Exhibition: Experiences of Switzerland – Italianità

by Nina Briefel

The exhibition, ‘Experiences of Switzerland – Italianità,’ has recently opened at the Landesmuseum Zurich. It is a small exhibition taking the form of a film projected on to one of the walls of the museum with a seating area.

Here you can listen to personal accounts of ten different people and hear their stories about how they moved from Italy to Switzerland. Their memoirs offer an authentic insight into Italy’s rich and complex history, including their various journeys to Switzerland and what their lives look like today.

Well, today’s Switzerland is a testament to the fascinating blend of cultures that have shaped this beautiful country. Have you ever thought of the country as a place with a southern European attitude to life? A significant influence on Switzerland’s Italianità, or Italian essence, can be traced back to all the Italian immigrants who arrived in the post-war years. In fact, almost half of all Italians who emigrated during that time chose Switzerland as their new home. But the “Italianità” doesn’t stop there; it also has deep roots in Ticino and parts of Graubünden, regions that have nurtured their own unique Italian heritage and where Italian is spoken today.

It is important to note that the ‘Experiences of Switzerland’ exhibition format will evolve annually, with each new edition exploring a different theme. This dynamic approach ensures that visitors have the opportunity to delve into various aspects of Switzerland’s rich cultural tapestry, gaining insights into the multifaceted nature of this remarkable country.

I recently visited this exhibition and found it to be extremely interesting, as I gained valuable insight on how Italian immigrants have integrated into Swiss society and the struggles and successes that came along the way. The main layout of the exhibition is a video, where you can sync up with headphones and listen to the ten witnesses.

There is also an interactive digital board that I found to be very interesting, as it clearly laid out the various aspects that the men and women discuss, such as legal processions, social life, and much more. This exhibition is definitely worth a visit for anyone interested in history, or if you have Italian roots, or if you simply want to hear new perspectives on life in Switzerland.

National Museum Zurich

This article was written by Nina Briefel, a student at an international school in Zurich. Nina is very passionate about journalism and is keen to develop her skills in blogging and article writing.

