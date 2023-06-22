Home Arts and Entertainment ZOA CITY 2023 – Concerts at the Dolder Ice Rink
ZOA CITY 2023 – Concerts at the Dolder Ice Rink

The 2023 edition of ZOA City – music on the ice rink at the Dolder!

Enjoy the chilled festival atmosphere of ZOA city 2023 at the ice rink at the Dolder in Zurich. You can expect great music, mouthwatering food and a great range of drinks. Not to mention the breathtaking sunsets right next to the stage. It’s a perfect place to enjoy a concert in the open air where you can unwind, enjoy the evening, and hear great sounds. It really is more than just a concert – it’s a full evening of entertainment and fun.

To get there it’s every easy. Simply leave your car behind and take the excellent public transportation up to the Dolder ice rink. It’s stress-free way and you have no worries about driving home.

At ZOA City, there is an extensive food and drink menu. In collaboration with local vendors,  a fresh and diverse culinary experience is offered for each show. So at ZOA city you can indulge all your senses !

Want an upgrade? ZOA city also offer and enhanced concert experience with their VIP area in an intimate setting with a perfect view of the stage, which really makes it feel like your very own private concert.

For more information on ZOA city, including ticket information and shows, see below.

ZOA City Shows continue as follows:

Wednesday 28.06.2023
RÜFÜS DU SOL
Support Act: Joplyn

Thursday 29.06.2023
JACK JOHNSON
Support Act: Ziggy Alberts

Friday 30.06.2023
PAROV STELAR
Support Act: El Siciliano

Saturday 01.07.2023
SANAPA SUMMER FESTIVAL

Saturday 15.07.2023
BRANDÃO FABER HUNGER
Support Act: Follia

Wednesday 19.07.2023
PAOLO NUTINI
Support Act: Thala

Saturday 22.07.2023
ARTBAT
Agents Of Time I Argy I Fred Lenix I Shall Ocin I Zhu

ZOA CITY 2023 

When: Mid June to end of July 2023

Where: Dolder Ice Rink

Address: Adlisbergstrasse 36, 8044 Zürich

See directions on Google Maps here

Tickets: Can be purchased here

For more information visit the ZOACITY website here

