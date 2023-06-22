ZOA CITY 2023 – Concerts at the Dolder Ice Rink
The 2023 edition of ZOA City – music on the ice rink at the Dolder!
Enjoy the chilled festival atmosphere of ZOA city 2023 at the ice rink at the Dolder in Zurich. You can expect great music, mouthwatering food and a great range of drinks. Not to mention the breathtaking sunsets right next to the stage. It’s a perfect place to enjoy a concert in the open air where you can unwind, enjoy the evening, and hear great sounds. It really is more than just a concert – it’s a full evening of entertainment and fun.
To get there it’s every easy. Simply leave your car behind and take the excellent public transportation up to the Dolder ice rink. It’s stress-free way and you have no worries about driving home.
At ZOA City, there is an extensive food and drink menu. In collaboration with local vendors, a fresh and diverse culinary experience is offered for each show. So at ZOA city you can indulge all your senses !
Want an upgrade? ZOA city also offer and enhanced concert experience with their VIP area in an intimate setting with a perfect view of the stage, which really makes it feel like your very own private concert.
For more information on ZOA city, including ticket information and shows, see below.
ZOA City Shows continue as follows:
Wednesday 28.06.2023
RÜFÜS DU SOL
Support Act: Joplyn
Thursday 29.06.2023
JACK JOHNSON
Support Act: Ziggy Alberts
Friday 30.06.2023
PAROV STELAR
Support Act: El Siciliano
Saturday 01.07.2023
SANAPA SUMMER FESTIVAL
Saturday 15.07.2023
BRANDÃO FABER HUNGER
Support Act: Follia
Wednesday 19.07.2023
PAOLO NUTINI
Support Act: Thala
Saturday 22.07.2023
ARTBAT
Agents Of Time I Argy I Fred Lenix I Shall Ocin I Zhu
ZOA CITY 2023
When: Mid June to end of July 2023
Where: Dolder Ice Rink
Address: Adlisbergstrasse 36, 8044 Zürich
See directions on Google Maps here
Tickets: Can be purchased here
For more information visit the ZOACITY website here
