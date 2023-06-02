WOW Museum Celebrates 3 Years

The WOW Museum is celebrating its 3rd Anniversary and there are 2 special events you can attend. What’s more, we have a special contest you can enter with the chance of winning one of 3 pairs of tickets to celebrate this achievement!

On June 12th and 14th, 2023, the 2 ” WOW evenings will take place to celebrate the achievement as follows:

Monday 12 June 2023

6:15 p.m. Public guided tour followed by WOW Prosecco.

Wednesday 14 June 2023

6:15 p.m. At the Magic Show there will be magic, tricks and amazement – afterwards there will be WOW Prosecco.

As Vanessa Kammermann, owner of the WOW Museumsays “We’re still young, and yet we’ve already been able to enjoy many unusual experiences in these past three years.” Indeed the WOW Museum has been clocking up an impressive number of awards – six in total – from Reddot, Brand-ex, Iconic, Event-Locale, Tripadvisor Travelers Choice and Xaver.

The WOW museum is also a popular event venue and has hosted many exclusive dos and welcomed over 1000 groups of schools and companies. It’s also a popular venue for video shoots and TV Shows and companies such as Changemaker, LA GARÇONNE, Maurice De Mauriac, Ochsner Shoes, ETH Zurich, CLARINS, Schwiizergoofe, SRF Plus and Annabelle have all done shoots at WOW.

About the WOW Museum

You can read all about the WOW Museum here.

The Museum is situated over three floors and is around 400 square metres in total. The WOW Museum is all about interactive interaction and distorts our perception of distances and perspectives with the help of 70,000 individually programmable LEDs. It’s a great place to indulge your curiosity and imagination. T also include the Outdoor City Rally – a city walk with many WOW moments. The museum was founded in 2020 and has 100,000 visitors a year.

WOW MUSEUM

Opening hours: Wednesday to Monday, 10 am to 8 pm. Additionally Friday/Saturday until 11 pm.

Address: Werdmühlestrasse 10 | 8001 Zurich

Tel: +41 78 917 19 03

Tickets and prices : Tickets for the “Anniversary Events” can be purchased at the WOW website here.

Please note there is a CHF 5 surcharge for the events on 12th and 14th June.

Visit the WOW website here.

You can read all about our visit to the WOW Museum here.

