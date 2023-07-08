8 “Must Do” Mountain Trips in Switzerland

1: Jungfraujoch (3446 m)

Located in the Bernese Alps, this region is a hiker’s paradise. You will be able to see the iconic Eiger, Mönch, and Jungfrau, and there are various trials you can choose from, ranging from 1 to 6 hours! You will also be able to get a panoramic view of the most famous glacier in Switzerland, the Aletschglacier. You can find more information about the various trails in this beautiful location here. And read all about our trip there here.

2: Engelberg, Titlis (1013 m)

This picturesque Swiss town in Canton Obwalden offers hiking trails for people of all ages and expertise levels. There are many fun and family friendly hiking trails available, for instance the 4 Lakes Hike from Engelberg to Melchsee-Frutt , which is absolutely stunning. As well as the trails there is plenty to do in Engelberg at all times of the year. You can also read all about some of the activities we got up to when we visited the Kempinksi Palace Hotel in Winter here.

3: Pilatus (2128 m)

Mount Pilatus is a beautiful mountain overlooking Lake Lucerne in Central Switzerland. You can reach it by taking the Pilatusbahn – the steepest cogwheel railway in the world – which is definitely a great experience. Pilatus offers many hiking trails ranging from easy-extremely difficult, and what makes it a family favourite is the easy accessibility for children and people with walking disabilities as well. If you’re keen on an easier but still stunning hike, take the Blumenpfad Weg (text in German) until you reach the Tomlishorn. This hike takes around 1 hour 30 minutes and is definitely worth it when you reach the top and have a view over the entire mountain range. For a really wonderful experience we can recommend staying overnight in one of the hotels on Mount Pilatus and getting up early to watch the sunrise. (More information on this to follow). You can also read about a day trip we made to Pilatus here.

4: Monte Brè (925 m)

Monte Brè is located in the Canton Ticino and offers a beautiful view of Lake Lugano. There are endless options in this region, from enjoying the breathtaking views of the mountains, to taking a funicular car to the main station, and exploring towns and learning about the culture along the way. The Mount Brè Summit Trail is a favorite for people of all ages. This trail takes you to the summit of Mount Brè, the highest point in the region, and offers beautiful and majestic views down onto Lake Lugano. This hike is approximately 5 km and takes around 1-2 hours, depending on how many stops you take to explore the small villages, forests, and vineyards along the way! Read all about our trip to Monte Brè here.

5: Schilthorn (2970 m)

The Schilthorn is a summit located in the Bernese Alps of Switzerland overlooking the valley of Lauterbrunnen in the Bernese Oberland. It is the highest mountain in the range lying north of the Sefinenfurgge Pass. The Schilthorn is just above the village of Mürren, from where a cable car leads to its summit. Famous for the Pizza Gloria you can also find a range of scenic hiking trails you take in the area with stunning views. If you want to see a glimpse of the iconic Eiger, Mönch, and Jungfrau mountains, the Allmendhubel trail is the one for you. This relatively easy trail takes around 1-2 hours, and along the way you will have the unique opportunity to see around 100 different flower species. If you want an extra challenge, instead of taking the cable car back down you can finish the loop by foot, which takes an additional 1 hour to complete. For more information on the Schilthorn see here.

6: Stanserhorn (1898 m)

Stanserhorn, located near the town of Stans in Switzerland, is known for its panoramic views and scenic hiking trails. Whether it’s a simple panoramic tour, or a more challenging ascent from the town of Stans until the top of the Stanserhorn, this location is breathtaking no matter which trail you decide on. You can either take a cable car from the town of Stans to the Stanserhorn, but if you’re up for a challenge, there is a beautiful route that takes you from the town centre all the way to the Stanserhorn. This trail takes around 4-5 hours, and proper hiking shoes are required, but it is definitely worth it once you’ve reached the top. Hiking through cow fields, seeing local animals (if you’re lucky) and enjoying the beautiful scenery will be an unforgettable experience. If you want to check out the other hiking options in the area, check out the Stanserhorn website here.

7: Gornergrat, Zermatt (3089 m)

The Gornergrat area in Switzerland offers several stunning hiking trails that provide breathtaking views of the surrounding mountains, including the Gorn Glacier and iconic Matterhorn. One popular hiking trail is the 5 Lakes Walk, which is a family friendly trail that takes around 2-3 hours and takes you around 5 beautiful mountain lakes overlooking the mountain range. If you choose this trail, be sure to bring a picnic, and if it’s warm enough in the summer, you might even get the chance to take a dip in one of the refreshing lakes! You can read more about the world’s longest hanging bridge in Zermatt here.

8: Rigi (1798 m)

The Rigi Panorama Trail offers scenic views of Lake Lucerne (Vierwaldstättersee) and the Central Switzerland mountain ranges. This hiking trail takes about 2 hours, with a few local alp-restaurants along the way to give you a taste of traditional Swiss food and drink. You can start at the Rigi Bergstation and make your way along the trail at your own pace, which is along the mountain cliffs. The best times to go are between May and October, so make sure you bring enough water and enjoy this beautiful traditional Swiss mountain experience. Be sure to check out more information about the trail here. You can also read all about our day trip to Rigi here.

So let’s see if you can get these great Swiss mountain trips ticked off your bucket list!

This article was written by Nina Briefel

