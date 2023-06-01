Home Arts and Entertainment Zurich Pride Festival 16th – 17th June 2023
Arts and EntertainmentExhibitions and EventsThings To DoWhat's OnZurich Events

Zurich Pride Festival 16th – 17th June 2023

by newinzurich
0 comment

Zurich Pride Festival

16th – 17th June 2023

Zurich Pride Festival 2018

June is Pride Month and Zurich Pride festival takes place from 16th – 17th June 2023 with a whole series of events which will be taking place in the city.

Zurich Pride Festival 2023

There are all sorts of events, including talks, discussions, meet ups, exhibitions and lots more, as well as a large demonstration through the city of Zurich on Saturday 17th June. There will of course, be lots of music and colour.

Pride Zurich Coloured Fountain

You can see a short video of a previous pride festival in Zurich here:

Zurich Pride Festival

When: 16th – 17th June 2023

Where: In various locations all over Zurich with the march taking place through the city on Saturday 17th June 2023

For full details visit the Zurich Pride Website here.

To find out more about the events take a look at the Zurich Pride Magazine.

Photos of Zurich Pride 2019

*********************

For more information about events and things to do in Zurich and beyond please see our What’s On Page or for a weekly update subscribe to the blog below:

Subscribe to Blog via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

**********************

Articles You May Like

FREE Opera in Zurich – Oper für Alle 2023

Zurich’s Street Food Festival Summer 2023

Guide to Top Open Air Summer Festivals in Switzerland 2023

Züri Fäscht – Zurich’s Top Summer Festival 7th – 9th July 2023

Top Events in Zurich in The Summer 2023

***********************

You may also like

What’s On In Zurich Mid June 2023 Onwards

FREE Opera in Zurich – Oper für Alle...

Expat Questionnaire and Contest About Moving To Switzerland

What Is the Frauenstreik on 14th June in...

What’s On In Zurich Beginning of June 2023

Vegan Festival Zurich 6th – 11th June 2023

Female Future Festival Club Xtra Zurich 29th June...

Zurich’s Street Food Festival Summer 2023

Sebastião Salgado’s Exhibition Amazônia at MAAG Halle Zurich

Bürkliplatz Flea Market in Zurich

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept

DON’T MISS OUT!
Subscribe To Weekly Newsletter
Subscribe to our Weekly Newsletter for a round up of What’s New in Zurich, Switzerland and beyond.

Give it a try, you can unsubscribe anytime.
close-link
Powered by Convert Plus
Malcare WordPress Security