paulo, Paris, Los Angeles, Manchester, Avignon, Rio de Janeiro and Milan. Read all about this impressive exhibition here.

BÜRKLIPLATZ FLEA MARKET EVERY SATURDAY MAY – OCT: Don’t forget to pay a visit to Zurich‘s Bürkliplatz Flea Market. It’s open 7am till 5pm every Saturday from May till October. Another flea market you may wish to visit is Kanzlei Flea Market which is also open every Saturday.

IRANIAN FILM FESTIVAL ZURICH UNTIL 23rd June 2023: The Iranian Film Festival opened in Zurich the other week and continues at the Film Podium until 23rd June. See the film details here.

EXPAT QUESTIONNAIRE ABOUT ACCOMMODATION & *WIN WEEKEND* IN ARIV BASEL : Accommodation is a hot topic in Switzerland at the moment and we’d love to find out you’re experience. By taking part in our survey you can also have the possibility to win a weekend for 2 at ARIV Coliving in Basel (pictured above). Find out all about it here.

WIN TICKETS FOR THE FEMAL FUTURE FESTIVAL IN ZURICH 29th JUNE: The Female Future Festival is a business event for women taking place on 29th June at Club Xtra in Zurich. This is the first time it is taking place in Switzerland and it’s all about empowering, and inspiring women to fulfil their potential. Please note that much of it will be in German. You can read all about it here. To enter the contest simply click here.

BALLET OF NATURE UNTIL 30TH JUNE: Martin Ramsauer’s photography exhibition with fascinating landscapes, taken in Switzerland, Morocco and India as well as ballet pictures created in his studio in Zurich-Oerlikon with well-known dancers. The images are for sale as signed and limited Fine Art Prints. FREE admission. Address: Group practice “functiomed”, Langgrütstrasse 112, 8047 Zurich. See details of the exhibition here.

SWISS PRESS PHOTO & WORLD PHOTO EXHIBITION AT LANDESMUSEUM UNTIL 25th JUNE: The Swiss Press Photo Exhibition continues until 25th June and the World Photo Exhibition continues until 4th June at the Swiss National Museum. See details of the exhibition here.

SEE YOU! VIEWS FROM THE LAKE EXHIBITION MEILEN UNTIL 2nd JULY: Artist Barbara Heé presents her new works from Lützelsee, and views of Lake Zurich (17th – 20th century) are on display from the Ortsmuseum Meilen’s own collection along with a work by Gottardo Segantini (on loan from the Blocher Collection). For further information on the exhibition see here. Opening times: Wednesday 4 p.m. – 7 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 2 p.m. – 5 p.m.

ALAN GEAAM AT THE FAIRMONT MONTREUX PALACE HOTEL: Don’t miss the opportunity to experience the wonderful Lebanese food with a Swiss twist (as pictured above), by Michelin starred, Paris based, Lebanese chef, Alan Geaam. The pop up runs from now until 1st September and is definitely worth heading to Montreux for! It is truly wonderful! Find out more here.

BRITISH SWISS CHAMBER OF COMMERCE EVENTS: Check out the upcoming events at the British Swiss Chamber of Commerce. Take a look here. FRAU GEROLDS GARTEN SUMMER SEASON OPEN: Frau Gerold’s Garten has also re-opened for their Summer season with lots of food and drinks and a very chilled atmosphere. Address: Geroldstrasse 23, 8005 Zürich ZURICH OPERA HOUSE PERFORMANCES: Check out the latest performances at Zurich Opera House here. TONHALLE ZURICH: See what’s on at the Tonhalle Zurich. See their latest program here. INTERNATIONAL COMEDY CLUB IN ZURICH: The International Comedy Club Zurich has lots of new Stand Up events coming soon. Take a look here. TOP ENGLISH LANGUAGE MUSICALS & SHOWS IN SWITZERLAND IN 2023: Check out the great musicals in English which are being performed in Zurich and other places in Switzerland in 2023. Take a look here.

6 CIRCULAR HIKES NOT FAR FROM ZURICH: It might be a little early for some of these hikes – but take a look and book mark for future reference. Each of these hiking suggestions is just around 60 minutes from Zurich. Take a look at a selection of 6 circular hikes here.

GUIDE TO E-BIKING IN & AROUND ZURICH: Check out these great e-biking tips from Heather. Read all about them here.

CYCLE ROUTES NEAR TO ZURICH: Check out these great cycle routes not far from Zurich. Take a look here.

HOW ABOUT A TRIP TO STEIN AM RHEIN: Stein am Rhein is a beautiful place to visit and not too far from Zurich. Find out all about it here.

A VISIT TO PAXMAL: How about a trip to beautiful Paxmal peace monument high above the Walensee? You can hike there or go by car and its a beautiful place with amazing architecture. Read all about Paxmal here.

THE SWISS SURPRISE TRAIN TO VALAIS ON 19th AUGUST: There’s a very unique Swiss railway experience taking place on Saturday 19th August which would make for a perfect birthday or anniversary present or just a wonderful day out. It’s the Salon suisse “Surprise” train to Valais. We can’t tell you too much about it but take a look here to get some ideas of this wonderful trip!

UNIQUE EXPERIENCE! SLEEP IN THE TINY HOUSE GONDOLA: If you’re looking for a really unique experience how about a trip to the Walensee and an overnight in the “Tiny House Gondola”. We recently did this and had great fun. Read all about it here.

E-BIKING AND MOUNTAIN CARTING IN VILLARS: How about some fun e-biking and mountain carting in Villars, in the French Speaking part of Switzerland.Read all about it here.

TOP FLOWER GARDENS IN SWITZERLAND: There are lots of great flower gardens to visit in Switzerland. Take a look here.

VISIT CHAPLINS WORLD NEAR VEVEY: Why not make an excursion to see Chaplin’s World ? It’s a great exhibition all about Charlie Chaplin and well worth a visit. Read all about it here.

PUBLIC GRILL OR FEUERSTELLE IN SWITZERLAND: if you’re out walking or hiking and want to find a Feuerstelle or Grillplatz then take a look at our guide here.