Korean Innovation Meets Tradition at Genesis in Zurich

A Yoga & Tea Masterclass with Korean Specialities

Genesis are well known for using the latest technology and innovation in creating their luxury automobiles. However, they also treasure their Korean heritage and traditions. I recently spent a perfect day in Zurich with Genesis enjoying Yoga, learning about the traditional Korean tea ceremony and exploring the wonderful Genesis studio at Bahnhofstrasse Zurich.

Yoga Class with Nora Kersten

After arriving at the Genesis store in Bahnhofstrasse I had a wonderful yoga session under the expert guidance of Nora Kersten (@yoga_nora ) a passionate yoga instructor who specialises in combining creative Vinyasa flow yoga with mindfulness and breathing exercises.

Nora is very experienced and does a lot of personal one to one yoga and also runs classes for yoga teachers.

Korean Tea Masterclass

Feeling suitably refreshed and awakened, I then enjoyed a Korean Tea Masterclass, with Mijae Kim, founder of Tea Collective (@tea_collective ), and YB. During the “Darye” or traditional tea ceremony (or tea rites), I tasted five types of tea, which corollate with the five senses. I also tried the special signature tea which has been formulated for Genesis and which will soon be available to be tasted in all the Genesis showrooms worldwide. The tea was paired with delicous Korean snacks, including one Swiss snack – Swiss cheese!

Korean Tea From the Tea Collective

It was also a great opportunity to learn a little more about Korean culture from the Tea Collective and the Genesis team from Korea.

After the wonderful mindful morning I explored the impressive Genesis showroom ( you can see some impressions in this video here) before heading by boat from the Storchen Hotel in Zurich.

Lunch at Hotel Alex Lake Zurich

We took the boat from the Storchen to the Genesis partner hotel Hotel Alex Lake Zurich, for a light summer lunch with some wonderful Korean specialities.

After the delicious lunch, it was time to head back to Zurich – and what could be better than being driven back in one of the lovely Genesis cars – the Genesis GV70.

It was a fabulous day with so many great experiences. If you haven’t been to the Genesis Studio in Bahnhofstrasse in Zurich I highly recommend a visit. There is so much to see, amazing cars and of course you can taste the wonderful Korean tea.

Genesis

Address: Bahnhofstrasse 62, 8001 Zurich

See our Instagram reel impressions here:

With photos by David Biedart Photography and a couple by Christina

This article is a sponsored article in conjunction with Genesis but all views are 100% my own

