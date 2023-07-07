Home Arts and Entertainment Korean Innovation Meets Tradition at Genesis in Zurich
Arts and Entertainment

Korean Innovation Meets Tradition at Genesis in Zurich

A Yoga & Tea Masterclass with Korean Specialities

by newinzurich
0 comment

Korean Innovation Meets Tradition at Genesis in Zurich

A Yoga & Tea Masterclass with Korean Specialities

Genesis are well known for using the latest technology and innovation in creating their luxury automobiles. However, they also treasure their Korean heritage and traditions. I recently spent a perfect day in Zurich with Genesis enjoying Yoga, learning about the traditional Korean tea ceremony and exploring the wonderful Genesis studio at Bahnhofstrasse Zurich.

yoga with Nora Kersten at Genesis Zurich

Yoga Class with Nora Kersten

After arriving at the Genesis store in Bahnhofstrasse I had a wonderful yoga session under the expert guidance of Nora Kersten (@yoga_nora ) a passionate yoga instructor who specialises in combining creative Vinyasa flow yoga with mindfulness and breathing exercises.

yoga with Nora Kersten at Genesis Zurich

Nora is very experienced and does a lot of personal one to one yoga and also runs classes for yoga teachers.

Korean Technology Meets Tradition at Genesis Europe in Zurich

Korean Tea Masterclass

Feeling suitably refreshed and awakened, I then enjoyed a Korean Tea Masterclass, with Mijae Kim, founder of Tea Collective (@tea_collective ), and YB. During the “Darye” or traditional tea ceremony (or tea rites), I tasted five types of tea,  which corollate with the five senses. I also tried the special signature tea which has been formulated for Genesis and which will soon be available to be tasted in all the Genesis showrooms worldwide. The tea was paired with delicous Korean snacks, including one Swiss snack – Swiss cheese!

traditional Korean tea ceremony at genesis zurich

Korean Tea From the Tea Collective

It was also a great opportunity to learn a little more about Korean culture from the Tea Collective and the Genesis team from Korea.

Genesis team and tea collective team

After the wonderful mindful morning I explored the impressive Genesis showroom ( you can see some impressions in this video here) before heading by boat from the Storchen Hotel in Zurich.

Genesis day - from Storchen hotel Zurihc to Alex Lake Zurich by boat

Genesis day - from Storchen hotel Zurihc to Alex Lake Zurich by boat

Genesis day - from Storchen hotel Zurihc to Alex Lake Zurich by boat

Lunch at Hotel Alex Lake Zurich

We took the boat from the Storchen to the Genesis partner hotel Hotel Alex Lake Zurich, for a light summer lunch with some wonderful Korean specialities.

Korean themed genesis lunch at Alex Lake Zurich

After the delicious lunch, it was time to head back to Zurich – and what could be better than being driven back in one of the lovely Genesis cars – the Genesis GV70.

the Genesis GV70.

It was a fabulous day with so many great experiences. If you haven’t been to the Genesis Studio in Bahnhofstrasse in Zurich I highly recommend a visit. There is so much to see, amazing cars and of course you can taste the wonderful Korean tea.

Korean Technology Meets Tradition at Genesis Europe in Zurich

Genesis

Address: Bahnhofstrasse 62, 8001 Zurich

Visit the Genesis website here

See our Instagram reel impressions here: 

With photos by David Biedart Photography and a couple by Christina

This article is a sponsored article in conjunction with Genesis but all views are 100% my own

*** Articles You May Like ***

A Fabulous Staycation at the Historic AMERON Bellerive au Lac Zurich

White Turf St Moritz 2022 In Pictures

Iseltwald And The Crash Landing On You Phenomenon 

****************************

You may also like

What’s On In Zurich Early to Mid July...

Züri Fäscht – Zurich’s Top Summer Festival 7th –...

Things To Do If You Want to Escape...

What’s On In Zurich in Zurich Beginning of...

Allianz OpenAir Cinema in Zurich – Film Programme...

St. Moritz Festival da Jazz: Music in the...

ZOA CITY 2023 – Concerts at the Dolder...

Enjoy Wonderful Music at the Montreux Jazz Festival

Expat Questionnaire and Contest About Moving To Switzerland

Thomas J. Price: Art In The Park XXI...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept

DON’T MISS OUT!
Subscribe To Weekly Newsletter
Subscribe to our Weekly Newsletter for a round up of What’s New in Zurich, Switzerland and beyond.

Give it a try, you can unsubscribe anytime.
close-link
Powered by Convert Plus