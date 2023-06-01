Zurich Pride Festival

16th – 17th June 2023

June is Pride Month and Zurich Pride festival takes place from 16th – 17th June 2023 with a whole series of events which will be taking place in the city.

There are all sorts of events, including talks, discussions, meet ups, exhibitions and lots more, as well as a large demonstration through the city of Zurich on Saturday 17th June. There will of course, be lots of music and colour.

You can see a short video of a previous pride festival in Zurich here:

When: 16th – 17th June 2023

Where: In various locations all over Zurich with the march taking place through the city on Saturday 17th June 2023

For full details visit the Zurich Pride Website here.

To find out more about the events take a look at the Zurich Pride Magazine.

