Züri Fäscht 7th – 9th July 2023

Every three years, an amazing festival takes place in Zurich called Züri Fäscht. It should have taken place from 1st – 3rd July 2022. However, due to the pandemic, the festival for 2022 was postponed and it is now taking place from 7th – 9th July 2023 when it is expected to attract over 2.5 million visitors. There will be attractions galore with a unique mix of food, music, parties, stunts and even fireworks.

The first edition of Züri Fäscht took place in 1951 and ever since 1976 this wonderful Summer event has been taking place since then every three years, apart from this time which will be 4 years.

We went along the last time to Züri Fascht in both 2019 and 2016 and saw acrobatics, tight rope walkers, a flypast, a fair ground with attractions and lots more. We found one of the highlights of Züri Fäscht to be the amazing firework show which is set to music and takes place each evening. You can purchase tickets for seats with great views at Mythenquai (see here) or you should be able to find other locations to watch the fireworks around the lake to view the spectacular display.

What Can I See and Do?

Usually on the first day there is an official opening ceremony taking place at 5pm at the corner of Quaibrücke and Utoquai. At Zürichorn you will usually find a Summerslide which is the largest mobile water slide in Europe which will offer plenty of water fun, at Hafendamm Enge you’ll find a family play and cinema area and even amphibious water cars.

Last time there were trips with at Landiwiese with the 80 year old Grubenbähnli which took you from Mythenquai to Landiwiese in a 3rd class carriage, a number of Freestyle events at Landiwiese and a number of shops and stalls along Sechseläutenplatz, Hafendamm Enge, Mythenquai, Limmatquai, Bürkliplatz and on Sechseläutenplatz for the Chilbi. Another highlight which we understand will be taking place once again is the ziplane across the Limmat from the Lindenhof and wake boarding on the Limmat!

Food and Drink

There will also of course be Street Food from all over the world and lots of live music, DJs and dancing till the wee hours.

Fireworks

The fireworks have got to be one of the main highlights and they usually take place on both Friday and Saturday night.

Please check out these fireworks of the first night of Zuerifaescht 2019 by photographer Geoff Pegler:

Program Catalog

You can see a map detailing the location of all the events here.

Züri Fäscht

When: 7th – 9th July 2023

Where: All over Zurich, and around the lake basin

See the map of where the events will take place here

For more information please visit the Züri Fäscht website (in German) here.

For a list of the program highlights click here.

