Home Arts and Entertainment WOW Museum Celebrates 3 Years
Arts and Entertainment

WOW Museum Celebrates 3 Years

Enter Contest to Win One of 3 Pairs of Tickets

by newinzurich
0 comment

WOW Museum Celebrates 3 Years

WOW Museum Celebrates 3 Years

The WOW Museum is celebrating its 3rd Anniversary and there are 2 special events you can attend. What’s more, we have a special contest you can enter with the chance of winning one of 3 pairs of tickets to celebrate this achievement!

On June 12th and 14th, 2023, the 2 ” WOW evenings will take place to celebrate the achievement as follows:

Monday 12 June 2023

6:15 p.m. Public guided tour followed by WOW Prosecco.

Wednesday 14 June 2023

6:15 p.m. At the Magic Show there will be magic, tricks and amazement – afterwards there will be WOW Prosecco.

WOW Museum Zurich

As Vanessa Kammermann, owner of the WOW Museumsays “We’re still young, and yet we’ve already been able to enjoy many unusual experiences in these past three years.” Indeed the WOW Museum has been clocking up an impressive number of awards – six in total – from Reddot, Brand-ex, Iconic, Event-Locale, Tripadvisor Travelers Choice and Xaver.

The WOW museum is also a popular event venue and has hosted many exclusive dos and welcomed over 1000 groups of schools and companies. It’s  also a popular venue for video shoots and TV Shows and companies such as Changemaker, LA GARÇONNE, Maurice De Mauriac, Ochsner Shoes, ETH Zurich, CLARINS, Schwiizergoofe, SRF Plus and Annabelle have all done shoots at WOW.

WOW Museum Zurich

About the WOW Museum

You can read all about the WOW Museum here. 

The Museum is situated over three floors and is around 400 square metres in total. The WOW Museum is all about interactive interaction and distorts our perception of distances and perspectives with the help of 70,000 individually programmable LEDs. It’s a great place to indulge your curiosity and imagination. T also include the Outdoor City Rally – a city walk with many WOW moments. The museum was founded in 2020 and has 100,000 visitors a year.

***Enter the Contest Here To Win One of 3 Pairs of Tickets***

To enter the WOW contest  please email us here  with 1) the word WOW  in the subject line and 2) your full name and 3) if you aren’t a subscriber already please feel free to subscribe below:

Subscribe to Blog via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Wow Museum Zurich

WOW MUSEUM

Opening hours: Wednesday to Monday, 10 am to 8 pm. Additionally Friday/Saturday until 11 pm.

Address: Werdmühlestrasse 10 | 8001 Zurich

Tel: +41 78 917 19 03

Tickets and prices : Tickets for the “Anniversary Events” can be purchased at the WOW website here. 

Please note there is a CHF 5 surcharge for the events on 12th and 14th June.

Visit the WOW website here. 

You can read all about our visit to the WOW Museum here.

*** Articles You May Like ***

Sebastião Salgado’s Exhibition Amazônia at MAAG Halle Zurich

Züri Fäscht – Zurich’s Top Summer Festival 7th – 9th July 2023

Zurich’s Street Food Festival Summer 2023

****************************

You may also like

What’s On In Zurich Beginning of June 2023

What’s On In & Around Zurich End of...

Sebastião Salgado’s Exhibition Amazônia at MAAG Halle Zurich

Bürkliplatz Flea Market in Zurich

Music, Dance and More at Afropfingsten Festival Winterthur

What’s On In & Around Zurich Late May...

Visit Geneva To View The Largest Drone Show...

Guide to Top Open Air Summer Festivals in...

What’s On In & Around Zurich Mid May...

World Press Photo 2023 & Swiss Press Photo...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept

DON’T MISS OUT!
Subscribe To Weekly Newsletter
Subscribe to our Weekly Newsletter for a round up of What’s New in Zurich, Switzerland and beyond.

Give it a try, you can unsubscribe anytime.
close-link
Powered by Convert Plus
Malcare WordPress Security